Laundry in Fewer Steps: Whirlpool Introduces its Smart Front Load Laundry Pair

|
|January 7, 2019 08:04 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Often cited as one of the most loathed chores, families are overwhelmingly interested in making the laundry process as easy and efficient as possible. Introducing the Whirlpool® Smart Front Load Laundry Pair - the washer and dryer designed to provide an extra layer of reassurance that laundry will be done right, without being tethered to the appliance. With Whirlpool brand's most innovative features to date, the Smart Front Load Laundry Pair takes the hassle out of laundry and offers a combination of smart capabilities and new features for Whirlpool brand's latest laundry release.
"There are a lot of steps to doing laundry and we see that families are constantly looking for ways to make laundry routines as efficient as possible," said Nelly Martínez Garza, laundry brand manager, Whirlpool brand. "Our brand new Whirlpool Smart Front Load Laundry Pair is designed to take steps out of the laundry process using leading-edge innovations that keep family care at the forefront."
The Whirlpool® Smart Front Load Laundry Pair's innovative features include:**
- Load & Go™ Dispenser: Skip a step in a busy day by eliminating the need to measure and fill the washer with detergent using the Load & Go™ dispenser. Simply add detergent and fabric softener once and skip refills for 40 loads.* Automatic dispensing ensures each load gets the right amount of detergent, at the right time, giving clothing precise fabric care.
- Intuitive Touchscreen: Let the washer or dryer guide the right cycle combinations or customize up to 35 cycles to get the right type of fabric care. Get instant access to the settings used most with a touchscreen that learns, adapts and suggests customized presets based on families' routines.
- Voice Control with Compatible Voice-Enabled Device: Coming in 2019, you will be able to keep up with laundry, even when in the middle of cooking dinner, with simple voice commands using the Google Assistant or an Amazon Alexa-enabled device. You will be able to access features of the Whirlpool® Smart Front Load Laundry Pair from the comfort of the living room using Amazon Alexa Google Home, or Apple Watch.
- Coming in 2019, Smart Laundry Capabilities with the Whirlpool® app: When enjoying time with family, control the Whirlpool® Smart Front Load Laundry Pair through a smartphone with the enhanced connection features from the Whirlpool app. Connected capabilities include:
- Dryer Recommendation: Get the right kind of dry for your load. The Whirlpool® app will suggest the dry cycle that matches the wash cycle.‡
- Task Manager: Manage laundry day from anywhere. The Whirlpool® app will allow users to assign family members tasks like transferring a load to the dryer, which they'll receive a notification about on their smart mobile devices.
- Stain Guide: Get an extra hand with select stains. Tell the Stain Guide what was spilled on various fabric types for easy-to-follow recommendations and a suggested wash cycle.
- Amazon Dash Replenishment: Automatically reorder laundry supplies such as detergent from Amazon when running low so families can replenish before supplies ever run out.
From January 8-11, CES® attendees can get up close to all Whirlpool Corporate innovations at booth #41925 in the Smart Home section, located at the Sands Expo Center.
For more information on the brand's care-centric product innovations and to join the conversation, visit ces.whirlpool.com and follow #ConnectToMore #CES2019.
* Model WFW9620H. Based on an 8-lb load of laundry.
** WiFi & App required for connected features. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect. Appliance must be set to Remote Enable for remote control capabilities. Voice control availability may vary by region.
‡ Will be available for select cycles.
Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.
About Whirlpool Brand
For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances. Whirlpool Corporation is also one of Habitat for Humanity's largest corporate partners for over 15 dedicated years, donating a refrigerator and range to every new Habitat for Humanity home built in North America. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laundry-in-fewer-steps-whirlpool-introduces-its-smart-front-load-laundry-pair-300772141.html
SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation
