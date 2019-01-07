Inspired by You: JBL® LIVE Headphone Series Delivers Premium Sound and Smart Features

|By Business Wire
|
January 7, 2019 08:05 AM EST
CES – JBL is back with a new wireless headphone series, toting powerful JBL Signature Sound, a sleek, contemporary look and smart, touch-control features: the JBL® LIVE Series. Prepare to hit the streets with an innovative listening experience, optimized for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as Ambient Aware, TalkThru and noise-cancelling technologies. With five models to choose from, the series delivers sophisticated feature options with premium sound.
JBL is on a mission to make audio devices smarter by creating products designed to work with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice service technologies. Once activated through the My JBL Headphones app, a simple tap to the left earcup delivers a seamless headphone listening experience, letting users search for the newest songs from their favorite artists, ask for directions to a local coffee shop or queue a calendar reminder for weekend activities.
Additionally, the JBL LIVE 400BT and LIVE 500BT headphones are embedded with TalkThru and Ambient Aware technologies. With TalkThru, music is lowered at the touch of a button to make it easy to chat with a friend without removing the headphones. In Ambient Aware mode, listeners can control the amount of background noise they want to let in, to stay keyed into their surroundings when it’s needed most, such as walking in a busy intersection, dodging through a crowd of people or having an ear out for the family dog playing in the park.
“The JBL LIVE Series will disrupt the headphones market. With a massive line of different devices that carry the best features we have to offer, this new generation of headphones still maintain an affordable price point across the board,” said Michael Mauser, President, Lifestyle Audio Division at HARMAN. “We can’t wait to introduce this series to our customers and watch their one-of-a-kind music experience with JBL Signature Sound.”
With five models to choose from with sleek, aluminum finishes and a lightweight feel, the perfect headphone is within reach for any on-the-go lifestyle. The flagship design of the series, the JBL LIVE 650 BTNC, is sure to impress with its innovative design and built-in Active Noise Cancelling technology, creating an immersive sound experience that lets users block out the outside world and stay focused when it matters most.
The JBL® LIVE Series will be available for purchase at major retailers and on JBL.com starting Spring 2019 in a variety of pricing and color options.
|
JBL® LIVE Series Feature Set by Product:
|Product Features
|Product
|LIVE 100
|LIVE 200BT
|LIVE 400BT
|LIVE 500BT
|LIVE 650BTNC
|Price
|$39.95
|$69.95
|$99.95
|$149.95
|$199.95
|JBL Signature Sound
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
|
x
|
x
|
x
|Ambient Aware & TalkThru Technology
|
x
|
x
|Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
|
x
|My JBL Headphones App
|
x
|
x
|
x
|Bluetooth
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|Battery Life & Speed Charge (<2hr to full)
|N/A
|
Up to 10hr
Speed Charge
|
Up to 24hr
Speed Charge
|
Up to 30hr
Speed Charge
|
Up to 20hr (ANC)
Speed Charge
|Touch Controls
|
x
|
x
|
x
|Comfort-Fit Design with Aluminum Finish
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|Headphone Design
|In-Ear
|In-Ear
|On-Ear
|Around-Ear
|Around-Ear
HARMAN at CES 2019
Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2019 for demonstrations of the company’s latest technology and products from all divisions. The HARMAN experience showcase is located at the Hard Rock Hotel. Follow HARMAN online during CES 2019:
- Find more news at the HARMAN Newsroom
- Like HARMAN on Facebook
- Connect with Harman on LinkedIn
- Check out our YouTube Channel
- Follow HARMAN on Twitter @harman
- Follow Twitter Hashtag #Harman
ABOUT JBL
JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.
