Kopin’s Golden-i Infinity Wearable Gains Momentum; Approximately 100 Organizations Have Already Signed up to Pilot the Unique Smart Glass Platform

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), a global pioneer in wearable technologies for training and simulation, industrial and enterprise markets, today announces that it has begun shipping evaluation units to a wide range of customers, including over a dozen Fortune 500 companies and leaders in the oil and gas, transportation, wireless telecom, logistics and manufacturing industries as part of its Golden-i™ Infinity Evaluation Program.

With approximately 100 companies already registered, the evaluation program is designed to assist enterprise customers in making an informed purchasing decision when it comes to wearable mobile computing and assisted reality solutions. Golden-i Infinity is purpose-built for enterprise level clients that want a voice-enabled, hands-free wearable computing solution designed to increase worker productivity, improve worker efficiency and reduce work-related errors.

Unlike other wearable AR products in the marketplace, Golden-i Infinity is unique because it acts as an accessory for a mobile phone or Windows laptop and harnesses that device’s computing power and storage - so Infinity is incredibly lightweight, tiny, low cost, and easy to develop for. Golden-i Infinity weighs less than a golf ball and is about the size of a Bluetooth headset, yet delivers incredible power for field workers.

Press interested in experiencing Golden-i Infinity first-hand will be able to do so at Pepcom Digital Experience, taking place January 7th in Las Vegas.

“We understand the complex challenges that today’s IT departments face when equipping workers with new technologies. AR solutions are no different,” said Mike McMahon, VP Business Development and Marketing, Golden-i Infinity. “While we believe that the feature set, future-proof design and vast compatibility of Infinity makes it an attractive contender, we want our customers to be absolutely sure of their decision to deploy it. By creating the Golden-i Infinity pilot program, we’re making it possible for enterprise customers to test drive Infinity and evaluate its capabilities to ensure it’s a proper fit for their organization’s workforce.”

Designed to serve the needs of field workers in a variety of different industries, Golden-i Infinity is the first voice- and gesture-controlled wearable smart screen device that supports Android and Windows 10-based computing solutions. Golden-i Infinity adds a smart head-worn display and hands-free voice control to smartphones and mobile PCs for improved worker productivity and efficiency. By design, Golden-i Infinity relies on Android or Windows 10 PC devices as their host device, leveraging the technology investments made by an organization opposed to stranding those spent dollars. On top of that, Golden-i Infinity was designed to be future-proof. When an organization invests in new smartphones and PCs with greater capabilities, Golden-i Infinity by design automatically benefits from those upgrades.

While in most cases, realizing the return-on-investment of equipping a workforce with Golden-i Infinity would be fast, Kopin’s Golden-i™ Infinity Evaluation Program will allow organizations to grasp its capabilities and understand its numerous implementation benefits, such as:

Ultra Lightweight and Versatile Form Factor: Weighing under two ounces, it is comfortable to wear for extended periods.

Weighing under two ounces, it is comfortable to wear for extended periods. Minimal Safety and Security Concerns: the device has no storage or wireless capabilities – all computing capabilities reside on the host device.

the device has no storage or wireless capabilities – all computing capabilities reside on the host device. Minimal IT Support Required: Processor, Battery, Storage, Radios, applications and other technology all reside on the host device. Infinity simply serves as an extension of systems already deployed to the workforce.

Processor, Battery, Storage, Radios, applications and other technology all reside on the host device. Infinity simply serves as an extension of systems already deployed to the workforce. Leverages Current and Future Computing Solution Investments: Infinity works with Android and Windows 10-based computing solutions that feature a USB-C interface. This means that Infinity works with existing computing hardware that enterprises already own and conform to their standards list.

Infinity works with Android and Windows 10-based computing solutions that feature a USB-C interface. This means that Infinity works with existing computing hardware that enterprises already own and conform to their standards list. Works Out of the Box with Most Enterprise Apps: IT departments need not worry about having to have enterprise-specific software rewritten to support Infinity.

IT departments need not worry about having to have enterprise-specific software rewritten to support Infinity. SDK Available for Greater Application Customization : While Infinity does work out-of-the-box with most apps, organizations can further utilize Infinity’s capabilities via an SDK.

: While Infinity does work out-of-the-box with most apps, organizations can further utilize Infinity’s capabilities via an SDK. Works in Even the Most Unforgiving Environments: No matter how loud a work environment may be, Infinity is equipped with Kopin’s Whisper® technology that allows workers to hear and be heard clearly -- keeping hands free to perform the work. Infinity also utilizes Whisper’s active crosstalk elimination, so it hears only speech from the wearer. Infinity’s microdisplay is the brightest microdisplay offered by Kopin, which allows the screen to be viewed clearly, in perfect detail, even in harsh sunlight.

No matter how loud a work environment may be, Infinity is equipped with Kopin’s Whisper® technology that allows workers to hear and be heard clearly -- keeping hands free to perform the work. Infinity also utilizes Whisper’s active crosstalk elimination, so it hears only speech from the wearer. Infinity’s microdisplay is the brightest microdisplay offered by Kopin, which allows the screen to be viewed clearly, in perfect detail, even in harsh sunlight. Works with All Eyewear: Infinity boasts the industry’s most innovative mounting solution that allows it to work with all types of eyewear, and can be used with the left or right eye. Its strong magnetic attachment bracket allows it to be quickly and easily shared among multiple employees/shifts.

Infinity boasts the industry’s most innovative mounting solution that allows it to work with all types of eyewear, and can be used with the left or right eye. Its strong magnetic attachment bracket allows it to be quickly and easily shared among multiple employees/shifts. Military Tough and IP67 Rated: Infinity holds up well and will ensure years of durability even in the harshest Enterprise environments.

Golden-i Infinity will be available through professional value-added resellers (VARs) at a suggested price of $899. Enterprise customers and software partners interested in evaluating Golden-i Infinity can register to do by visiting: https://partners.golden-i.com.

For photo and video assets, please visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cvyo04vqizeok6o/AAAlKRdc43eA017cejXOrMdWa?dl=0.

For more information about Golden-i Infinity, please visit www.golden-i.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin, Golden-i and Whisper are trademarks of Kopin Corporation.

