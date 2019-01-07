Vocera Introduces New Wearable Smartbadge Purpose-Built for Healthcare

|By Business Wire
|
January 7, 2019 08:06 AM EST
Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced the launch of a new category of wearable communication devices that enables clinician agility and accelerates patient care. The Vocera Smartbadge combines smartphone usability with the hands-free freedom of the Vocera Badge to redefine healthcare communication – again.
“Vocera has been on a mission to improve the lives of patients, families and care teams for more than 18 years; and based on customer feedback, we have thoughtfully designed a sleek, light-weight, wearable, and intelligent device that will make it even easier for care teams to communicate and collaborate,” said Brent Lang, president and CEO of Vocera. “The new Smartbadge is purpose-built to leverage the full software capability of the expanded Vocera Platform – voice calling, messaging, clinical alerts and alarms, and more – with its larger, touch-screen display.”
The biggest advantage of the new Vocera Smartbadge over earlier versions of the wearable communication device is the size of the 2.4” touchscreen, which enables clinicians to receive and read notifications with more patient context. For example, a nurse who receives a sepsis alert can see the patient room number, plus the patient’s name, age, and vital signs. The larger screen also enables clinicians to view contact lists, as well as read and send text messages right from their Smartbadge.
While the device’s screen is larger than the original Vocera Badge, the new Smartbadge is still small, lightweight, wearable, and ideal for busy clinicians needing their hands free to provide patient care. Improved microphones and speakers enable high-quality audio while communicating with colleagues in both hands-free and hand-set mode. A new, dedicated, one-touch panic button is designed to make it faster and easier for staff to get help in emergency situations. Additionally, the Smartbadge boasts extended battery life, USB charging and headset ports, and a durable and water-resistant design.
“The Vocera Smartbadge is a gamechanger for healthcare and will enhance the way care teams connect, collaborate and provide care to patients,” said Tom Stafford, vice president and CIO at Halifax Health. “I am impressed by how the Smartbadge is still small and lightweight even with a larger notification screen, which is also now a touchscreen. Vocera really listened to its customers to design this new device that meets all the mobile communication needs of nurses, physicians and other team members.”
Clinicians can communicate hands-free, receive contextual patient information, reach the right person by name, role or group, and get help in an emergency with the touch of a button. The Smartbadge will integrate with more than 140 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, physiologic monitors and more. Powered by the Vocera Platform, data is aggregated from most systems used in hospitals today. Patient information, prioritized clinical events, and care team availability can be presented on the Smartbadge. The intuitive mobile device will help increase workflow efficiencies, reduce interruption fatigue, and improve patient care and experience.
Additionally, the Vocera software platform now has unique capabilities designed specifically to support the well-being of healthcare workers. During times of high stress or emotional exhaustion, care team members can use the Smartbadge to “call a Code Lavender.” This simple voice command will send an alert to members of a multi-disciplinary group that will quickly respond, offering physical, spiritual and emotional support to patients, families and staff in need. For overwhelmed care team members who need a brief moment to relax or return to purpose, three guided meditations are available on the new mobile device.
About Vocera
The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,700 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our solutions for team members to text securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 140 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more. Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.
Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005420/en/
