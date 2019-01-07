SUBPAC Joins Forces with Faurecia, Razer at CES

|By Business Wire
|
|January 7, 2019 08:07 AM EST
CES 2019, LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER – SUBPAC, the pioneer of high fidelity tactile audio technology enabling users to transcend the traditional experience into sound you can feel, is joining forces with automotive and gaming market leaders – Faurecia and Razer™. The company’s innovative new platform will power two separate transformative seat experiences, one for each brand. The immersive demonstrations will be offered in the Faurecia booth CP-3 in Central Plaza and Razer booth 21006 in South Hall.
“We’re proud to share the floor at CES with such revered partners as Faurecia and Razer,” said Todd Chernecki, CEO and co-founder, SUBPAC. “There’s no better place to showcase our technology’s integration potential in immersive, next-gen automotive and gaming products than the proving ground for breakthrough technologies.”
SUBPAC will be featured in Faurecia’s major innovations reveal around their predictive Cockpit of the Future. While Razer will include SUBPAC in their Razer HyperSense next level tactile gaming preview.
ABOUT SUBPAC
Since 2013, SUBPAC has been the global leader in high-fidelity tactile audio technology for music, gaming, automotive and media, transforming traditional audio content into multi-sensory physical experiences. Beyond haptics, SUBPAC’s proprietary customizable hardware and software platform enables creators to unlock the power of bass frequencies and optimize their content for a deeper audience connection. With offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Montreal and London, SUBPAC is powered by a team of key investors including Timbaland, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Playground Global and Faurecia. Visit www.subpac.com for more information.
ABOUT FAURECIA
Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 290 sites including 30 R&D centers and 109,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for smart life on board and sustainable mobility. In 2017, the Group posted total sales of €20.2 billion and value-added sales of €17.0 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com.
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone. Razer’s software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). In services, Razer zGold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers. Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials, and Razer Game Store is the only games download store that offers rewards for gamers. Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
