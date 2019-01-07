KitchenAid Enters the Smart Home Category with Oven Featuring Collection of Attachments

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019 08:08 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid is entering the smart home category with its innovative KitchenAid® Smart Oven+ with Powered Attachments, being launched in 2019. Winner of a CES® Innovation Award in the Smart Home product category, the brand is making its smart home debut by empowering makers to bring their creativity to life in the kitchen. Created from the same founding principles as the iconic KitchenAid® Stand Mixer, the Smart Oven+ features three oven-powered attachments, equipping makers to expand upon their culinary skills to grill, bake, and steam within one appliance. The Smart Oven+ will work with the Yummly® app, allowing home cooks to customize cooking to personal tastes, nutritional needs, and skill level.
"Our vision for connected KitchenAid® products is to give makers the tools to expand their abilities in the kitchen and unlock new cooking possibilities," said Christy Hoskins, senior brand manager for KitchenAid. "We were inspired by the KitchenAid Stand Mixer – we wanted to create an appliance that would have the same versatility and multi-functionality, just as the stand mixer's culinary center has done for 100 years. The Smart Oven+ is the realization of that vision."
The Smart Oven+ will be available in three models – single, double and combination ovens – and will elevate the cooking experience with three easy-to-clean, dishwasher-safe attachments that fit interchangeably to a powered hub at the back of the oven.**
- Powered Grill Attachment – Grilling isn't just a seasonal experience thanks to the powered grill attachment, which minimizes smoke and reduces flare-ups common in outdoor grilling.
- Powered Steamer Attachment – Need a complete dinner for four? The powered steamer attachment precisely steam-cooks vegetables, entrees, or even a complete dinner of meat or fish, potato or pasta, and a vegetable. Attachment shipped separately.
- Powered Baking Stone Attachment – With the ability to crisp a variety of dishes, from seared kabobs to crab cakes to breakfast dishes, the baking stone attachment preheats in half the time of a non-integrated stone. * Attachment shipped separately.
Outside of the three powered attachments, the Smart Oven+ will feature: †
- Works with the Yummly® App: The appliance integration will allow makers to explore and customize cooking to personal tastes, nutritional needs, and skill level. With the Yummly app offering inspiration, home cooks can choose a recipe and update their shopping list with missing ingredients, which are then delivered directly to their door from a favorite local grocery store.
- Even-Heat™ True Convection Oven: The Smart Oven+ can also bake a meal without attachments. The Even-Heat™ True Convection Oven promotes better circulation and air flow, providing consistent heating and cooking.
- LCD Display: A 4.5-inch, full-color, glass-touch LCD display is compatible with mobile devices and allows users to easily view and select from a variety of capabilities, giving users control of cooking modes.
- KitchenAid™ App: Need to extend your baking time, or check the cook time remaining on your lasagna? The KitchenAid App provides control whether the maker is in or out of the kitchen. With the mobile app, users can view the system's status, direct a variety of operations remotely, and receive notifications and alerts.
- Voice Commands: Through a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, users can adjust Smart Oven+ settings remotely with simple commands.††
From January 8-11, CES® attendees can get up close to all Whirlpool Corporate innovations at booth #41925 in the Smart Home section, located at the Sands Expo Center.
For more information on the brand's products and to join the conversation, visit kitchenaid.com/ces and follow #ConnectToMore #CES2019.
* Compared to baking stones of similar size, weight and material.
** Steamer and Baking Stone attachments will ship separately.
† WiFi & App required for connected features. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at kitchenaid.com/connect and yummly.com. Appliance must be set to Remote Enable for remote control capabilities.
†† Voice control availability may vary by region.
Google® is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon and Alexa are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.
About KitchenAid
Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or join us at Facebook.com/KitchenAid and Twitter.com/KitchenAidUSA.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kitchenaid-enters-the-smart-home-category-with-oven-featuring-collection-of-attachments-300772142.html
SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation
