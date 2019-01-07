Savari Announces Continued Worldwide Leadership in C-V2X Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savari, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based auto tech company and pioneer of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) radio technology, today announced continued momentum in the development of its Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) direct communication technology through the StreetWAVETM 2000 RSU, as well as the Savari MobiWAVETM C-V2X software stack. With its forward compatible evolution to 5G New Radio (5G NR) C-V2X, Savari expects the C-V2X compatible solution to bring benefits for road safety, automated driving and traffic efficiency as soon as 2020.

Savari is showcasing its products and technology at CES 2019, Tech East, Westgate, Smart Cities Pavilion, booth #2201. Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari is speaking on a CES panel entitled: "Data is the New Currency. Learn how to Turn Vehicle Data into Revenue", located at the Trillium Secure booth #501 in the Westgate hall 11 AM on Wednesday, January 9th, 2019.

5GAA Membership

Savari is the first stack provider to have joined and supported the 5GAA (5G Automotive Association), an international cross-industry organization of companies from the automotive, technology and telecommunications industries.

"C-V2X is ready to improve road safety with deployment in production vehicles and road infrastructure as soon as 2020, leveraging a state-of-the-art proven radio with decade-long developed automotive software protocols," said Christoph Voigt, 5GAA chairman.

Milestones Include Series B Funding, Joint Efforts with Leading Technology Companies

Throughout 2018, Savari achieved several major milestones, including a $12 million Series B round of funding, led by Aviva Ventures, which plans to develop autonomous vehicle insurance models by integrating Savari's V2X analytics with its advanced data platform.

Additionally, Savari has been working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to deliver a comprehensive C-V2X solution and roadside units (RSUs). As part of the working relationship, Savari provides key software components for C-V2X modules featuring the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset solution, which have been used in numerous trials and performance tests worldwide.

"Qualcomm Technologies remains committed to offering the superior solutions and products to support the present and future of the automotive industry," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are pleased to work with ecosystem leaders such as Savari as we move towards the commercialization of C-V2X and 5G, which will aid in turning vehicles into platforms for innovation, new services and business models."

Successful C-V2X Demos in U.S and Abroad

To date, Savari's technology has been demonstrated in a number of real-world scenarios globally:

United States

In Washington, D.C., Savari's technology was demonstrated in Audi and Ford vehicles equipped with the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution, in scenarios with obstructed or no visibility, such as left-hand turns and scenarios involving pedestrians and vulnerable road users. Additionally, two other features were showcased: sending alerts to other vehicles about emergency electronic brake light activation and communicating with traffic signal controllers.

Additionally, Panasonic Corporation of North America joined Ford, Qualcomm Technologies and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to unveil the first real-world application of C-V2X technology connecting the vehicle, roadways and a regional traffic management center (TMC) in Denver, Colorado. Connected Ford vehicles operated on C-V2X-equipped roadways in the area around Panasonic's CityNOW headquarters in Denver, with the trial overseen by CDOT's regional TMC in the city.

Shanghai

Savari completed live demonstrations of LTE Vehicle-to-Everything (LTE-V2X) during the SAE-China Congress & Exhibition (SAECCE) event in Shanghai. Its leading V2X software stack and applications fully support LTE V2X direct communication technology based on the rapidly maturing 3GPP specifications and roadmap. In addition to its V2X Software Stack being fully optimized for use with the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution, it is compliant with China's latest standards and specifications. Savari is working with several China Automotive Tier-1's, GM China, BMW, Audi and locally present global OEMs through its offices in Shanghai. DEMO VIDEO

Paris

Savari teamed up with 5GAA, BMW Group, Ford, Groupe PSA, and Qualcomm Technologies for the first European demonstration of C-V2X Direct communication interoperability between multiple automakers. The live demonstration showcased C-V2X direct communication technology operating between passenger cars, motorcycles and roadside infrastructure. Six demonstrations were shown, including emergency electronic brake light, intersection collision warning, across traffic turn collision risk warning, slow vehicle warning and stationary vehicle warning, signal phase and timing/signal violation warning and vulnerable road user (pedestrian) warning. DEMO VIDEO

Japan

This past month, Savari completed a joint Cellular V2X trial in Japan with Ericsson, Nissan, NTT DOCOMO, OKI and Qualcomm Technologies -- Japan's first C-V2X testing in the country using 5.8 GHz as the experimental radio frequency for direct communication. The use cases were designed to address various aspects of V2X communication and demonstrated that C-V2X can exploit the full potential of connected and intelligent mobility. The tests also showcased the solution's reliability and latency, which is important for communicating mission-critical messages quickly and efficiently.

"Savari's engineers and software supported the first C-V2X trial in Japan, which was powered by the Qualcomm 9150 chipset solution," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari. "Congratulations to Continental, Ericsson, Nissan, NTT DOCOMO, OKI, and Qualcomm Technologies joining forces for this effort."

New Certifications Ensure Savari's Solutions Are Standards-Compliant

Savari is also proud to announce completion of critical certifications and complies with Chinese and European standards for information and communications technologies:

CAICT -- The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) is a scientific research institute directly under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China . To achieve certification, a product must be submitted to GlobalPlatform-accredited laboratory and competently pass several tests to meet the security evaluation and/or functional testing criteria.

The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) is a scientific research institute directly under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of . To achieve certification, a product must be submitted to GlobalPlatform-accredited laboratory and competently pass several tests to meet the security evaluation and/or functional testing criteria. CEN -- CEN is one of three European Standardization Organizations recognized by the European Union and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) as responsible for developing and defining voluntary standards in Europe , in relation to various products, materials, services and processes.

"Savari continues to lead the worldwide market for automotive and infrastructure products, and in 2018, we were able to advance our V2X solutions through partnerships with other market leaders such as Qualcomm Technologies, General Motors, Ford, Audi, BMW, SAIC, Great Wall Motors and others to demonstrate successful real-world applications globally," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari. "These relationships combined with our industry certifications and Series B funding will fuel our momentum in the coming year as we work toward our goal of delivering the benefits of road safety, automated driving and traffic efficiency to the general public."

About Savari

Savari seeks to make the world's roadways and vehicles automated and safer by deploying advanced wireless sensor technologies and software. Savari builds software and hardware sensor solutions for automotive car manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket and smart cities. The company pioneered V2X radio technology, which is crucial for vehicles to achieve Level 4 and Level 5 of automation. The technology allows vehicles to share data with other vehicles, traffic lights and smartphones. With more than 150 man-years of V2X learning and development and 15 million-plus miles per year of public testing, Savari is a leader in V2X technology. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has offices in Detroit, Mich., Munich, Germany, Seoul, Korea, Bengaluru, India, Shanghai, China. For more information, visit savari.net .

