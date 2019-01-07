HARMAN’s Mark Levinson Showcases New 5000 Series Integrated Amplifiers at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
HARMAN’s Mark Levinson is showcasing the first two models from the new 5000 series, the № 5805 and № 5802 integrated amplifiers at CES 2019. The Mark Levinson 5000 series amplifiers deliver renowned Mark Levinson luxury and fidelity at an exceptional value.
“The Nº5805 and Nº5802 were created to deliver all of the performance and quality expected from Mark Levinson while implementing state of the art features and efficiencies gained from decades of superlative audio engineering and technological advancements,” said Jim Garrett, Senior Director, Product Strategy & Planning, HARMAN Luxury Audio. "Proudly designed, engineered and precision crafted in the USA, the 5000 series looks great, sounds amazing, and is re-defining performance expectations."
The foundation of the Nº 5805 is its patent-pending, fully discrete, direct-coupled, dual-monaural line-level preamp circuitry. A unique single gain stage mated to a digitally controlled resistor network for volume adjustment maintains maximum signal integrity and widest possible bandwidth. Each of its three stereo line level inputs—one balanced XLR and two single-ended, using custom Mark Levinson RCA connectors—has its own individual high-reliability signal switching relays. Like the 500 series components, the Main Drive headphone output employs a preamp output stage specifically designed with the current and power capacity to drive headphones directly, in Pure Class A, without a separate headphone amp. The № 5805 also includes newly designed MM/MC phono stage with front panel selectable gain levels and infrasonic filters, and rear panel capacitive and resistive loading settings.
Building upon this superb analog platform, the Nº 5805 adds equally outstanding digital audio capability through the Mark Levinson Precision- Link II™ DAC. The latest generation ESS Sabre 32-bit D/A converter with jitter elimination circuitry and a fully balanced, discrete current-to-voltage converter form the heart of the digital audio processing stage. Four digital audio inputs are provided: one coaxial and two optical S/PDIF, and one asynchronous USB for playback of high resolution PCM (up to 192kHz/32 bits) and DSD (up to DSD 5.6) files. A powerful XMOS USB audio processor also decodes and renders MQA-encoded files.
The № 5802 is an all-digital integrated amplifier featuring the same Precision- Link II™ DAC expanded to six digital audio inputs: One AES, two coaxial and two optical S/PDIF, and one asynchronous USB for playback of high resolution PCM (up to 192kHz/32 bits) and DSD (up to DSD 5.6) files. The Nº 5802 includes MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) technology, which enables play back of MQA audio files and streams. A Bluetooth receiver equipped with AptXHD enables the highest quality Bluetooth playback available.
Both amplifiers feature fully discrete, direct-coupled, class AB amplifier channels powered from an oversized (500+ VA) toroidal transformer with individual secondary windings for the left and right channels. The voltage gain stage employs a topology directly descended from the acclaimed Nº 534 amplifier, which is mated to an output stage comprising two high-speed driver transistors operating in class A and six 260V, 15A output transistors. Two Thermal-Trak devices in a unique configuration guarantee stable output bias regardless of load or temperature. Four 10,000-microfarad capacitors per channel, located directly on the output stage circuit board, easily provide enough current for a conservative 125W/channel at 8 ohms, 250W/channel at 4 ohms, and stable operation down to 2 ohms.
Robust materials, lavish finishes and bold geometry are hallmark attributes of Mark Levinson designs. Both amplifiers use one-inch thick, bead-blasted, black-anodized, solid aluminum front panels, machined and contoured to flow seamlessly into the sleek glass display, which itself is recessed into a bead-blasted, clear-anodized aluminum bezel.
The iconic hourglass knobs are machined with a gently curved profile softly transitioning into a rounded front, beat-blasted and clear anodized, with feet to match. With debossed top cover vents, screen-printed logo and legends behind the glass panel, and machined aluminum buttons, no detail has been overlooked. A specially designed 5000 Series aluminum IR remote control is included with both models.
System integration and communication ports on the 5000 series models include Ethernet, USB, RS-232, IR input, and 12V trigger input and output. A newly designed, solid aluminum IR remote is included with the Nº 5805. Finally, an internal webpage allows setup, import and export of configurations, and software updates using a PC and standard web browser. In addition, drivers will be available for major third-party control systems.
The Nº5805 and Nº5802 will be available in first quarter 2019 at MSRPs of $8,500 and $7,000 respectively.
For more information please visit marklevinson.com.
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
