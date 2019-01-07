Whirlpool Corporation Earns Five CES® 2019 Innovation Awards

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 08:10 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation earned a total of five 2019 CES® Innovation Awards for its new and upcoming products, including KitchenAid® Cook Processor Connect, KitchenAid® Smart Oven+ with Powered Attachments, Whirlpool® Smart All-In-One Washer & Dryer, the Yummly® digital recipe platform, and the Whirlpool® Connected Hub Wall Oven concept. The Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics across 28 product categories, and entries are judged by a distinguished panel of independent industrial designers, engineers and members of the trade media.
"We're thrilled to be honored by the Consumer Technology Association for the fifth consecutive year," said Brett Dibkey, Whirlpool Corporation vice president, brand and strategy in North America. "This year, we've expanded our CES presence, including smart home products from our larger brand portfolio to showcase how each empowers our consumers to connect to more - whether that means more personalized homemade meals, more and different ways to care for their loved ones, or more passion in the kitchen."
Best of Innovation Honoree (Smart Home Category)
- Being prepared for an upcoming U.S. debut, the KitchenAid® Cook Processor Connect gives passionate cooks every tool needed to make delicious homemade meals and get creativity flowing in the kitchen, allowing them to connect to endless meal inspiration. The ground-breaking innovation is an all-in-one appliance for home cooks to create great-tasting, homemade meals by boiling, frying, steaming, stewing, kneading, chopping, mincing, pureeing, mixing, emulsifying, whipping and stirring. The truly unique, inventive cook processor has every tool that home cooks need to prepare their favorite recipes.
Innovation Award Honorees (Smart Home Category)
- Launching in 2019, the KitchenAid® Smart Oven+ with Powered Attachments is versatile and limitless, designed to deliver the very best in smart cooking performance, while providing new culinary possibilities with oven-powered grill, baking stone, and steamer attachments. The KitchenAid® Smart Oven+ is the brand's introduction to the smart home, empowering makers to bring their creativity to life in the kitchen.
- The Whirlpool® Smart All-In-One Washer & Dryer is a smart laundry unit that completes a load of laundry in the same machine, allowing for one load to be completely washed and dried without transferring. Now available to purchase in two sizes, families can choose the capacity that best fits their lifestyles. The Whirlpool® Smart All-In-One Washer & Dryer comes with smart features including the Load & Go™ Dispenser, which allows consumers to skip adding detergent to every load, and coming soon, voice control with a compatible voice-enabled device*.
- The Whirlpool® Connected Hub Wall Oven concept represents a vision for enhancing the traditional built-in wall oven. It will feature a sizable screen with a transparent user interface (compared to a normal LCD screen) on the door of the oven, offering a whole new cooking experience. While the traditional oven focuses on the user programming, running, and completing the cooking process manually, this oven's unique engineering will expand those possibilities adjacent to augmented reality and the latest touchscreen technology.
Innovation Award Honorees (Software and Mobile Apps)
- Yummly is a unique digital kitchen platform, offering personalized guidance during the cooking process. Yummly® Pro will offer step-by-step guided recipes from well-known chefs through its app, dishing up cooking curricula to help users gain confidence in the kitchen.
From January 8-11, CES® attendees can get up close to all of Whirlpool Corporation's innovations at booth #41925 in the Smart Home section, located at the Sands Expo Center.
For more information on the corporation's products and to join the conversation, visit ces.whirlpool.com and kitchenaid.com/ces and follow #ConnectToMore #CES2019.
* Voice capabilities may vary by region. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect. Appliance must be set to Remote Enable.
CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.
About Whirlpool Corporation:
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2017. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.
About Whirlpool Brand:
For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances. Whirlpool Corporation is also one of Habitat for Humanity's largest corporate partners for over 15 dedicated years, donating a refrigerator and range to every new Habitat for Humanity home built in North America. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.
About KitchenAid:
Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or join us at Facebook.com/KitchenAid and Twitter.com/KitchenAidUSA.
About Yummly:
Yummly, founded by David Feller and Vadim Geshel in 2009, is a leading digital platform (mobile and web) for personalized recipes and cooking resources. Since Yummly's inception, it has been active in the digital kitchen and connecting users to the recipes they love. From recipe recommendations to handy tools and helpful videos, Yummly has everything needed to improve life in the kitchen every step of the way. The company, headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, uses patented technology and proprietary data to understand food and taste, making it the best source for recipes tailored to specific taste preferences. For more information, visit www.yummly.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-earns-five-ces-2019-innovation-awards-300772145.html
SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation
