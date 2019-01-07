Introducing the Citation Series: Beautifully Designed, Smart, Configurable Home Audio Speaker Systems from Harman Kardon

|By Business Wire
|
|January 7, 2019 08:11 AM EST
Today’s discerning audio consumer is seeking sophisticated design and innovative technology that seamlessly blends with their daily lives. When it comes to a multi-room speaker system that means: ease of use, form factors for every room in the home, superior sound, and access to the latest technologies and streaming services. Since its inception, Harman Kardon has been the leading audio engineering and design expert, captivating ears and hearts throughout generations, and the Harman Kardon Citation Series represents its latest feat. Combining an innovative acoustic design delivering remarkable audio quality with cutting-edge technologies—including the Google Assistant, a high-resolution LCD touch screen and Chromecast built-in—Citation represents the next generation of home speakers.
From a design perspective, the sophistication shown in the Harman Kardon Citation series is unmatched. The speakers feature the brand’s signature industrial design accented with thoughtful elements, including elegant aluminum detailing. Bringing the whole refined and sleek look together is the Winter Grey or Classic Black wool fabric by Kvadrat, a European leader in acoustic textiles, that is dirt-repellant and flame-retardant. This new design marries Harman Kardon’s expertise in sound engineering and technology with the style and sleekness of Kvadrat.
The Citation series delivers a dynamic listening experience, with options to use the speakers individually or build a powerful 5.1-channel surround sound system. Powered by WiSa technology, the series delivers low latency, HD multi-channel and multi-room capabilities, which allow for the control of amazing sound from any room, either playing from one music source or playing different tracks in different rooms. In early 2019, an over-the-air (OTA) update will bring Apple AirPlay 2 support and Presets to the Citation series. With AirPlay 2, customers can wirelessly stream music from an iOS device, Apple TV, HomePod or by asking Siri.
To round out the incredible audio performance and extraordinary design, Citation also features he Google Assistant built in. Streaming the newest or most popular music is now quick and efficient with the combination of voice-enabled Google AI. Smart voice control also makes tackling tasks as simple as saying “Hey Google,” to create calendar reminders, generate to-do lists, get the latest forecast, control smart home devices and more. Commands like “Hey Google, play some jazz” or “Hey Google, dim the lights,” perfectly regulates the ambiance in any room of the home.
“Consumers increasingly look to their home entertainment systems to do more than just play music,” said Michael Mauser, President, Lifestyle Audio at HARMAN. “While features like voice control and multi-room streaming are becoming standard, the Harman Kardon Citation Series is anything but. The pairing of our unprecedented audio legacy and premium design with smart features and ease of use gives Citation the opportunity to truly transform the listening experience.”
Additionally, Harman Kardon Citation has Chromecast built-in, allowing over 300 audio streaming services to be easily accessed in HD quality. Once connected on the same Wi-Fi network as Citation, a smartphone, tablet or laptop can “cast” the latest chart-topping release or playlist from Chromecast-compatible apps.
The Harman Kardon Citation lineup consists of various options to meet every listening need, including multiple countertop speaker options, a soundbar, powered subwoofer and tower speaker. The Citation speakers are available now at harmankardon.com.
|HARMAN KARDON CITATION – CORE
|
Product
|Product Name
|ONE
|100
|300
|500
|BAR
|Configuration
|Tabletop
|Tabletop
|Tabletop
|Tabletop
|Soundbar
|Price
|$199.95
|$299.95
|$399.95
|$599.95
|$999.95
|Playback
|Mono
|Mono
|Stereo
|Stereo
|3.0
|Touch Control
|YES
|YES
|Color LCD
|Color LCD
|Color LCD
|System Power
|40W
|50W
|100W
|200W
|150W
|HDMI Inputs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3x HDMI 4K
|HD Audio Streaming
|24Bits/96Khz
|24Bits/96Khz
|24Bits/96Khz
|24Bits/96Khz
|24Bits/96Khz
|Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
|Y / Y
|Y / Y
|Y / Y
|Y / Y
|Y / Y
|Chromecast built-in
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Google Assistant
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|YES
|WiSA technology
|—
|—
|—
|—
|YES
|Apple AirPlay 2
|
2019 OTA
|
2019 OTA
|
2019 OTA
|
2019 OTA
|
2019 OTA
|HARMAN KARDON CITATION – PREMIUM
|
Product
|Product Name
|SUB
|TOWER
|SURROUND
|Configuration
|Subwoofer
|Floorstanding
|Tabletop
|Price
|$799.95
|$2499.95/pair
|$499.95/pair
|Playback
|Subwoofer
|2.2
|Surround
|Touch Control
|—
|Color LCD
|—
|System Power
|200W
|2 x 200W
|2 x 50W
|HDMI Inputs
|—
|—
|—
|Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
|—
|Y / Y
|—
|HD Audio Streaming
|—
|24Bits/96KHz
|—
|Chromecast built-in
|—
|YES
|—
|Google Assistant
|—
|YES
|—
|WiSA technology
|YES
|YES
|YES
|Apple AirPlay 2
|
2019 OTA
|
2019 OTA
|
2019 OTA
HARMAN at CES 2019
Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2019 for demonstrations of the company’s latest technology and products from all divisions. The HARMAN experience showcase is located at the Hard Rock Hotel. Follow HARMAN online during CES 2019.
ABOUT HARMAN KARDON
World-renowned audio brand Harman Kardon seamlessly merges function and form. Beloved for iconic design and exceptional sound, Harman Kardon products provide sophisticated audio in a premium package. Harman Kardon is part of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD.
ABOUT HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
© 2018 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications, and appearance are subject to change without notice.
