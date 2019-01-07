Seamless Cooking From Start to Finish with Latest in Yummly Advancements

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With thoughtfully designed new features and the latest tech, Yummly is expanding from a leading recipe app to a digital kitchen platform that will work together with Whirlpool and KitchenAid brand smart appliances. At this year's CES®, the smart cooking sidekick is showcasing premium Yummly content in collaboration with celebrity chefs. Yummly® Pro dishes up a chef-led, step by step cooking curriculum to help users take their cooking skills to the next level.

The Yummly® app can also detect select ingredients with its proprietary Ingredient Recognition feature. From fresh bell peppers to the family's favorite proteins, the feature lets users scan what they have on hand and offers up recipe suggestions based on those ingredients. * To make dinnertime easier, better and faster, Yummly is also rolling out new voice functionality allowing families to advance select recipes when elbow-deep in flour.** Additionally, Yummly is expanding meal planning capabilities to help people answer "What's for dinner this week?"

"Through strategic advancements and appliance functionality made possible through our acquisition by Whirlpool Corporation, we've transformed from a recipe personalization app to a digital kitchen ecosystem," said Brian Witlin, chief executive officer, Yummly. "We're continually evolving and introducing new improvements to meet the changing cooking landscape and needs of our users. From recipe inspiration and grocery shopping to ingredient preparation and cooking techniques, Yummly has something for everyone."

"Following our successful integration with Whirlpool brand smart appliances last year, we're excited to empower more users' personal creativity and exploration in the kitchen with our roll-out to KitchenAid smart appliances," continued Masiar Tayebi, chief operating officer, Yummly. "We're bringing the digital kitchen to life through purposeful innovation, expanding our appliance integration footprint for connected cooking and adding complementary features. Examples of our latest innovations include expert cooking content, integration across leading grocery providers, ingredient recognition and voice capabilities. Together these new features will redefine cooking from food purchase to recipe inspiration to meal prep, making every step better, faster and easier."

The latest Yummly update will include a variety of features and functions to improve life in the kitchen:

For users who want to cook like the masters, Yummly Pro will feature well-known celebrity chefs and influencers like Carla Hall , Richard Blais , Jet Tila and Daniel Holzman , who will be curating exclusive, engaging content. From beginner to advanced, home cooks will be inspired by these immersive cooking experiences that bring expert cooks into your home via the digital platform. Recipes compatible with the Guided Cooking feature† will also integrate seamlessly with select Whirlpool brand smart ovens and, coming soon, select KitchenAid brand smart ovens.

, launching in 2019. By combining key inputs like ingredients on hand, special occasions, such as a birthday dinner, and the number of meals families want to cook in a particular week, the Yummly app will serve personalized meal plan recommendations for the entire week. With Yummly® Voice capabilities, also launching in 2019, users will no longer have to fear getting their hands in the mix. They will be able to interact with select recipes and move from step to step without having to touch a phone or tablet. So, the chocolate can stay on the strawberries - and off the phone.

As always, Yummly offers personalized recipe recommendations based on taste preferences and dietary needs. It allows consumers to discover and save recipes, create shopping lists, order groceries and simplify life in the kitchen with its thoughtful features. The more a user "Yums" to save recipes to their personal recipe box, the more the app learns about what that user likes - and will serve up recipes to match. The Yummly Guided Cooking feature does the thinking for the user, with step-by-step recipes, including video tutorials, timers, and more handy tools to make cooking a breeze. Guided Cooking recipes featuring the Connected Fork icon will even connect to select Whirlpool brand - and soon KitchenAid brand - smart ovens to set and change temperatures, settings, cook time and more, right from a user's device.

Yummly is currently available in the App Store and Google Play for iPad, iPhone and Android devices.

* Detects select ingredients based on image data captured by your device. Detection accuracy may vary based on conditions.

** Voice capability will be available on select recipes only and availability may vary based on region.

† Look for recipes with the Connected Fork icon in the Yummly® app. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect and yummly.com. Appliance must be set to Remote Enable.

CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.

About Yummly

Yummly, founded by David Feller and Vadim Geshel in 2009, is a leading digital platform (mobile and web) for personalized recipes and cooking resources. Since Yummly's inception, it has been active in the digital kitchen and connecting users to the recipes they love. From recipe recommendations to handy tools and helpful videos, Yummly has everything needed to improve life in the kitchen every step of the way. The company, headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, uses patented technology and proprietary data to understand food and taste, making it the best source for recipes tailored to specific taste preferences. For more information, visit www.yummly.com .

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances. Whirlpool Corporation is also one of Habitat for Humanity's largest corporate partners for over 15 dedicated years, donating a refrigerator and range to every new Habitat for Humanity home built in North America. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or join us at Facebook.com/KitchenAid and Twitter.com/KitchenAidUSA.

