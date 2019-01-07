TP-Link® Introduces Most Complete Product Line for New 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Wireless Standard With Five New Offerings

|By Business Wire
|
|January 7, 2019 08:12 AM EST
TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today unveiled a full product line of WiFi routers that supports the new 802.11ax wireless standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6. The new TP-Link line is the most complete offering in the marketplace for Wi-Fi 6, with numerous products and pricing options from entry level to high end.*
TP-Link’s networking solutions will be on display during CES, January 8-11 at the Sands, Halls A-D – Booth 42756. You can also check out TP-Link at Pepcom on January 7 at the Mirage hotel.
Leading the lineup is TP-Link’s first AX Mesh WiFi product — the Deco X10 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System. Featuring Mesh technology overlaid with AX speeds, the Deco X10 is designed to provide blistering AX2700 tri-band speeds to every corner of your home with a strong and stable backhaul up to 1.95Gbps.** The combination of AX and Mesh technology makes it the perfect choice for homes that require a network with corner to corner coverage and less interference for a high number of devices.
Next up is the Archer AX11000, a next-gen tri-band gaming router that was named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree. The AX11000 is TP-Link’s first AX Wi-Fi gaming router and is specially designed for users who insist on the highest performance and fastest functionality. This ultra-fast latency-ripper delivers sublime network performance for the ultimate gaming experience. The AX11000 transmits data at astonishing tri-band speeds up to 10756 Mbps in total,** and its revolutionary OFDMA technology and Gaming Accelerator combine to demolish latency and interference, making it the perfect networking hub for your high-bandwidth gaming needs.
Another star in the lineup is the Archer AX6000, an uber-powerful Wi-Fi 6 router that provides 1148 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 4804 Mbps on the 5GHz band.** It supports multiple high-demand applications such as ultra-HD 4K/8K video streaming and gaming at the same time. The Archer AX6000 is designed to speed up your connection and serve more devices simultaneously—making it the perfect router for the modern home or office. The AX6000 enables you to make full use of 1Gbps internet service with a 2.5Gbps WAN port that truly takes advantage of those blistering speeds. Additionally, the Archer AX6000 intelligently ignores signal interference from your neighbor's wireless router to ensure the smoothest and most stable performance.
For price conscious consumers who still want an amazing Wi-Fi 6 experience, check out the dual band Archer AX1800 router. The budget-friendly AX 1800 is ideal for users who want the speed and performance of Wi-Fi 6 at an entry level cost. For those who want to experience the newest AX technology at the best price, TP-Link also offers the Archer AX1500 WiFi router with slightly lower speeds.
Also making waves is the AX1800 WiFi Range Extender RE705X, TP-Link’s first AX WiFi range extender to the market. Featuring both 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands, the AX1800 is a superior choice for families who want advanced Wi-Fi 6 features at an affordable price. The AX1800 eliminates dead zones while delivering incredibly fast and stable WiFi to desired areas.
“Our comprehensive lineup of Wi-Fi 6 systems represents our most advanced offerings to date,” said Louis Liu, CEO at TP-Link USA. “These next-generation, state-of-the-art routers offer the fastest and most powerful WiFi experience available today, making them the ideal choice for demanding customers that require the highest WiFi performance possible. With numerous products and pricing options, there is a TP-Link AX router for every taste and every budget.”
Pricing and Availability
The Deco X10 is scheduled to launch in the Q3 2019 with an MSRP of $349.99 for 2-pack.
The Archer AX11000 will be available in January 2019 with an MSRP of $449.99.
The Archer AX6000 is currently available and carries an MSRP of $349.99.
The Archer AX1800 is scheduled to launch in Q3 2019 with an MSRP of $129.99.
The RE705X is scheduled to launch in Q3 2019 with an MSRP of $99.99.
About TP-Link
Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked by analyst firm IDC as the No. 1 provider of WLAN products,*** supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
With a proven heritage of stability, performance and value, TP-Link has curated a portfolio of products that meet the networking needs of all individuals. Now, as the connected lifestyle continues to evolve, the company is expanding today to exceed the demands of tomorrow.
*Uses of 802.11ax WiFi standard and technologies such as 160 MHz channel and MU-MIMO require clients to also support such standard and technologies. Routers featured in this article may not support all the mandatory features as ratified in Draft 3.0 of IEEE 802.11AX specification.
**Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage and maximum quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of network conditions, client limitations, and environmental factors, including building materials, obstacles, volume and density of traffic, and client location. This 1.95Gbps backhaul speed is referring to 3 Wi-Fi band speeds combined by TP-Link dynamic backhaul technology and requires at least 2 Deco X10 units to function properly.
***According to IDC Worldwide Quarterly WLAN Tracker Report, Q2 2018 Release. Based on units shipped
For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us, follow TP-Link on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TPLINKUSA, Twitter at www.twitter.com/TPLINKna, YouTube at www.youtube.com/tplinktech, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tp-link or the TP-Link Forum at http://forum.tp-link.com.
