TP-Link® Bolsters Its Whole Home Mesh Offerings

January 7, 2019
TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today announced the expansion of its whole home mesh offerings, including TP-Link OneMeshTM, a flexible and cost-effective networking solution, and its first AX WiFi (Wi-Fi 6) product, Deco X10.* TP-Link OneMesh offers consumers more choices and options to experience whole home WiFi, without replacing existing devices or purchasing a whole new WiFi ecosystem.
All of TP-Link’s networking solutions will be on display during CES, January 8-11 at the Sands, Halls A-D – Booth 42756. You can also check out TP-Link at Pepcom on January 7 at the Mirage hotel.
The All New TP-Link OneMeshTM
Line -- Flexible and Cost Effective
TP-Link OneMesh is a new whole-home WiFi solution that allows users to easily and cost-effectively create a powerful home network without replacing existing devices or purchasing a whole new WiFi ecosystem. While typical whole home WiFi systems are viewed as expensive by most consumers, OneMesh technology allows TP-Link router users to enjoy the mesh experience by simply upgrading their router’s firmware or adding a OneMesh WiFi range extender to their existing devices**. OneMesh will be offered alongside all TP-Link small office and home office product lines, including wireless routers, range extenders, XDSL, 3G/4G routers, powerline adapters with seamless roaming, adaptive path selection, band steering and centralized management features.
The new AC1200 dual band RE300 WiFi repeater will be the first OneMesh range extender to market in April 2019, featuring up to 300 Mbps at 2.4 GHz and 867 Mbps at 5 GHz. With new OneMesh technology, the RE300 will work with the Archer C7/Archer A7 (with the OneMesh firmware upgrade in April) to create a flexible and cost-effective mesh WiFi solution for your home. More and more products will support OneMesh based on further development in the near future.
Deco X10 – All New AX2700 Whole Home Mesh WiFi
System
TP-Link is also introducing the Deco X10 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System, its first AX Mesh product to the market. Featuring Mesh technology overlaid with AX speeds, the Deco X10 is designed to provide blistering AX2700 tri-band speeds to every corner of your home with a strong and stable backhaul up to 1.95 Gbps***. The combination of AX and Mesh technology makes it the perfect choice for homes that want a network with corner to corner coverage for a high number of devices with less interference.
“We are extremely proud to roll out more whole home mesh networking solutions to our customers,” said Louis Liu, CEO at TP-Link USA. “Especially with the OneMesh, TP-Link is providing a flexible and cost-effective way for existing and future TP-Link traditional router users to easily upgrade to whole home mesh WiFi.”
Today’s announcement rounds out TP-Link’s current whole home mesh offerings, including the Deco M9 Plus tri-band Mesh WiFi router, which features AC2200 speeds and tri-band WiFi with dedicated backhaul to deliver fast, dependable connections to more than 100 devices throughout your entire home while doubling as a smart home hub for your IoT devices.
Pricing and Availability
- The OneMeshTM Range Extender RE300 is scheduled to launch in April with an MSRP of $49.99.
- The Deco X10 is scheduled to launch in Q3 2019 with an MSRP of $349.99 for a 2-pack.
- The Deco M9 Plus is available with an MSRP of $149.99 for 1-pack or $299.99 for a 2-pack.
About TP-Link
Founded in 1996, TP-Link is a global provider of reliable networking devices and accessories, involved in all aspects of everyday life. The company is consistently ranked by analyst firm IDC as the No. 1 provider of WLAN products****, supplying distribution to more than 170 countries and serving hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
*Uses of 802.11ax WiFi standard and technologies such as 160 MHz channel and MU-MIMO require clients to also support such standard and technologies. Routers featured in this article may not support all the mandatory features as ratified in Draft 3.0 of IEEE 802.11AX specification.
**The devices need be compatible with TP-Link OneMesh.
***Maximum wireless transmission rates are the physical rates derived from IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications. Actual wireless data throughput, wireless coverage and maximum quantity of connected devices are not guaranteed and will vary as a result of network conditions, client limitations, and environmental factors, including building materials, obstacles, volume and density of traffic, and client location. This 1.95Gbps backhaul speed refers to 3 WiFi band speeds combined by TP-Link dynamic backhaul technology and requires at least 2 Deco X10 units to function properly.
****According to IDC Worldwide Quarterly WLAN Tracker Report, Q2 2018 Release. Based on units shipped.
For further information visit www.tp-link.com/us, follow TP-Link on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TPLINKUSA, Twitter at www.twitter.com/TPLINKNA, YouTube at www.youtube.com/tplinktech, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/tp-link or the TP-Link Forum at http://forum.tp-link.com
