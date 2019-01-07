Motorola Modular Power System Uses New Aluminum Lithium Ion Technology to Dramatically Enhance Power Performance, Battery Safety

|By Business Wire
|
|January 7, 2019 08:13 AM EST
Jump starting a car in the dead of winter, charging a laptop and other electronics to run all day, and a having a reliable digital air compressor for your car or truck are all real-life problems easily solved by the new Motorola Modular Power System, a new line of battery products being introduced by Schumacher Electric Company this week at CES in Las Vegas.
The Motorola Power System utilizes patented Aluminum Lithium Ion technology to deliver safer, more durable charging capabilities.(Photo: Business Wire)
The new Motorola Modular Power System is built with patented Aluminum Lithium Ion battery technology and is designed to greatly improve conductivity and provide enhanced power in extreme conditions. Motorola batteries provide a 50% increase in performance when jump starting a car and perform up to 25% longer than standard lithium power cells.
Motorola Modular Safety Innovation: Aluminum Lithium Ion Batteries
“We believe this new Aluminum Lithium Ion Technology provides an outstanding and safe option for consumers, since Aluminum Lithium Ion batteries do not catch fire, do not smoke, and do not explode,” said Chris Kubik, Global Marketing Manager of Motorola licensee Schumacher Electric Company, which is exhibiting in South Hall booth 36143 during the electronics show.
“Aluminum Lithium Ion technology also maintains high output capacity at very cold temperatures, retaining 85% of battery capacity even if the temperature drops to -58 degrees Fahrenheit, when other batteries quit,” Kubik explained.
Schumacher is already a formidable player at auto parts stores with battery chargers and power products. The company is now entering the consumer electronics business with new products licensed under the Motorola brand.
The Motorola Modular Battery System is built with Aluminum Lithium battery technology designed to hold a charge for up to three months. The Motorola system can do everything from jump starting a vehicle to charge your mobile device, provide backup power for your laptop, light your work area, and top off a tire.
The Motorola system includes:
-- AC Power Inverter Module (model MT113), a 100W inverter to charge your laptop and other electronics on-the go with standard AC power, USB, and USB Type C connectivity. Suggested retail price: $ 69.99.
-- LED Lantern Light Module (model MT153), providing bright 500 lumen lighting with adjustable intensity and 360-degrees of light with a magnetic base and spring-hook carabiner clip. Suggested retail price: $ 69.99.
-- LED Torch Light Module (model MT071), with CREE 500 lumen LED lighting. Suggested retail price: $ 69.99.
-- Jump Starter Module (models MT129 and MT130), with either a 4-cell Aluminum Lithium Ion 8,000 mAh battery rated for 500A Crank Amps and 1,000A Peak Amps to jump-start a car up to 25 times or a 12,000 mAh Aluminum Lithium Ion battery rated for 750A Crank Amps and 1,500A Peak Amps that can jump-start a car up to 30 times. Suggested retail prices: $ 139.99 for model MT129 and $ 159.99 for the larger model MT130.
-- Digital Air Compressor Module (model MT080), with 140 PSI to top off your tire pressure in one minute and including a flexible air hose and LCD display and LED area light. Suggested retail price: $ 69.99.
Portable Power Generator Ready for Terrific Tailgates
Also on display at CES is the Schumacher Portable Power Generator (model SL1404), a backup power system that can supply household electricity as an excellent alternative to a generator. The unit is quiet and has no fumes or fuel, making it safe for indoor use. An excellent source of emergency power, or to power a tailgate or campsite, the Portable Power Generator can run for 11 hours powering a table lamp, TV set, LED lights, a speaker and a laptop.
Built with Advanced Lithium Ion-powered battery cells, the Portable Power Generator has two 110V AC outlets and three USB outlets capable of powering a small refrigerator for almost 24 hours, keep a laptop running for more than four days, or even power a TV for an entire day. As a power source, it could recharge a typical cell phone 70 times, or recharge a laptop 17 times over. The unit also includes a bright LED light that can flash an "S-O-S" signal. Suggested retail price of the Schumacher Portable Power Generator (Model SL1404) is $1,299.
About Schumacher Electric Corporation: Schumacher is the world leading name in battery chargers. Since 1947, Schumacher Electric Corporation has been leading change and driving performance. Schumacher’s legacy is its commitment to quality and exceptional customer service. Schumacher brings experience, innovation and excellence to the next generation of battery maintenance with licensed Motorola and Schumacher-branded power products.
