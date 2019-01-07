Carl Data Pilots airsafe sensor with ATCO Wood Products to help protect workers

CSE: CRL

FSE: 7C5

OTC:CDTAF

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL, FSE:7C5, OTC:CDTAF) ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that ATCO Wood Products Inc. ("ATCO") will be piloting the new AirSafe environmental sensor launched by Astra Smart Systems Inc. ("Astra") to improve safety and efficiency within their mill operations. ATCO specializes in producing high-quality softwood veneer and other wood products, as well as sustainably managing forests. According to NRCan, Canada's forest product exports have increased by 42.2 per cent since 2012 and were valued at $35.7 billion in 2017.

"We're excited about the sensor technology we are piloting for Astra, as we see applications in our facility to improve the data we have on our manufacturing environment and in turn improve the safety, quality and productivity of our operations," said Scott Weatherford, ATCO CEO. "The Astra team is professional, knowledgeable and innovative to work with and we look forward to continuing to work with them well into the future."

While ATCO is proud of their health and safety record, lung and bronchial disease account for 14 per cent of reported injuries in the veneer manufacturing industry. The current pilot testing the AirSafe sensor is being used to detect methane, butane, LPG, and smoke, but can be easily adapted to test for benzene, toluene, alcohol, acetone, propane, formaldehyde gas and hydrogen.

"We are lucky to partner with local forward-thinking industry leaders who understand the potential our technology has to continue improving health and safety for their employees," said Pilar Portela Astra CEO.

This Astra AirSafe pilot is running in conjunction with several others, in industries such as mining and tourism. Everything is built to work seamlessly with Carl Data's cutting-edge AI-enabled analytics and SaaS based applications.

"Astra is proving to be a valuable acquisition by delivering smart devices for Carl Data's end-to-end Industrial IoT solutions," said Greg Johnston Carl Data CEO and President. "These pilots provide a entrance into other industry verticals that can greatly benefit from our affordable and flexible solutions."

About Astra Smart Systems Inc.

Astra is located at the i4C Innovation building, an Industrial IoT lab, production and development facility located in Trail, B.C., Canada. Astra's mandate is to develop E2E solutions for complex industrial challenges.

Astra's facility is at the centre of the Kootenay regions industrial fibre optic hub and sits along the newly established Metal Tech Alley. This corridor of high-technology ventures focused on industrial innovation, right across from the regional Trail Airport (YZZ) and with railway access to the US border at only seven kms away. Astra offers custom-designed infrastructure, equipment, and professional services for IIoT applications. More information can be found at http://astra.earth.

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, reporting, and predictive analysis tools.

Carl Data continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (BDaaS) to provide scalability for municipalities, utilities and other industrial verticals. These data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

