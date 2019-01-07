Carl Data Pilots airsafe sensor with ATCO Wood Products to help protect workers

|By PR Newswire
CSE: CRL
FSE: 7C5
OTC:CDTAF
VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL, FSE:7C5, OTC:CDTAF) ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that ATCO Wood Products Inc. ("ATCO") will be piloting the new AirSafe environmental sensor launched by Astra Smart Systems Inc. ("Astra") to improve safety and efficiency within their mill operations. ATCO specializes in producing high-quality softwood veneer and other wood products, as well as sustainably managing forests. According to NRCan, Canada's forest product exports have increased by 42.2 per cent since 2012 and were valued at $35.7 billion in 2017.
"We're excited about the sensor technology we are piloting for Astra, as we see applications in our facility to improve the data we have on our manufacturing environment and in turn improve the safety, quality and productivity of our operations," said Scott Weatherford, ATCO CEO. "The Astra team is professional, knowledgeable and innovative to work with and we look forward to continuing to work with them well into the future."
While ATCO is proud of their health and safety record, lung and bronchial disease account for 14 per cent of reported injuries in the veneer manufacturing industry. The current pilot testing the AirSafe sensor is being used to detect methane, butane, LPG, and smoke, but can be easily adapted to test for benzene, toluene, alcohol, acetone, propane, formaldehyde gas and hydrogen.
"We are lucky to partner with local forward-thinking industry leaders who understand the potential our technology has to continue improving health and safety for their employees," said Pilar Portela Astra CEO.
This Astra AirSafe pilot is running in conjunction with several others, in industries such as mining and tourism. Everything is built to work seamlessly with Carl Data's cutting-edge AI-enabled analytics and SaaS based applications.
"Astra is proving to be a valuable acquisition by delivering smart devices for Carl Data's end-to-end Industrial IoT solutions," said Greg Johnston Carl Data CEO and President. "These pilots provide a entrance into other industry verticals that can greatly benefit from our affordable and flexible solutions."
About Astra Smart Systems Inc.
Astra is located at the i4C Innovation building, an Industrial IoT lab, production and development facility located in Trail, B.C., Canada. Astra's mandate is to develop E2E solutions for complex industrial challenges.
Astra's facility is at the centre of the Kootenay regions industrial fibre optic hub and sits along the newly established Metal Tech Alley. This corridor of high-technology ventures focused on industrial innovation, right across from the regional Trail Airport (YZZ) and with railway access to the US border at only seven kms away. Astra offers custom-designed infrastructure, equipment, and professional services for IIoT applications. More information can be found at http://astra.earth.
About Carl Data Solutions Inc.
Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl Data helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, reporting, and predictive analysis tools.
Carl Data continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (BDaaS) to provide scalability for municipalities, utilities and other industrial verticals. These data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the statements that ATCO will be piloting the new AirSafe environmental sensor launched by Astra to improve safety and efficiency within their mill operations; that ATCO sees applications of Astra's sensor technology in its facility to improve the data ATCO has on its manufacturing environment and in turn improve the safety, quality, and productivity of its operations; that ATCO looks forward to continuing to work with Astra well into the future; that the AirSafe sensor can be easily adapted to test for benzene, toluene, alcohol, acetone, propane, formaldehyde gas and hydrogen; that Astra's products will help Canadian industries, such as forest products; and that Astra's technology has potential to continue improving health and safety for employees of local industry leaders.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including, without limitation, risks with respect to: that the Company may lose the confidence of municipal partners in its services; the ability of the Company to establish a market for its services; competitive conditions in the industry; general economic conditions in Canada and globally; the inability to secure additional financing; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; potential delays or changes in plans with respect to deployment of services or capital expenditures; possibility that government policies or laws may change; technological change; risks related to the Company's competition; the Company's not adequately protecting its intellectual property; interruption or failure of information technology systems; and regulatory risks relating to the Company's business, financings and strategic acquisitions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
