FICO Awarded Five New Patents for Fraud, AI and Decision Science


|January 7, 2019 08:30 AM EST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley analytic software firm FICO has been awarded five new patents related to fraud, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics. In total, FICO currently holds 192 US and foreign patents, and 93 pending patent applications.
Two of the patents are for groundbreaking analytic technology used by FICO's industry-leading FICO® Falcon® Platform for fraud management:
- "Detection of Compromise of Merchants, ATMS, And Networks" relates to the generation of compromise profiles for financial accounts based on reported fraud data of a payment account and merchant device. These compromise profiles accelerate detection of fraud.
- "Card Fraud Detection Utilizing Real-Time Identification Of Merchant Test Sites" covers a system and method for detecting when criminals are "testing" compromised cards, by using real-time merchant profiles and specialized scoring models.
FICO inventors also received three patents related to analytics and decision management:
- "Efficiently Representing Complex Score Models" transforms predictive models into a software program for deployment in a rules engine, helping IT departments solve the problem of operationalizing analytics. This technology is integrated in FICO® Blaze Advisor® decision rules management system, part of the FICO® Decision Management Suite.
- "Automatic Modeling Farmer" covers an AI system that automatically develops and evaluates a large number of possible predictive models in order to produce optimal models. This is a streamlined modeling process to enable quick development of large-scale models using Big Data, and is used by FICO data scientists to identify candidate data sources with the most predictive promise.
- "Systems and Methods to Improve Decision Management Project Testing" is an invention that visualizes the validation status of components of an executable decision management project, which improves project testing. This technology is integrated in FICO® Origination Manager.
"This is an exciting time for analytics and decision management, and FICO's inventions are propelling change in this field," said Dr. Stuart Wells, FICO's chief product and technology officer. "Our data scientists continue to be at the forefront of the AI revolution and the progress in intelligent decision automation."
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds 192 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.
Learn more at http://www.fico.com
FICO, Falcon and Blaze Advisor are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.
