Cryoport Appoints Daniel M. Hancock to Board of Directors

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 08:30 AM EST
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) (NASDAQ: CYRXW) ("Company"), the world's leading temperature-controlled logistics company dedicated to the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel M. (Dan) Hancock to its Board of Directors. Mr. Hancock's appointment adds extensive physics knowledge, engineering and innovation experience, business acumen and leadership to the Board of Directors. Mr. Hancock will serve on the Audit Committee, chaired by Richard Berman, Esq. and the Science and Technology Committee, chaired by Robert Hariri, PhD, MD.
Mr. Hancock retired from General Motors ("GM") as Vice President of Global Strategic Product Alliances responsible for seeking, defining, negotiating, and implementing strategic collaborations between GM and other global OEM's and suppliers. He worked at GM for 43 years. A self-confessed "powertrain guy," Mr. Hancock, during his tenure, also served as Vice President, Global Powertrain Engineering; CEO of Fiat-GM Powertrain; and President of Allison Transmission. Mr. Hancock is an accomplished engineer and business leader.
Mr. Hancock is also a Board Member of Westport Fuel Systems, a Vancouver, B.C. based global supplier of clean gaseous fuel parts, and systems for the transportation industry. He is also the Board Chairman for SuperTurbo Technologies, Inc., a Loveland, CO based privately-held developer of advanced turbocompounding systems for engines and was recently elected to the Board for Achates Power, Inc., a San Diego, CA headquartered privately-held developer of innovative opposed-piston, two-stroke diesel engines. He also serves in an advisory capacity to several global suppliers to the automotive and commercial vehicle industries.
Jerrell Shelton, Chairman of Cryoport's Board of Directors, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Dan to our Board of Directors. His business acumen, regional knowledge, alliance building experience and technical knowhow will enable him to provide unique insights as we continue to develop market-leading practices and invest in building out the life sciences industry's most advanced temperature-controlled logistics technology solutions.
"As a matter of practice, Cryoport's Nominating and Governance Committee regularly evaluates our Board's composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience and perspective necessary to drive value for all our shareholders. Dan will add an extra dimension to our already highly qualified Board."
Dan Hancock commented, "Cryoport has done an outstanding job of developing technically advanced temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry and is, in fact, at the forefront of this field as demonstrated by the industry-leading clients it serves. I am looking forward to working with the board and management in helping it continue to expand its suite of solutions targeting new areas of the life sciences market and growing its competitive advantages."
Mr. Hancock holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering (MSME) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (BME) from the General Motors Institute (now Kettering University). He is a recipient of the Society of Automotive Engineers' Sid Olsen Engineering Manager Award, the SAE Medal of Honor, the SAE Gordon Millar Award, the Great Golden Medal for Service to the Republic of Austria, and the Sagamore of the Wabash recognition from the State of Indiana.
About Cryoport, Inc.
Cryoport is a trusted global provider of solutions for maintaining temperature-sensitive life sciences commodities during distribution, serving the biopharmaceutical market with leading-edge logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as regenerative medicine, including immunotherapies, stem cells and CAR-T cells. Cryoport's solutions are used by points-of-care, CRO's, central laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, university researchers et al; as well as the reproductive medicine market, primarily in IVF and surrogacy; and the animal health market, primarily in the areas of vaccines and reproduction. Cryoport's proprietary Cryoport Express® Shippers, Cryoportal™ Logistics Management Platform, leading-edge SmartPak II™ Condition Monitoring System and geo-sensing technology, paired with unparalleled cold chain logistics expertise and 24/7 client support, make Cryoport the end-to-end cold chain logistics partner that the industry trusts.
Cryoport is dedicated to: simplifying global cold chain logistics through innovative technology, unmatched monitoring and data capture and support, including consulting; delivering the most advanced temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry; and providing vital information that provides peace of mind throughout the life of each logistics process.
For more information, visit www.cryoport.com. Sign up to follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport, Inc.'s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports including, but not limited to, the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Cryoport, Inc. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryoport-appoints-daniel-m-hancock-to-board-of-directors-300772749.html
SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170