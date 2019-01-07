RCA Introduces Five New Antennas and App to Ensure Top Performance of Its Leading HDTV Antenna Lineup

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LVCC, CENTRAL HALL BOOTH 13506 – VOXX Accessories Corporation (VAC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), announced today that RCA, its leading over-the-air HDTV antenna brand, will introduce five new antenna models at CES. RCA is the world leader in the HDTV antenna category with patented RF designs, innovative form-factors, and the best customer support. As the category continues to grow from Cord-Cutters and new-generation Cord-Nevers, RCA continues the pursuit of guaranteeing the easiest product installation while ensuring consumers receive the most HDTV channels on their televisions.
The first new antenna to join the lineup is the ANT1ME Small Amplified Indoor Flat Multi-Directional HDTV Antenna with Built-in Signal Meter. The ANT1ME features a top-selling, patented RF antenna design to maximize channel clarity. The design now includes an integrated signal meter which allows the customer to move and point the antenna while seeing the signal improve across the meter's multi-colored LEDs to ensure maximum performance. The industry-leading, multi-directional design means more channels from multiple directions with less need for antenna adjustment. The attached stand allows for easy-to-use functionality, or the antenna can be hung on a wall. The ANT1ME will be available at retailers in Spring 2019 for $54.99.
The second new antenna offering is the ANT2ME Large Amplified Indoor Flat Multi-Directional HDTV Antenna with Built-in Signal Meter. It includes the same industry-leading antenna features as the ANT1ME but in a larger patented RF design that increases the distance for signal reception from broadcast towers. The ANT2ME will be available at retailers in Spring 2019 for $69.99.
The third model, the ANT3ME Amplified Indoor Ultra-Thin Multi-Directional HDTV Antenna with Built-in Signal Meter, is RCA's thinnest, patented antenna design that has always delivered the most channels in an indoor form-factor. This lightweight, paper-thin antenna can be mounted on a wall or window with included materials. It will be available at retailers in Spring 2019 for $54.99.
Two additional models launching this spring are the ANT850E and the longer-range ANT950E Amplified Outdoor/Attic Multi-Directional HD Antennas. In addition to new, sleek designs, both antennas boast exceptional, best-in-class VHF reception and will be available at retailers in Spring 2019 for $99.99 and $149.99, respectively.
To complete RCA's mission of the easiest setup with the most channels, the Company designed and launched the RCA Signal Finder app that is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, and is available for free with each purchase of an RCA antenna. The app is a digital compass that gives the most television channels by helping users align their RCA antenna for perfect signal reception.
Ian Geise, President of VOXX Accessories Corporation, explained, "We are thrilled to be introducing five new models to our best-selling line of HDTV antennas in the 100th Anniversary of the RCA brand. RCA has stood for the best value in consumer electronics products with tremendous focus on innovation and technology. Our new antennas will ensure a simple and seamless out-of-the-box experience while enabling users to receive numerous free HDTV channels on their televisions."
About VOXX Accessories Corporation (VAC):
VOXX Accessories Corporation (VAC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX). VAC is a leader in consumer electronics products and consumer electronics accessories and is the U.S. market leader in over-the-air reception products and universal remote controls. The Company has an extensive distribution network including power retailers and all big box stores, as well as many of the country's largest home improvement chains.
VOXX Accessories Corporation possesses a strong brand portfolio and its products rank among the top ten in almost every category in which they sell. Brands include Project Nursery®, RCA®, Terk®, Acoustic Research®, 808 Audio, and SURFACE CLEAN. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.voxxintl.com/bu/vac/.
About VOXX International Corporation:
VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in many automotive and consumer electronics and accessories categories, as well as premium high-end audio. Today, VOXX International Corporation has an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and most of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, and a growing portfolio, which now comprises over 30 trusted brands. Among the key domestic brands are Klipsch®, RCA®, Invision®, Jensen®, Audiovox®, Terk®, Acoustic Research®, Advent®, Code Alarm®, Car Connection®, 808®, AR for Her®, and Prestige®. International brands include Hirschmann Car Communication®, Klipsch®, Jamo®, Energy®, Mirage®, Mac Audio®, Magnat®, Heco®, Schwaiger®, Oehlbach® and Incaar™. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.
VOXX International Contact:
Caitlin Marinaro
Email: [email protected]
Official Site: www.rcaantennas.net
High Res Images: https://bit.ly/2s0BW4q
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rca-introduces-five-new-antennas-and-app-to-ensure-top-performance-of-its-leading-hdtv-antenna-lineup-300773338.html
SOURCE VOXX International Corporation
