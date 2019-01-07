EyeLock Integrates Into Smart Rear View Mirror

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LVCC, CENTRAL HALL, BOOTH 13518 – Today at CES® 2019, EyeLock LLC in collaboration with 360fly Inc., announced the integration of EyeLock's iris authentication technology into a Smart Rear View Mirror with camera and AI, developed by 360fly for the law enforcement and public safety sectors.

The connected car represents one of the fastest growing IoT markets. By 2020, an estimated 250 million connected vehicles will be on the roads worldwide, with each one featuring 200 or more sensors continuously collecting and utilizing data about road conditions, the car, and driver preferences, according to IndustryWeek. As the number of connected cars rises, so do security concerns and hacking fears.

As these connected vehicles increasingly become a part of the toolset that law enforcement and civilian safety personnel use to protect our communities, the tools protecting them must evolve as well. More than ever before, officer and civilian safety is top of mind and today's social and political climate demand accurate reporting of all interactions.

The introduction of the new Smart Rear View Mirror that incorporates both EyeLock and 360fly camera and AI technology, enables the delivery of unprecedented situational awareness directly to a law enforcement officer who, when duty calls, must remain focused on the task at hand, while still being protected from the unexpected.

EyeLock's proprietary iris authentication technology is integrated into this unique, multi-faceted mirror, providing unparalleled security and allowing only authorized personnel the ability to operate the vehicle, with access to the vehicle's connected devices and computers. The technology will also act as an officer interaction log to record who is behind the wheel, fleet management, and time and attendance functions for end-of-shift procedures. Additional features can be enabled for law enforcement, civilian safety, fleet services, and ride-sharing services, along with consumer functions that may include personalization and keyless entry.

"EyeLock has spent considerable time investing with automotive leaders to create the most effective means to identify drivers and occupants in traditional and autonomous vehicular scenarios," said Jeff Carter, CEO of EyeLock. "The collaboration with 360fly brings to life our shared vision to transform driver authentication, particularly in the mission-critical world of law enforcement."

Accompanying the EyeLock technology in this biometric Smart Rear View Mirror is a dual camera system that captures detail-rich, interactive 360-degree 4K video content of the entire surroundings, both in and out of the vehicle.

The 360-degree view includes a dedicated forward facing POV (point of view) camera that runs specific computer vision-based video processing tasks, including license plate recognition in high resolution, as well as a centered lens that captures 360x240-degree content.

All of these rich data feeds come together in a suite of Smart Artificial Intelligent (AI) features such as object recognition, threat detection, accident avoidance, and telemetric data.

"The Smart Rear View Mirror platform from 360fly represents the most complete integration of optics and edge AI for public safety. The Smart Rear View Mirror includes forward-looking LPR and 360 situational awareness optics that operate in the visible and IR spectrum. The edge AI capability provides industry-leading, actionable AI analytics that up until now were only available on server-based systems," said Peter Aloumanis, CEO of 360fly.

For more information about EyeLock, please visit: www.eyelock.com.

For more information about 360fly please visit: www.360fly.com.

About EyeLock

EyeLock LLC is an acknowledged leader in advanced iris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security with EyeLock ID™ technology. Iris authentication is highly secure because no two irises are alike and the iris is the most accurate human identifier other than DNA. The company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents and patents pending, and proprietary technology enable the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the level of security EyeLock provides due in part to its extremely high false acceptance rate, ease of use, and scalability. As a sponsor member of the Fast IDentity Online Alliance (FIDO), a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a safer and more secure digital presence for consumers, EyeLock is dedicated to advancing digital privacy and next generation security.

About 360fly, Inc.

360fly creates unique, 360-degree digital products that inspire users to capture, share and experience life's greatest moments in 360 degrees. Our passion has led us to redefine video capture, because we believe life is too rich to capture just part of it.

360fly and the 360fly logo are trademarks and service marks of 360fly, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are properties of their respective owners.

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in many automotive and consumer electronics and accessories categories, as well as premium high-end audio. Today, VOXX International Corporation has an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and most of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and a growing portfolio, which now comprises over 30 trusted brands. Among the key domestic brands are Klipsch®, RCA®, Invision®, Jensen®, Rosen Electronics, Audiovox®, Terk®, Acoustic Research®, Advent®, Code Alarm®, 808®, and Prestige®. International brands include Klipsch®, Jamo®, Energy®, Mirage®, Mac Audio®, Magnat®, Heco®, Schwaiger®, Oehlbach® and Incaar™. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

