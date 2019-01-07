VOXX Advanced Solutions and Motion Intelligence Announce Partnership in Release of New Fleet Safety Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LVCC, CENTRAL HALL BOOTH 13518 –VOXX Advanced Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), and Motion Intelligence today announced their partnership focused on delivering a unique driver safety technology that combats distracted driving in fleet and passenger vehicles.

In 2017, the trucking technology company Zendrive studied three (3) million anonymous truck drivers over the course of three months. During the study period, the drivers made 570 million trips and drove 5.6 billion miles. Shockingly, on 88% of these trips, the truckers used their phones while driving. On average, drivers spent 3.5 minutes of every hour looking at their phone's screens*.

Motion Intelligence, a software technology provider, has developed a multi-solution platform based on the detection and precise location of mobile devices in vehicles. The Motion Intelligence solution is made up of a software component, Evvy, and a windshield mounted device, FSD1, which are manufactured and distributed by VOXX. Evvy installs as an application on the user's mobile device or can be integrated into existing software and telematics solutions. Evvy works in tandem with the Audiovox FSD1 windshield-mount to identify any smart mobile devices in the driver's zone and prevent the driver from texting, using social media, or any other apps while the vehicle is moving. The device can be configured by the fleet manager to enable apps such as navigation and Bluetooth.

"We are thrilled to finally find a product and software solution that can actually have an impact on the epidemic problem of distracted driving from the use of handheld devices in fleet vehicles. Fleet managers now have a tool that allows them to control what a driver can access on a handheld device. It does not, however, restrict the driver from accessing apps such as navigation or Bluetooth operation as determined by the fleet manager. We expect to see significant adoption by some of the largest fleets in the U.S. and Europe to start," said Tom Malone, President, VOXX Advanced Solutions Corporation.

"Our first priority is to eliminate a driver's hands-on use of their mobile device behind the wheel, and at the same time enable that driver to use their mobile device safely. To do that effectively, we needed to be able to detect any mobile device in a vehicle, then pinpoint exactly where it is in the vehicle. That precise location information allows for a multitude of device management applications which enhance driver and passenger safety," explained Motion Intelligence CEO, Sue Spradley. "And this ultimately saves lives."

"Audiovox started out supplying the automotive aftermarket over 50 years ago, and today they have a worldwide footprint and deliver thousands of different products to thousands of diverse customers. They are an ideal partner to bring our technology to market at a time when the stakes are high, and solutions have to be comprehensive, seamless and robust," said CJ Meurell, Co-Founder of Motion Intelligence. "Our solution ticks all of those boxes. That's really at the heart of this partnership: combing our strengths to effectively tackle the hardest challenges on the road today."

Evvy provides a neutral, consistent way of keeping us honest when we're driving," continued Spradley. "There's no opt-in, turn on, remember-to-set…It's just there, working automatically from the moment you leave, until you stop."

*ZenDrive

About VOXX Advanced Solutions Corporation (VASC):

VOXX Advanced Solutions leverages VOXX International's extensive worldwide distribution network to attract technology partners who benefit from VOXX's speed to market, logistics, manufacturing and sourcing expertise, and market knowledge. Our vast experience in the consumer and automotive space allows us to grow top line sales within existing channels, increase profitability and expand into new markets and categories. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxadvancedsolutions.com.

About Motion Intelligence:

Motion Intelligence, Inc. is a Colorado Springs, CO-based technology company that provides software solutions for distracted driving prevention, driver and pedestrian safety, and monetizing the connected passenger experience with the goal of proactively bridging the gap between traditional and autonomous transportation.

Motion Intelligence's flagship product, Evvy, uses hyper-precise location technology to detect and disable device screens in the driver zone of the vehicle, or in high risk areas as pedestrians pass through. Evvy was designed to provide an affordable way to make the roads safer and address the $175+ billion annual cost of distracted driving at the automotive OEM and aftermarket level. In addition to its safety applications, Evvy can also be used to detect passenger seat location and automatically set a passenger's favorite environmental conditions, navigation priorities, infotainment tastes, and more, unlocking new revenue from targeted advertising and e-commerce engagement direct-to-passenger-device.

Learn more by visiting www.motionintelligence.com or contact Laura Johnston ([email protected]) for additional information.

About VOXX International Corporation:

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in many automotive and consumer electronics and accessories categories, as well as premium high-end audio. Today, VOXX International Corporation has an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and most of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and a growing portfolio, which now comprises over 30 trusted brands. Among the key domestic brands are Klipsch®, RCA®, Invision®, Jensen®, Audiovox®, Terk®, Acoustic Research®, Advent®, Code Alarm®, Car Connection®, 808®, AR for Her®, and Prestige®. International brands include Hirschmann Car Communication®, Klipsch®, Jamo®, Energy®, Mirage®, Mac Audio®, Magnat®, Heco®, Schwaiger®, Oehlbach® and Incaar™.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

VOXX International Contact :

Larissa Bertolotti

Email: [email protected]

Motion Intelligence Contact:

Laura Johnston

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voxx-advanced-solutions-and-motion-intelligence-announce-partnership-in-release-of-new-fleet-safety-technology-300773340.html

SOURCE VOXX International Corporation