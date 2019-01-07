VOXX Advanced Solutions Partners with Reemo Health to Distribute the Reemo Personal Independence Smartwatch

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LVCC, CENTRAL HALL, BOOTH 13518– VOXX Advanced Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), announced today that it has entered into a license and distribution agreement with Reemo Health, the healthy aging company providing disruptive connected technology and services. The agreement is to distribute the Reemo Personal Independence Smartwatch, which combines wearable technology and a Personal Emergency Response Service (PERS) into a modern and familiar watch form-factor that is purpose-built for senior preferences.
"We are excited to partner with Reemo Health as part of VOXX Advanced Solutions' continued strategy to expand its distribution and logistics capabilities within the fast-growing connected healthcare market. We are impressed by Reemo's innovative design and simplified solution which we believe will change the somewhat negative perception of PERS devices and bring this category into the realm of truly smart, attractive and connected devices," said Tom Malone, President, VOXX Advanced Solutions Corporation.
Through its Healthy Aging PlatformTM, Reemo helps healthcare organizations proactively impact the three pillars of health in their senior populations – physical, behavioral and social well-being. Reemo connects the senior with the people, resources and activities that are most relevant and important to them; earning the right to be at their side everywhere they go. This is the foundation for the plan-sponsored programs Reemo deploys with payer, provider and pharma clients, including fall prevention, social isolation, remote monitoring, care management, patient trials, and as an integrated benefit in Medicare plan designs. The resulting connected health application delivers direct engagement and data capture to support physical, behavioral, satisfaction, and quality outcomes across the continuum of aging.
At the core of the consumer experience is the Personal Independence Smartwatch, which is a combination of an easy-to-use activity tracker and PERS device, with built-in GPS location. The watch records steps and heart rate and also provides 24/7 emergency call-for-help and live support directly from the watch, with no connection to a phone or internet needed.
"To meet the needs of our sophisticated payer, provider and pharma clientele requires advanced platform technology and scalable distribution and fulfillment capabilities," said John Valiton, CEO of Reemo Health. "VOXX Advanced Solutions has an incredible track record of successful distribution and logistics in healthcare. Partnering with VOXX ensures that regardless of volume demands, Reemo can readily scale to achieve our growth objectives."
About VOXX Advanced Solutions Corporation (VASC):
VOXX Advanced Solutions leverages VOXX International's extensive worldwide distribution network to attract technology partners who benefit from VOXX's speed to market, logistics, manufacturing and sourcing expertise, and market knowledge. Our vast experience in the consumer and automotive space will allow us to grow top line sales within existing channels, increase profitability and expand into new markets and categories. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxadvancedsolutions.com.
About Reemo Health:
Reemo helps healthcare organizations improve the healthy aging experience by empowering the 65+ demographic to be supported, be connected and be independent. Blending wearable technology, next-gen PERS functionality and advanced health analytics into a connected-caregiving solution, Reemo delivers the industry's first unified healthy aging platform across the full continuum of independence. For more information on how Reemo protects personal independence, visit Reemohealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About VOXX International Corporation:
VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in many automotive and consumer electronics and accessories categories, as well as premium high-end audio. Today, VOXX International Corporation has an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and most of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and a growing portfolio, which now comprises over 30 trusted brands. Among the key domestic brands are Klipsch®, RCA®, Invision®, Jensen®, Audiovox®, Terk®, Acoustic Research®, Advent®, Code Alarm®, Car Connection®, 808®, AR for Her®, and Prestige®. International brands include Hirschmann Car Communication®, Klipsch®, Jamo®, Energy®, Mirage®, Mac Audio®, Magnat®, Heco®, Schwaiger®, Oehlbach® and Incaar™.
For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.
