Singsation, the New Leader in Karaoke, Announces Four New Models and Music Voice Control App

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LVCC, CENTRAL HALL BOOTH 13506 – VOXX Accessories Corporation (VAC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), announced today that its leading karaoke and party system brand, Singsation, will be adding four new models to its growing line of all-in-one karaoke offerings and incorporated a new app for easy voice accessing of karaoke video content on YouTube.

The Singsation Party, model SPKA08, is a simple, all-in-one carry-along karaoke machine that comes with a microphone and has a room-filling light effects globe. You can pair this model wirelessly with Bluetooth to your phone or tablet and sing along to your favorite music or any YouTube karaoke video. The model features echo control and seven light functions and comes in four playful colors. The "Party" includes an AC power adapter and can also operate on six AA batteries (not included) so kids can take it on-the-go. The SPKA08 will be available in the fall for $49.99.

The Singsation Star Burst, model SPKA25, is a full-featured karaoke system with Bluetooth connectivity. This powerful system has six sound and four voice effects to turn you into a pop star singing your favorite song. Star Burst also provides 10 radiant LED light modes from the light globe and front multi-color LED panel. The Star Burst includes a microphone and AC power adapter and can also operate on eight AA batteries (not included). The SPKA25 will be available in the fall for $69.99.

For the best in light show effects, there is the Singsation Burst Deluxe, model SPKA40. This Bluetooth-connected karaoke system comes with a microphone and includes a vibrant LED light ring with 14 dazzling, room-filling light effects. Also built-in are six fun sound effects and five professional-quality voice tuning effects. The Burst Deluxe includes an AC power adapter and can also operate on eight AA batteries (not included) so you can grab the handle that doubles as a device cradle and take it anywhere. The SPKA40 will be available in the fall for $79.99.

The final new addition to the quickly growing line of karaoke products is the Singsation Superstar, model SPKA50, which takes your karaoke party to a new level. The Superstar performs 10 intense, room-filling light functions from the built-in light globe and front multi-color LED panel. Pair your phone or tablet with Bluetooth and program three cool voice effects to tune your voice. Users get immediate sound feedback from the EQ bass booster and four sound effects. The included remote control lets you switch effects and add lights as you perform to your audience. Easily add an optional second microphone for duets or karaoke battles. The SPKA50 will be available in the fall for $99.99.

In addition to the exciting introduction of these four brand new models, Singsation has announced a strategic partnership with Speak Music to bring karaoke users the free Melody app, which allows your voice to simply ask for the track or artist as it procures and plays it immediately from YouTube. The Melody app knows your phone is connected to a Singsation system and triggers the most popular karaoke version of your request. Now singers of any age can just say what they want to sing next, and it will play – no typing, browsing, or delays in the fun. YouTube reached over 45 million songs described as "karaoke" and is the fastest growing home for karaoke content on the Internet with 225 million "songs with lyrics" available.

Ian Geise, President of VOXX Accessories Corporation, explained, "Singsation karaoke systems are the fastest-growing brand of karaoke machines in North America. Simply put, they have the highest value proposition, with features such as pro-voice effects, room-filling light show effects, and fun never before found in karaoke machines—sound effects. Our partnership with Speak Music was key to our differentiation in our new line. The Melody Karaoke App by Speak Music make Singsation the best-in-class choice for anyone looking for a feature-rich karaoke machine. We make it easy for the customer to enjoy right out of the box, and most important, no more forcing the customer to have to purchase music and videos that they can access for free or own already."

Mark Anderson, Co-Founder of Speak Music added, "We are delighted to integrate our Melody Personal Music Assistant into the Singsation karaoke line of consumer products. Singers can now utilize our voice-powered, cloud-based system with the free Melody application to simply request songs directly into the Singsation mic, and the song plus lyrics will play on iPhone and Android phones or tablets. This innovation makes Singsation the easiest and most versatile karaoke system on the market with the ability to leverage the massive YouTube database of karaoke tunes instead of needing to purchase CDs."

Aforementioned models add to the currently available and critically acclaimed Singsation lineup which includes the Singsation Classic All-In-One Karaoke System (SPKA30), the Performer Deluxe All-in-One Party System (SPKA710) and the Main Stage All-in-One Party System (SPKA800).

Singsation is available at Target, Best Buy, Amazon, and over 3,000 store fronts.

About VOXX Accessories Corporation (VAC):

VOXX Accessories Corporation (VAC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX). VAC is a leader in consumer electronics products and consumer electronics accessories and is the U.S. market leader in over-the-air reception products and universal remote controls. The Company has an extensive distribution network including power retailers and all big box stores, as well as many of the country's largest home improvement chains.

VOXX Accessories Corporation possesses a strong brand portfolio and its products rank among the top ten in almost every category in which they sell. Brands include Project Nursery®, RCA®, Terk®, Acoustic Research®, 808 Audio, and SURFACE CLEAN. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.voxxintl.com/bu/vac/.

About VOXX International Corporation:

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in many automotive and consumer electronics and accessories categories, as well as premium high-end audio. Today, VOXX International Corporation has an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and most of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, and a growing portfolio, which now comprises over 30 trusted brands. Among the key domestic brands are Klipsch®, RCA®, Invision®, Jensen®, Audiovox®, Terk®, Acoustic Research®, Advent®, Code Alarm®, Car Connection®, 808®, AR for Her®, and Prestige®. International brands include Hirschmann Car Communication®, Klipsch®, Jamo®, Energy®, Mirage®, Mac Audio®, Magnat®, Heco®, Schwaiger®, Oehlbach® and Incaar™.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

VOXX International Contact :

Caitlin Marinaro

Email: [email protected]

Official Site: www.singsationkaraoke.com

High-res Images: https://bit.ly/2SpTfYj

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singsation-the-new-leader-in-karaoke-announces-four-new-models-and-music-voice-control-app-300773343.html

SOURCE VOXX International Corporation