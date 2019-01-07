Scientific Games Selected By Oneida Indian Nation To Deliver Unparalleled Sports Betting Experiences at Three New York Casinos

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has been selected to provide the Oneida Indian Nation's three leading casinos in upstate New York with unrivaled sports betting player experiences through its OpenBet™ technology, upon the launch of New York's sports betting market.

Scientific Games and the Oneida Indian Nation, owner of the award-winning Turning Stone Resort Casino, Yellow Brick Road Casino and Point Place Casino, have agreed that Scientific Games will bring its deep roots in casino gaming, and its strong record in supporting sports betting at leading casinos, to support Oneida's launch of its sportsbooks in New York as soon as sports betting is authorized in the state. Oneida will deploy SG Digital's sports betting technology platform, OpenBet, embedded with player centric technology, dynamic in-house pre-game and data feeds from its recent acquisition of Don Best Sports.

Scientific Games and Oneida will submit the agreement to the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) for review to ensure compliance with applicable laws. It will be among the first NIGC reviews of an Indian tribe's U.S. sports betting agreement.

"Being among the first Indian nations nationally to operate a sportsbook, and among the first to offer sports betting in New York, represents our commitment to entering this burgeoning market ready for rapid acceleration," said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Nation Enterprises CEO. "After rigorous assessment of the supplier market, we determined that partnering with Scientific Games and SG Digital will give our players the best sports betting experience starting on day one.





"With OpenBet, our players will benefit from a fast-to-market, flexible, and scalable technology platform. During our search for a top-notch partner, SG Digital, backed by OpenBet and Don Best, was the only partner who demonstrated years of U.S. sports experience with regard to odds, trading, and in-play data feeds. Further, this combined solution and expertise cemented our decision that SG Digital will offer the most intuitive and seamless U.S. sportsbook experience for our guests. We are already hard at work, planning to capitalize on the opportunity by partnering with the industry's top technology supplier. Simply put, the combination of our partnership with SG Digital and our previously announced alliance with Caesars Entertainment, positions us to win big in New York."

Jordan Levin, SG Digital's Group Chief Executive, said, "Sports betting is taking the U.S. by storm, with quick-to-market operators in early regulated states seeing huge success. By partnering with the Oneida Indian Nation who has secured the Caesars Entertainment brand, we're planning to mirror that success in New York as soon as sports betting is authorized there. As the race to capture market share ensues, we have taken great care in our approach to put our customers and their players at the core of our development and overall experience design. Winning players' hearts and minds is first and foremost in our thinking. Very often in consumer entertainment experiences, you get one chance to demonstrate your player-centricity, and a focus on getting this right straight out of the gate will decide the winners and losers in every state. We're thrilled to partner with Oneida in affiliation with the Caesars brand to bring sports betting to consumers in New York once authorized."

Scientific Games will leverage its comprehensive portfolio of sports solutions to ensure that the Oneida Indian Nation can offer all sports betting activities that become authorized in New York State. According to multiple analyst reports, New York State has the potential to be one of the largest states in terms of sports betting revenue. Scientific Games and Oneida share a common belief that market leaders will be determined by world-class player experiences built on stable and reliable technology.

Oneida Indian Nation and Scientific Games anticipate that sports betting in New York may be authorized in 2019. The agreement lends early momentum to the partnership, allowing SG Digital and Turning Stone to prepare for an anticipated launch when the market opens.

© 2018 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Scientific Games: Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Scientific Games: Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981

VP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2018 (including under the headings "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-selected-by-oneida-indian-nation-to-deliver-unparalleled-sports-betting-experiences-at-three-new-york-casinos-300773613.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation