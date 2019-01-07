McKesson and Genpact Expand Their Relationship to Support McKesson’s Finance Operating Model Optimization

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 08:30 AM EST
McKesson (NYSE:MCK), a leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions and healthcare information technology, and Genpact (NYSE:G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering process transformation, today announced the expansion of their relationship that will advance McKesson’s finance operating model and cost structure vision.
For several years, McKesson and Genpact have been developing innovative solutions to support McKesson’s finance operations. The expanded relationship will accelerate McKesson’s operating model and cost structure program redesign, which will be jointly implemented. McKesson’s vision and operational excellence, combined with Genpact’s deep operations optimization experience, will simplify and standardize finance processes while deploying leading-edge technologies that will drive improved effectiveness, efficiency and savings.
“The transformation of our operating model and cost structure aligns with our long-term strategy and will lead to more efficient and effective operations to support our growth initiatives and the customers we serve,” said Britt Vitalone, executive vice president and chief financial officer, McKesson. “This partnership, in combination with other finance operating initiatives, will further accelerate our multi-year strategic growth initiative, contributing up to one-quarter of our previously announced annual gross pre-tax savings of $300 million to $400 million, and further position McKesson to meet the challenges facing the healthcare industry.”
In its expanded work with McKesson, Genpact will leverage digitally-enabled solutions, including the targeted deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and other advanced technologies to drive innovation, greater effectiveness and efficiencies in McKesson’s Order to Cash, Record to Report, Contract Management, Master Data Management, and Source to Pay processes.
“The healthcare industry is undergoing significant change across the globe, so leading healthcare companies like McKesson need to continue to adapt their operating models,” said Tiger Tyagarajan, president and chief executive officer, Genpact. “We look forward to bringing our digital capabilities and analytics to transform the finance operations across McKesson globally so that they can more nimbly navigate this changing environment.”
About McKesson Corporation
McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), currently ranked 6th on the FORTUNE 500, is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful – all for the better health of our patients. McKesson has been named the “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.
About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE:G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes for hundreds of Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. We obsess over operations and focus on the details – all 80,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 20 countries in between, Genpact has the end-to-end expertise to connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies’ ways of working. We know that rethinking each step from start to finish will create better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we’ll be there with you – putting data and digital to work to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005600/en/
