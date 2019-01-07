Delos Debuts DARWIN at CES 2019 — The World’s First Home Wellness Intelligence Network

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Delos™, a wellness real estate and technology firm based in New York, will showcase the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network for the first time in the U.S. during CES from January 7 to 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Leveraging Delos’ position as the pioneer of wellness real estate, and building on seven years of research with leading experts and institutions, the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network is a groundbreaking offering that seeks to turn your home into a catalyst for enhanced health, well-being and performance. Using proprietary software, wellness algorithms and sensor technologies, DARWIN is designed to help enhance energy, sleep and overall well-being, and reduce indoor contaminants that negatively affect respiratory, cardiovascular, immune and cognitive health by monitoring and calibrating air, water and light quality. DARWIN has been engineered to integrate seamlessly into existing smart home and smart assistant platforms, or to stand alone in cases where smart home technology is not installed in the home.
DARWIN pricing starts at approximately $3,500 (MSRP) and is offered in a number of configurations to accommodate homes of all sizes and types including single family, multi-family and luxury custom residences. DARWIN is available nationwide through HTSA dealers and builders in the U.S. and abroad.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Americans spend about 90 percent of their time indoors, much of which is spent in their homes. New research from Hanley Wood shows more homebuyers prioritize design elements, systems and technologies that promote good health over traditional amenities like hardwood floors, outdoor patios and walk-in closets.
“We’re now spending $4.2 trillion globally on health and wellness-focused products, from fitness apps to personal health care to nutrition programs,” said Delos CEO and Founder Paul Scialla. “DARWIN is designed to empower people to be healthier, happier and more productive in their own home by adding a layer of wellness intelligence to the smart-home landscape.”
DARWIN focuses on four main components: air filtration, water purification, dynamic circadian lighting and comfort-focused technologies, all of which are designed to simulate natural outdoor conditions.
- Air quality sensors are installed in the home and are monitored by proprietary algorithms that intuitively recognize when air quality drops below pre-set levels and automatically triggers the air purification system to remediate poor air quality.
- Water filtration solutions are selected to remediate geographically-important water quality issues at all water sources in the home.
- Dynamic circadian lighting systems that mimic the natural sun patterns throughout the day are utilized to balance your sleep wake cycle. Energizing bright light in the morning transitions to calming warm light in the evening to help your body produce melatonin and prepare for a restful night’s sleep, leaving you more rested, refreshed and recharged.
- Comfort-focused technologies in the bedroom, including dynamic temperature control and automatic black out shades, create a supportive and comfortable sleep environment that minimizes disturbances and promotes restful nights. Dawn simulation scenes and sounds of nature provide a more natural and gentle way to wake up.
The DARWIN dashboard delivers the wellness status of the home and provides key information about how the home is performing, including real-time air quality monitoring, pollutant information and research-based wellness algorithms and experiences that can be customized to fit your lifestyle and needs. DARWIN can be controlled from a smartphone app, stand-alone tablet, Google Home integration and various home automation systems, giving you the freedom to control and access the dashboard from any room in your home. Key to DARWIN’s adaptability is a wide range of curated third-party products approved by Delos Labs, a multi-disciplinary research and development arm of Delos that collaborates with top industry experts as well as leading academic and medical institutions globally. Delos continues to engineer APIs into a growing library of compatible products and devices, as part of the DARWIN network.
Delos launched DARWIN in Australia in September 2018, its first official foray into the single-family volume home sector, through a collaboration with Simonds Homes. DARWIN is currently included in the base package of all Simonds Homes built in Victoria, Australia – reflecting the volume home builder’s belief that living in a wellness home should be a right, not a privilege. Upcoming projects in the U.S. include:
- HTSA Network: Delos is training a growing network of professionals throughout the United States to become accredited DARWIN dealers and installers.
- KB Home Projekt: Delos is a title sponsor for the KB Home of the Future at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, N.V. The home features DARWIN and is voice-enabled through the Google Home system.
- Luxury Residences: As part of a broad national roll out in luxury housing, DARWIN is currently being commissioned by many of the most sought after newly constructed luxury homes and condos in the United States.
Delos has fostered research collaborations with the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, a board of doctors from the Columbia University Medical Center and architects, scientists and wellness thought leaders to introduce wellness standards, programs and solutions into the built environment. Delos established the Well Living Lab™ in collaboration with Mayo Clinic — the world’s first lab committed to researching the real-world impacts of the indoor environment on human health, well-being and performance. The creation of The WELL Building Standard™ (WELL) was one of Delos’ earliest accomplishments and industry transformative innovations. The International WELL Building Institute was established by Delos as an independent, separately governed organization to continue WELL's development and drive market uptake – with now over 1,200 projects in 45 countries, across over 250 million square feet of commercial real estate. After the successful launch of WELL, Delos extended its research and program creation to more directly address the environmental impact our homes have on our health, well-being and performance with the release of the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network. Delos Labs created the DARWIN wellness algorithms in collaboration with experts from top academic institutions.
“The introduction of the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network is a natural extension of Delos’ leading science and research and makes improved health, well-being and happiness available to all households,” said Deepak Chopra (Delos Advisory Board Member).
Delos will showcase DARWIN during Pepcom’s Digital Experience! event in Las Vegas, NV on January 7. Delos representatives also will be available for demonstrations and media interviews during CES at The Venetian, from January 6 to 9, 2019.
About Delos
Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL's development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability, including renowned wellness luminary Deepak Chopra and sustainability advocate Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005252/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170