BlackRidge Technology Demonstrates New Identity-based Cybersecurity Solution for IoT Networks at CES 2019

|
|January 7, 2019 08:31 AM EST
RENO, Nev., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. (OTCQB: BRTI), a leading provider of next-generation cyber defense solutions, has launched a new identity-based product line for critical infrastructure and the industrial internet of things (IIoT). At CES 2019, the company will demonstrate the BlackRidge Transport Access Control (TAC) product family and a new BlackRidge TAC Identity (TAC-ID) device. TAC-ID provides identity for authenticating network connections for new and legacy equipment in factories, hospitals and critical infrastructure architectures, and it supports the secure convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) networks.
Key Benefits:
- BlackRidge TAC lets organizations establish end-to-end trust by transporting identity through the stack – across already installed sensors to clouds and gateways – cost effectively and with minimal latency added to the network.
- With the increasing convergence of OT and IT environments, the challenge of securing industrial control systems (ICS) and other critical infrastructure devices with identity can now be addressed with the BlackRidge TAC-ID product line.
- BlackRidge has a hardware, software and licensing roadmap for IIoT identity and network security. OEMs can use BlackRidge's TAC-ID device today while they plan for future integration.
IT infrastructure and systems are evolving rapidly, driven by an influx of intelligent and connected devices – from sensors in manufacturing plants to medical devices in hospitals – that need protection from complex and treacherous threats. As OT security has lagged, hackers are increasingly attacking ICS environments and IIoT connected devices. According to Grand View Research, the global critical infrastructure protection market should reach US$135.48 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1 percent during the forecast period, with North America dominating revenue share.
"BlackRidge TAC-ID will help our IIoT customers add more layers of security as they deploy our technology to collect sensor-based asset health data from critical equipment," said Ian Fountain, director of technical marketing for IIoT at National Instruments. "It will be a valuable addition to the growing ecosystem of technology compatible with National Instruments' CompactRIO systems that our customers will use to meet their ever-evolving security needs."
BlackRidge secures IIoT devices and OT networks via patented First Packet Authentication™ technology, which authenticates identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of a network session. The technology blocks or redirects traffic, controls access, and enables network microsegmentation and segregation. Operating at the network transport layer, the technology can be integrated into legacy, virtual and cloud environments to bridge gaps between brownfield OT infrastructure and latest-generation IT systems. The BlackRidge TAC-ID product line creates an identity-based access control point at the IIoT device that can be physically secure and tamper evident, while introducing minimal latency into networks or manufacturing processes.
"The hardware used in OT environments typically has a shelf life of a decade or longer, meaning the organizations tasked with operating and managing critical infrastructure must find a way to protect legacy equipment that is incompatible with modern network security technologies," said Michael Murray, senior vice president and general manager of cyber physical systems at BlackRidge Technology. "BlackRidge TAC-ID allows organizations to start securing their OT networks today – either by installing our device into the network or our software endpoint in their current infrastructure – with minimal latency impact. Furthermore, we are working with OEMs and silicon vendors to license and embed the technology for future integrations."
BlackRidge will be demonstrating the new BlackRidge TAC-ID at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Jan. 8-11, at Booth 2421 in the IoT Infrastructure Pavilion in Westgate Las Vegas. Institutional investors or research analysts who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with BlackRidge Technology management, please email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at MZ Group, the company's investor relations firm, at +1 949-491-8235. For press and other inquiries, please email [email protected].
About BlackRidge Technology
BlackRidge Technology enables our customers and partners to deliver more secure and resilient business services in today's rapidly evolving cyber threat environments. The BlackRidge adaptive cyber defense solution authenticates identity before allowing network connections to proactively isolate cloud services, protect servers and IoT devices, and segment networks. Our patented technology authenticates user or device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop port scanning, cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technologies. For more information, visit www.blackridge.us.
Forward-looking Statements
Statements made in this release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
