DILIsym Services Inc. Releases DILIsym® Version 8A

DILIsym Services Inc., a Simulations Plus company (Nasdaq: SLP) and a leading provider of simulation and modeling software for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that it has released DILIsym® Version 8A, its flagship QST (quantitative systems toxicology) modeling software.

Dr. Paul Watkins, chair of the DILI-sim Scientific Advisory Board, said: “The DILI-sim Initiative input has led to this release of an updated version of the DILIsym tool. DILIsym version 8A includes many new important example compounds and addresses, for the first time, drug-induced injury to bile duct cells. We are confident that the pharmaceutical industry will find these enhancements extremely useful for detecting and understanding DILI (drug-induced liver injury).”

Dr. Brett Howell, president of DILIsym Services, added: “DILIsym v8A is the result of an immense effort by our highly skilled modeling and simulation team and the support of our DILI-sim member companies. DILIsym Services will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, January 24, 2019, to introduce new mechanisms and simulated populations (SimPops®), as well as a host of other exciting new features.” Register for the webinar here.

Enhancements include:

10 New validation compounds

New Cholestatic liver injury mechanism

New Oxidative stress (ROS) NRF2 adaptation response framework

New Human SimPops with variability in bilirubin processing pathways

New Liver injury biomarker GLDH

Live DILIsym documentation website updated with new training resources

Plus much more …

Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of DILIsym Services Inc. parent company Simulations Plus, said: “DILIsym Version 8A reaffirms our leadership in QST/QSP modeling and, specifically, the area of drug-induced liver injury. It is an example of how the use of predictive modeling and simulation tools can be used to improve the cost and efficiency of drug development and, importantly, positively support decision making that can directly impact patient safety.”

DILIsym is available to the pharmaceutical and chemical industries for direct use to predict and understand liabilities via membership in the DILI-sim Initiative consortium. Membership fees include two instances of the software per member company, as well as a number of other benefits, such as having a vote in what updates or new features are included in future versions. Software licenses for DILIsym are also available for companies who wish to apply the tool in the absence of consortium membership, along with government agencies and academics. DILIsym Services Inc. also routinely uses DILIsym for comprehensive consulting services on safety-related issues.

About DILIsym Services Inc.

DILIsym Services Inc. was founded in 2015 in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and is the leading provider of drug-induced liver injury simulation software and related consulting services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company spun out of the former Hamner Institutes, acquiring all of the intellectual property, software, documentation, and other materials for the DILIsym software. The company’s other products include MITOsym®, for simulating in vitro mitochondrial function; NAFLDsym®, for the study of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease – a worldwide disease with few available treatment options; and a future tool, RENAsym™, for predicting drug-induced kidney injury. More information is available on the company’s website at https://www.dilisym.com.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical and biotechnology agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect,” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

