55places.com Names Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach as Best 55+ Community of 2018

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 08:37 AM EST
CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With island-inspired amenities, carefree luxury and a dreamy location, Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach is providing a new kind of 'paradise' when it comes to active adult communities. It's no wonder, then, 55places.com, a leading resource for active adult communities across the country, named the Minto development as Best 55+ Community of 2018.
Like other awards bestowed from the company, website traffic, home sales, and offered amenities, are some of the factors considered before selecting a recipient. Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach, inspired by the music and lifestyle instilled from acclaimed musician Jimmy Buffett, is the first of its kind to take active adult communities to the mainstream, appealing to both "Parrotheads"—a nickname deemed for fans of the performer—as well as those who just appreciate they are growing older, but don't have to grow up. This ingrained mindset is bringing the conversation about active adult communities to the forefront, and changing perceptions about retirement—and by extension senior living—by providing a new boat to sail on.
"There can be preconceived notions associated with aging, but Minto recognizes that today's generation is different, and empowers its audience to redefine what living life to the fullest can mean," said Bill Ness, CEO and founder of 55places.com. "The idyllic state painted by the Latitude Margaritaville brand is intentional, and to many of its residents, is depicted accurately."
In addition to the engaging lifestyle and various collections of well-designed colorful homes, there is an abundance of social events, meaning camaraderie is alive and well.
"We're focused on four pillars which is food, fun, music and escapism," said William Bullock, president of Minto's Latitude Margaritaville division. "Which, if you talk to our current residents, is what we're already delivering. We're attempting to offer as much fun and energy that you may want on any given day."
Though doors opened in early 2018 and the 500th home was sold last October, the community is still in development, but will eventually offer unmatched access to impressive amenities, including the Latitude Town Square, Fins Up! Fitness Center, Latitude Bar & Chill Restaurant, Barkaritaville Pet Spa & Dog Park, and Paradise Pool, all of which is slated to open on schedule April of 2019.
Daytona Beach is just one of three current known Latitude Margaritaville locations—Hilton Head, South Carolina welcomed residents in November and Watersound in Florida, is slated to open in 2020. But that seems to be just the beginning. Bullock also shared there is intent to expand the brand's footprint in 2019.
If interested in Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach, visit 55places.com.
About 55places.com
55places.com is the leading resource for active adult communities in the United States. The website offers unbiased information about thousands of active adult communities in the country, and is the only source to find such a wealth of information including photos, videos, descriptions, floor plans, listings of homes for sale, and reviews.
Media Contact:
Marissa Walters
Communications Manager
[email protected]
(773) 278-5500
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/55placescom-names-latitude-margaritaville-daytona-beach-as-best-55-community-of-2018-300773360.html
SOURCE 55places.com
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170