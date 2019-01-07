Attunity Wins $1.4M Term-based Deal With Global 2000 Energy Company to Enable Strategic Cloud Data Lake on Microsoft Azure

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ CM: ATTU), a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions, announced today that a Global 2000 energy company (the "Customer") has signed a three year term-based $1.4 million strategic license and services agreement to use the Attunity Data Integration Platform, including, Attunity Replicate, Attunity Compose for Data Lakes and Attunity Enterprise Manager. The Customer will use the Attunity solution to facilitate a "cloud-first" strategy and migrate data from its on-premises data center to a large-scale Microsoft Azure data lake. The Attunity platform will also enable real-time data replication from a variety of data sources, including SAP and SQL Server for real-time analytics.

The Customer, a multi-national gas and electric provider based in Europe, required a solution for replicating very large data volumes from on-premises SAP and SQL Server platforms to its new Hortonworks data lake on Microsoft Azure. The Customer found that its incumbent data integration solution was not aligned with its strategic cloud vision and could not address the scale and complexity of its dynamic and growing data integration needs. The Customer selected Attunity as its strategic data integration solution for its ability to support its broad platform mix with high performance and native integration, providing ease of use and accelerating data migration and replication to Microsoft Azure.

"This agreement demonstrates that the Attunity solution's ease of use and broad platform support, including SAP and Azure data lakes, is proving itself in the field and winning over the world's largest companies in the most complex environments," stated Mark Logan, Attunity's President. "We appreciate that these differentiators provide us with a keen edge over the competition. And we look forward to continuing to bring in new logos while strengthening our partnership with our customers and valued partners like Microsoft who collaborated with us on this account."

About Attunity

Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication (EFR), managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics and cloud data delivery.

Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners. For more information, visit http://www.attunity.com or our blog and join our community on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Important Note: The announcement of any particular selection or implementation of Attunity products is not necessarily indicative of the timing of recognition of revenue therefrom or the level of revenue for any particular period.

