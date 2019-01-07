Attunity Wins $1.4M Term-based Deal With Global 2000 Energy Company to Enable Strategic Cloud Data Lake on Microsoft Azure

|By PR Newswire
January 7, 2019
BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ CM: ATTU), a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions, announced today that a Global 2000 energy company (the "Customer") has signed a three year term-based $1.4 million strategic license and services agreement to use the Attunity Data Integration Platform, including, Attunity Replicate, Attunity Compose for Data Lakes and Attunity Enterprise Manager. The Customer will use the Attunity solution to facilitate a "cloud-first" strategy and migrate data from its on-premises data center to a large-scale Microsoft Azure data lake. The Attunity platform will also enable real-time data replication from a variety of data sources, including SAP and SQL Server for real-time analytics.
The Customer, a multi-national gas and electric provider based in Europe, required a solution for replicating very large data volumes from on-premises SAP and SQL Server platforms to its new Hortonworks data lake on Microsoft Azure. The Customer found that its incumbent data integration solution was not aligned with its strategic cloud vision and could not address the scale and complexity of its dynamic and growing data integration needs. The Customer selected Attunity as its strategic data integration solution for its ability to support its broad platform mix with high performance and native integration, providing ease of use and accelerating data migration and replication to Microsoft Azure.
"This agreement demonstrates that the Attunity solution's ease of use and broad platform support, including SAP and Azure data lakes, is proving itself in the field and winning over the world's largest companies in the most complex environments," stated Mark Logan, Attunity's President. "We appreciate that these differentiators provide us with a keen edge over the competition. And we look forward to continuing to bring in new logos while strengthening our partnership with our customers and valued partners like Microsoft who collaborated with us on this account."
About Attunity
Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication (EFR), managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics and cloud data delivery.
Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners. For more information, visit http://www.attunity.com or our blog and join our community on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Important Note: The announcement of any particular selection or implementation of Attunity products is not necessarily indicative of the timing of recognition of revenue therefrom or the level of revenue for any particular period.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated features and benefits of Replicate Solutions, within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal Securities laws. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. For example, when we say that the Attunity platform will enable real-time data replication from a variety of data sources, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Attunity's current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to: our history of operating losses and ability to achieve profitability; our reliance on strategic relationships with our distributors, OEM, VAR and "go-to-market" and other business partners, and on our other significant customers; our ability to manage our growth effectively; acquisitions, including costs and difficulties related to integration of acquired businesses and possible impairment charges; our ability to continue to expand our business into the SAP market and the success of our Gold Client offering; timely availability and customer acceptance of Attunity's new and existing products, including Attunity Replicate, Attunity Compose and Attunity Visibility; fluctuations in our quarterly operating results, which may not necessarily be indicative of future periods; changes in the competitive landscape, including new competitors or the impact of competitive pricing and products; a shift in demand for products such as Attunity's products; the impact on revenues of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism as well as cyber-attacks; and other factors and risks on which Attunity may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Attunity, reference is made to Attunity's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Attunity in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Attunity undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
© Attunity 2019. All Rights Reserved. Attunity is a registered trademark of Attunity Inc. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
