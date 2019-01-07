Astrocast lance l’IdO dans l’espace

|By Business Wire
(Consumer Electronics Show) -- Astrocast a annoncé aujourd’hui le lancement de 3 nouveaux pilotes de son Réseau de nanosatellites en orbite terrestre basse. Les pilotes, avec Actia, Marine Instruments, et Swiss Fresh Water, renforcent la puissance des réseaux de satellites afin de fournir des communications abordables aux régions les plus isolées du monde. Conçu spécifiquement pour l’IdO, le système bidirectionnel d’Astrocast permet aux entreprises de suivre et de contrôler leurs ressources distantes, et comprend les mises à niveau en direct, avec une latence et un coût inférieurs à ceux des réseaux de communications satellites actuels. Astrocast présentera ses satellites et son module de communications Astronode, à l’inauguration du CES le 6 janvier, et dans le Pavillon Westgate IoT Infrastructure, stand 2221, du 8 au 11 janvier.
« Notre équipement télématique embarqué est conçu pour prendre en charge les travaux les plus difficiles, dans les zones les plus reculées du monde. Les entreprises des secteurs de l’agriculture, de la construction et des transports font partie des nombreuses sociétés qui nous accordent leur confiance pour maintenir les véhicules connectés », a déclaré Philippe Cabon, Directeur de la technologie d’Actia. « Astrocast nous aidera à connecter les véhicules partout. »
Actuellement, seuls 10 % du monde sont couverts par les réseaux cellulaires et moins de 1 % du monde est couvert par les réseaux IdO tels que LoRaWAN ou Sigfox. Grâce au lancement, en décembre, de son premier nanosatellite de communication bidirectionnelle sur Bande L, Astrocast prévoit d’offrir une accessibilité mondiale pour un prix abordable. Les communications satellites représentaient jusqu’à maintenant un coût prohibitif pour la plupart des entreprises. Aujourd’hui, même les petites entreprises ayant un impact majeur, telles que Swiss Fresh Water qui fournit la purification de l’eau aux villages isolés du monde entier, sont en mesure de suivre leur équipement, quel que soit le lieu.
« Lorsque nous avons lancé ce projet, nous savions que nous disposions des outils et de la technologie adéquats pour fournir une eau propre au monde. Nos stations d’eau sont au centre de certains villages très isolés et constituent un enjeu vital pour ces communautés », a confié M. Jean-Luc Mossier, Président exécutif de Swiss Fresh Water. « Grâce à Astrocast nous pouvons nous assurer que ces machines de traitement produisent une eau potable propre, et effectuer une maintenance à distance afin d’en garantir le fonctionnement. »
Astrocast est un réseau de nanosatellites comprenant 64 CubeSats, spécifiquement conçus pour transmettre et recevoir des données à faible bande passante, transmises par les appareils IdO. Astrocast est la première solution complète à fournir :
- Une couverture à 100 % de la planète, y compris des régions isolées
- Un réseau en orbite terrestre basse enregistrant la plus faible latence
- Des communications bidirectionnelles
- Des fréquences de Bande L et Bande S
- Un module de communication plus petit qu’une carte de crédit, conçu en partenariat avec Airbus
- Un cryptage 256 octets avec une sécurité multiniveaux
- Une application web pour le suivi des ressources, et un plan d’abonnement
« Pour nos clients, pouvoir tracer et contrôler leurs balises maritimes est essentiel, particulièrement en haute mer et dans les conditions extrêmes », a précisé Francisco Pino, copropriétaire de Marine Instruments. « Notre collaboration avec Astrocast facilitera le suivi et le contrôle des appareils IdO dans les régions isolées, notamment lorsque celles-ci font des centaines de milliers de miles nautiques de large. »
Les pilotes d’Astrocast se poursuivront tout au long du T1 de 2019. Les entreprises souhaitant rejoindre le programme de pilotes d’Astrocast peuvent envoyer un e-mail afin d’obtenir de plus amples informations.
« La croissance des appareils IdO à des fins commerciales dépasse tout ce que les analystes avaient prévu. Et dans de nombreux cas, ces appareils effectuent des tâches ayant des répercussions sur la vie des populations entières », a indiqué Fabien Jordan, PDG d’Astrocast. « Astrocast favorise la création de nouvelles applications IdO qui changent le monde. »
À propos d’Astrocast
Astrocast SA, en partenariat avec l’Agence spatiale européenne, Airbus et Thuraya, développe actuellement un réseau avancé de nanosatellites pour l’Internet des objets (IdO). Airbus et Astrocast ont mis au point un ASIC et module de faible coût qui fournit le modem satellite le plus économe en énergie pour les applications IdO. La constellation sera constituée de 64 satellites CubeSat en orbite terrestre basse (Low Earth Orbit, LEO) et fournira une couverture mondiale à faible latence. Astrocast a été fondée en 2014 par les développeurs du Swiss Cube, l’un des nanosatellites les plus durables et les plus opérationnels lancés dans l’espace. Pour plus en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.astrocast.com.
