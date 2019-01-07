|By Business Wire
January 7, 2019 09:01 AM EST
CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and Facial Recognition technologies, will be demonstrating AIoT solutions powered by FaceMe®, its new facial recognition engine, at CES 2019. FaceMe® provides Smart Retail solutions to analyze store traffic and visitors’ attributions, Smart Security systems with anti-spoofing capabilities, and Smart Office solutions, such as background blur that allows business professionals increased privacy during video conferences. CES 2019 opens from January 8th to 11th in Las Vegas; CyberLink is located at booth #26056 in LVCC Hall South 2.
CyberLink Introduces Smart AIoT Solutions Powered by FaceMe® AI Facial Recognition Engine at CES 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)
Endorsed by the world-renowned MegaFace Challenge, FaceMe® is one of the world’s top facial recognition engines, powered by deep learning and neural network algorithms. Its high precision yields up to a 98.41% true acceptance rate (TAR) with a false acceptance rate (FAR) of less than 10-6 (0.000001). FaceMe® provides excellent cross-platform capabilities that support Windows, Linux, Android and iOS for a variety of hardware configurations, such as digital signage, CRM solutions, Kiosks, access and security systems, and personalized robots.
“With more than five years of research and development in AI facial technology, FaceMe® is ranked as the top-class facial recognition solution for multiple AIoT applications,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “To achieve advanced cross-platform integration, FaceMe® is also optimized for edge computing devices, which help hardware providers implement FaceMe® into existing systems for lightning-fast response times and enhanced performance.”
At CES 2019, CyberLink will demonstrate the uses of FaceMe® in Smart Retail, Smart Security and Smart Office scenarios. For Smart Retail, by implementing FaceMe® on digital signage and KIOSKS, stores can track customer traffic and analyze demographics such as gender, age and emotion. The analysis helps enhance the shopping experience and customize promotions in real time.
For Smart Security solutions such as door access controlled by embedded systems, or surveillance cameras connected to VMS (Video Management System), FaceMe® helps hardware developers deploy advanced facial recognition and identification capabilities. FaceMe® is also able to identify certain facial expressions and detect potential identity fraud with depth information produced from a 3D camera.
CyberLink will also be showcasing the recently released PerfectCam 2, the AI-powered camera plug-in, designed for the Smart Office. Professionals will be able to hold online video conferences in complete privacy via state-of-the-art background blur technology. Combined with lighting enhancements, skin smoothing and instant appearance optimization tools, users can maintain a professional look during every video meeting and live casting event.
CyberLink Booth Information at CES 2019
January 8th - 11th, 2019
Las Vegas Convention Center
Booth #26056, Hall South 2
About CyberLink
Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, livecasting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.
CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.
With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security and surveillance, smart city and smart home.
For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com
All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.
