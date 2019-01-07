T-Mobile, Ericsson and Intel Complete World’s First 5G Call on 600 MHz

The world is on the verge of a 5G revolution, and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) firmly believes everyone needs to benefit, not just the few. Along with Intel and Ericsson, the Un-carrier just took another step toward delivering nationwide 5G, pulling off the world’s first 5G data call and video call on 600 MHz (including successful uplink and downlink communication), both on a live commercial network! During the tests, the teams generated a 5G signal capable of covering more than a thousand square miles from a single tower! T-Mobile also accomplished a tri-band 5G video call with three users on different spectrum bands – 600 MHz, 28 GHz and 39 GHz. The tests represent a step forward for the multi-band spectrum strategy the New T-Mobile will use to blanket the country with transformative next-generation 5G technology.

The New T-Mobile, when approved, will provide 5G to customers on multiple spectrum bands, including low-band, mid-band and millimeter wave, to ensure the benefits of 5G can reach everyone. Low-band 600 MHz spectrum delivers a broad layer of 5G and provides much-needed balance to millimeter wave (mmW) – which is an important piece of the 5G puzzle – but has limited coverage (less than a square mile) and is unable to pass through most objects, like walls. Together with Sprint, the New T-Mobile will have critical mid-band spectrum to enable broad AND deep nationwide 5G coverage.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Neville and his team, who had a vision for nationwide 5G and are building it out the right way – across multiple spectrum bands,” said John Legere, Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile. “While the other guys focus on 5G millimeter wave on a handful of blocks in a handful of cities, we’re building 5G for everyone, everywhere! And together with Sprint, we’ll add much-needed spectrum depth, creating a truly transformative 5G network!”

“We share the vision of T-Mobile to make 5G services available to everyone across the United States,” said Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson. “We will continue to work closely together as 5G partners, testing possibilities and reaching new milestones.”

“5G will power vibrant new use cases that span across network, client and cloud—spurring the convergence of computing and communications that will enable exciting use cases ranging from virtual and augmented reality and gaming, to smart cities, connected cars and intelligent data analytics,” said Sandra Rivera, senior vice president, Network Platform Group, Intel. “This collaboration with Ericsson and T-Mobile conducted over low-band spectrum and using the Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform is a major milestone on the path to enabling the first wave of these types of 5G experiences.”

Visitors at CES will be able to check out T-Mobile’s future 5G network in action at T-Mobile’s booth (Westgate - 1013), along with the Un-carrier’s Future of Wireless Truck. A live 5G demonstration will show attendees how low-band spectrum is able to penetrate physical barriers like windows and doors, while mmW cannot.

T-Mobile is already well on their way to delivering nationwide 5G in 2020, deploying 5G-ready equipment as they roll out 600 MHz Extended Range LTE, which is already live in more than 1,500 cities and towns in 37 states and Puerto Rico.

Capable device required; 5G speeds may require qualifying plan or extra features.

