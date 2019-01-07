Delos and KB Home Partner to Deliver Cutting-Edge Healthy Home Technology to the U.S. Home Market

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 09:02 AM EST
Delos™, a wellness real estate and technology firm based in New York, and KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, today announced a collaboration to introduce Wellness Homes to new homebuyers. KB Home plans to offer Delos’ DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network in select KB Home communities in the California market, ahead of an envisioned national rollout.
DARWIN is a powerfully responsive platform that passively monitors and calibrates the home environment to help support the health and well-being of occupants. This first-of-its-kind system brings together a proprietary sensor-monitoring platform and solutions across air filtration, water purification, circadian lighting and comfort features. The collaboration marks Delos’ first partnership with a volume production homebuilder in the United States.
The wellness of homes is extremely important, with people now spending as much as 90% of their time indoors as countries like the United States become increasingly urbanized. DARWIN offers a fully-integrated, scientifically-supported solution to improve overall well-being.
“From years of experience and extensive research, we know that our indoor environments can impact physical, emotional and cognitive health outcomes,” said Delos CEO and Founder Paul Scialla. “Our collaboration with KB Home helps make DARWIN even more accessible and provides an incredible opportunity to help improve the health and well-being of everyday Americans.”
Delos is a title sponsor for KB Home ProjeKt, a full-scale, immersive experience of “where tomorrow lives” debuting in conjunction with CES this month. The home features DARWIN and is voice-enabled through the Google Home system. ProjeKt leverages the latest smart and sustainable living technologies to create a home that is designed to support health and wellness and adapts to its owner’s needs.
“The introduction of the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network is a natural extension of Delos’ leading science and research. Delos’ partnership with KB Home, an industry leader in sustainability, helps advance the company’s mission to make improved health, well-being and happiness available to all households,” said Deepak Chopra (Delos Advisory Board Member).
Leveraging Delos’ position as the pioneer of wellness real estate, and building on seven years of research with leading experts and institutions, the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network is a groundbreaking offering that seeks to turn your home into a catalyst for enhanced health, well-being and performance. Using proprietary software, wellness algorithms and sensor technologies, DARWIN has been engineered to integrate seamlessly into existing smart-home and smart-assistant platforms, or to stand alone in cases where smart-home technology is not installed in the home.
“We are pleased to offer Delos’ groundbreaking DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network,” says Dan Bridleman, KB Home senior vice president of sustainability, technology and strategic sourcing. “At KB Home, we believe healthy home features will be an important component in the future of homebuilding. DARWIN is one of the core technologies implemented in KB Home ProjeKt: Where Tomorrow Lives and the response has been outstanding.”
KB Home has a long history of bringing health-oriented innovations to the production home market. It was the first national homebuilder to commit to build exclusively with low-VOC carpet and paint; it is the only national homebuilder to receive EPA’s Indoor airPLUS Leader Award; and it is making well-being a core principle of KB Home ProjeKt: Where Tomorrow Lives. Healthy Home is one of the four areas of the KB Home eDifference sustainability platform, along with Energy Efficiency, Water Conservation and Smart Systems.
DARWIN focuses on four main components: air filtration, water purification, dynamic circadian lighting and comfort-focused technologies, all of which are designed to simulate natural outdoor conditions.
- Air quality sensors are installed in the home and are monitored by proprietary algorithms that intuitively recognize when air quality drops below pre-set levels and automatically trigger the air purification system to remediate poor air quality.
- Water filtration solutions are selected to remediate geographically-important water quality issues at all water sources in the home.
- Dynamic circadian lighting systems that mimic the natural sun patterns throughout the day are utilized to balance your sleep-wake cycle. Energizing bright light in the morning transitions to calming warm light in the evening to help your body produce melatonin and prepare for a restful night’s sleep, leaving you more rested, refreshed and recharged.
- Comfort-focused technologies in the bedroom, including dynamic temperature control and automatic blackout shades, create a supportive and comfortable sleep environment that minimizes disturbances and promotes restful nights. Dawn simulation scenes and sounds of nature provide a more natural and gentle way to wake up.
The DARWIN dashboard delivers the wellness status of the home and provides key information about how the home is performing, including real-time air quality monitoring, pollutant information and research-based wellness algorithms and experiences that can be customized to fit your lifestyle and needs. DARWIN can be controlled from a smartphone app, stand-alone tablet, Google Home integration and various home automation systems, giving you the freedom to control and access the dashboard from any room in your home. Key to DARWIN’s adaptability is a wide range of curated third-party products approved by Delos Labs, a multi-disciplinary research and development arm of Delos that collaborates with top industry experts as well as leading academic and medical institutions globally. Delos continues to engineer APIs into a growing library of compatible products and devices, as part of the DARWIN network.
Delos has fostered research collaborations with the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, a board of doctors from the Columbia University Medical Center and architects, scientists and wellness thought leaders to introduce wellness standards, programs and solutions into the built environment. Delos established the Well Living Lab™ in collaboration with Mayo Clinic — the world’s first lab committed to researching the real-world impacts of the indoor environment on human health, well-being and performance. The creation of The WELL Building Standard™ (WELL) was one of Delos’ earliest accomplishments and industry-transformative innovations. The International WELL Building Institute was established by Delos as an independent, separately governed organization to continue WELL's development and drive market uptake – with now over 1,200 projects in 45 countries, across over 250 million square feet of commercial real estate. After the successful launch of WELL, Delos extended its research and program creation to more directly address the environmental impact our homes have on our health, well-being and performance with the release of the DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network. Delos Labs created the DARWIN wellness algorithms in collaboration with experts from top academic institutions.
About Delos
Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL's development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability, including renowned wellness luminary Deepak Chopra and sustainability advocate Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005231/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170