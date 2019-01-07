First Insight Reveals New Analytics Solutions for Merchandising and Planning at NRF 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 09:02 AM EST
First Insight, Inc., a global technology company transforming how leading retailers and brands make product investment, pricing and marketing decisions, today announced a major expansion of its customer-centric merchandising platform. These new capabilities will be on display at NRF’s Big Show in New York, January 13-15, 2019.
The new solutions continue to expand upon First Insight’s industry-leading pre-season product testing platform to now bring assortment planning and buy quantity recommendations, enhanced mobile capabilities, deeper reporting functions, and seamless integration with third party systems, all powered by First Insight’s AI-driven analytics engine. The solutions are modular and simple to use while fully compliant with global standards for data governance and privacy.
“Our customers spoke, and we listened,” said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight. “With over 100 retailers and brands as our valued partners providing feedback, we learn an enormous amount every day. Planners have told us that they not only want product recommendations, but guidance on the right quantities to buy as well. Merchants and Designers have expressed a great desire to use their mobile devices to access results from anywhere – in a line review in New York or at a factory in Asia. And Marketers and Strategy Teams want to leverage First Insight data to help optimize decision-making across all of their systems. We have more than doubled our investment in product development over the last year and are excited to be launching such a significant expansion of our platform at NRF 2019.”
Founded in 2007, First Insight has grown rapidly into the largest provider of solutions for digital pre-season testing of new products. More than 100 retailers, brands and manufacturers leverage the First Insight solution every day to rapidly consumer-test new items and make more informed decisions on product design, selection, pricing and marketing. First Insight has leveraged this experience, along with its vast data set comprised of millions of Voice of Consumer data points collected over more than 11 years, to bring these new capabilities to market.
The new capabilities include the following:
Planning: For the first time, retailers and brands can create assortment plans for new products by incorporating real-time customer feedback. Typical systems incorporate only historical sales data to make product assortment quantity decisions. First Insight’s patent-pending InsightPlanning application enhances assortment decisions by combining real-time consumer data and historical data with advanced analytics to deliver unit recommendations that allow merchants and planners to accurately weight buys. The resulting solution is one that is influenced by consumer preferences on items for upcoming seasons. Plans can be optimized for various metrics including units, margin or sales to meet financial targets, thereby reducing stock outs and over-stocks.
Mobile App: First Insight’s new Mobile App lets users access their results from anywhere using their mobile device. Using a phone or tablet, within 24-72 hours, merchants can see how their new products are expected to perform – and how to set the right initial prices for maximum margin. Marketers can see segment-based results, helping them quickly view how a product will resonate with a particular consumer group. Sales teams can access results by retail channel, using the data at sell-in to drive more informed decisions with their retail buyers. Executives can also see overall results to get a window into how next season is likely to perform.
Integration with Third Party Panels: First Insight is the only platform that lets retailers and brands hear from not only their own customers, but also from those who may not be shopping their stores or website. Wholesalers can listen to the customers of each of their retail channels, and global retailers can gain insight from consumers in each of their targeted countries. This is made possible by First Insight’s new seamless integration with third party panels, enabling access to panel respondents directly from within the system. This capability accelerates the speed of testing and simplifies the process, while reducing the overall cost of panel respondents.
Global Capabilities: First Insight’s solution now operates in 30 countries, with multi-language and multi-currency capability. In addition to North America, First Insight tests products in all major European and Latin American countries, as well as China, Hong Kong, Japan, and India. Consumers are shopping globally, and First Insight enables retailers to hear from them, wherever they are.
Visual Dashboards: First Insight’s cloud-based solution now offers visual, customizable dashboards which allow for intuitive interpretation of results by multiple user types – from designers to merchants to planners to marketers. New reports allow users to track test results over time to assess trends by product category.
Compliance with Industry Standards: GDPR, SOC-2. Retailers and brands need to ensure compliance with global standards for data privacy. First Insight continues to be the only Customer-Centric Merchandising platform which is fully compliant with the new GDPR standards. In addition, First Insight is SOC-2 compliant, giving companies the confidence of knowing that data are secure and standards are adhered to.
McKinsey & Company, in its 2018 report entitled How Analytics and Digital will Drive Next Generation Merchandising stated: “Winning decisions are increasingly driven by analytics more than instinct, experience, or merchant ‘art’. What succeeded in the past is now a poor predictor of the future.” The report continued, “By leveraging smarter tools—those beyond backward-looking, ‘hindsighting’ analysis—retailers can increasingly make forward-looking predictions that are quickly becoming the ‘table stakes’ necessary to keep up.”
Gartner, a leading information technology research and advisory company, named First Insight as a Sample Vendor in its July 2018 Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2018 for the sixth consecutive year in the category of “Customer-Centric Merchandising and Marketing.” In describing how retailers can benefit from technologies such as those offered by First Insight, report authors Robert Hetu and Mike Lowndes note, "Customer centricity requires the application of algorithms to big data to extract meaningful information to enable customer-centric actions across merchandising and marketing…. Targeted assortments and strategically placed inventory aligned with targeted marketing will increase sales and margins while reducing costs and improving customer experience.” Gartner indicates a benefit rating of “high” for retailers who implement customer-centric merchandising approaches.
First Insight will unveil these new capabilities at the NRF 2019 Show at the Javits Center in New York City, January 13-15, 2019, in Booth # 3973. To schedule a meeting with First Insight at the show, click here or contact [email protected]
Also, an NRF feature-stage session, “Product paradigm shift: Customer-centric merchandising in the age of data and decision agility” will feature Michael Gilbert (EVP of Product Development at Kohl’s), Mark Chrystal (Chief Analytics Officer at rue21), and Ann Joyce (CCO and CTO at Chico’s FAS Inc.) and will be moderated by Greg Petro (CEO of First Insight). The session is on Monday Jan 14 at 2:15pm on the Feature Stage.
Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About First Insight, Inc.
First Insight is the world’s leading provider of customer-centric merchandising solutions that empower retailers and brands to incorporate the voice of the customer into the design and merchandising of new products. Through the use of online consumer engagement, the First Insight solution gathers real-time consumer data and applies predictive analytic models to create actionable insights, which drive measurable value. Retailers, manufacturers and brands use the First Insight solution to design, select, price, plan and market the most profitable new products for reduced markdown rates and improved sales, margins and inventory turnover. Customers include some of world’s leading vertically integrated brands, sporting goods companies, department stores, mass merchant retailers and wholesalers. For further information, please visit www.firstinsight.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005109/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170