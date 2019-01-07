Honest Buildings Bolsters C-Suite As Part Of Scale-Up Plans

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 09:02 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Buildings, the only capital planning and project management platform purpose-built for real estate owners, today announced an expanded C-Suite with the hires of Amy Pisano as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Bill Hazard as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Pisano and Hazard join Honest Buildings' leadership team led by CEO and Founder Riggs Kubiak, including Chief Product Officer Geoffrey Lewis, Chief Brand and Performance Officer Crystal Proenza and General Counsel Michael Jacobson.
Closing out a year of record growth, including adding approximately $1 billion per month every month in construction projects to the platform in the last year, the company that builds technology purpose-built for real estate owners has planned for an aggressive growth strategy and is expanding its C-suite team to bolster skills and expertise on the revenue and technology teams.
In her role as CRO, Pisano will lead the revenue initiative for Honest Buildings with a focus on building value for customers and prospects. Leading marketing, sales, and the customer success teams she leverages her extensive experience growing and scaling a SaaS technology company. Most recently, as SVP of Revenue for FreeWheel Publishers, a Comcast company, Pisano was responsible for over $90M in revenue, setting the go-to-market strategy and KPIs for products and services, retaining and growing the customer base.
As CTO for Honest Buildings, Hazard will lead the company's technical strategy, building the strategic roadmap for technology development. Hazard has 15 years experience bringing non-technical industries on to the cloud. Overseeing the engineering team, Hazard will also head up Honest Buildings' forthcoming data initiative in collaboration with the Chief Product Officer. Hazard brings considerable SaaS, cloud computing, and mobile expertise and is a specialist at building and leading Agile teams.
"We are in an era of unprecedented growth and are investing in our team by partnering with the absolute best people as we look to scale our platform," said Kubiak. "Amy brings broad expertise partnering with and servicing enterprise clients, as well as bridging business and technology to drive revenue in a scalable way. Bill's impressive background in technology enterprise and experience in executive leadership will not only elevate Honest Buildings and our product, but his expertise, especially in data analysis and utilization, will transform the entire industry."
"This is an ideal time to join Honest Buildings," said Pisano. "The market opportunity and growth potential for the company, team and its customers are tremendous. As a startup, it is so crucial to have that one defining principle to always come back to and Honest Buildings' purpose-built platform for owners has the technology, the people, and the vision to grow even stronger as the category leader. I'm proud to be able to help drive that growth."
"I couldn't be more excited to join the Honest Buildings team," said Hazard. "Honest Buildings is solving a significant problem for real estate owners, and I'm excited to be leading an incredibly talented technology team. Our platform already allows our customers to make smarter, faster, better decisions, and the recent Series B investment allows us to accelerate our data initiative to unlock even more value for owners in 2019."
These positions are key hires during a robust phase of customer expansion and increased innovation for Honest Buildings.
ABOUT HONEST BUILDINGS
Honest Buildings is the only capital planning and project management software purpose-built for real estate owners. By centralizing all projects portfolio-wide in Honest Buildings and moving workflows out of spreadsheets, projects are completed on time and on budget today, and owners can harness data to manage capital more strategically tomorrow.
Industry leaders like Brookfield, Oxford, Hines, Beacon Capital Partners, Invesco, SL Green, The Durst Organization, Silverstein Properties, JBG Smith, Harvest Properties, Parkway Properties, and Rudin Management use the company's intuitive products and services to increase transparency into project management processes, aggregate project data to better estimate future costs and reduce time to complete current projects.
To learn more about Honest Buildings, visit: www.honestbuildings.com.
Contact:
Crystal Proenza
Chief Brand and Performance Officer
Honest Buildings
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honest-buildings-bolsters-c-suite-as-part-of-scale-up-plans-300772945.html
SOURCE Honest Buildings
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170