The House Of Marley Unveils Sustainably Designed Smart Home Audio Speaker Optimized For The Google Assistant

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 09:02 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Marley, the first FSC® certified consumer electronics company in the United States, today announced the debut of seven upcoming releases and newly launched products at CES 2019, including the Get Together Mini with the Google Assistant.
"This year we are taking our signature eco-conscious and recyclable materials and incorporating them into a number of brand firsts, from smart speaker technology and true wireless earbuds to our new flagship over-ear performance headphones," explains The House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. "As we look ahead, we are going to be offering even more convenient connectivity for the way we listen to music. We are excited to be bringing a new feeling of innovation to the market through our sustainable materials and craftsmanship in a way that continues to redefine the CE audio space."
AUDIO SYSTEMS
GET TOGETHER MINI WITH THE GOOGLE ASSISTANT: The Get Together Mini with the Google Assistant, a connected upgrade to the Get Together family of speakers, is making smart speaker technology more convenient and more eco-conscious. It is crafted using some of the highest percentage of sustainable materials of any Google Assistant smart speaker - natural bamboo, recyclable aluminum and Marley's signature REWIND™ fabric composed of organic cotton, organic hemp and recycled plastics rPET. Hands-free voice control is now possible with the Google Assistant built in and Google Cast integration allows for multi-room playback across supported Chromecast speakers and functionality with compatible apps. Bluetooth and WiFi capable, with high performance sound and USB power bank to charge your phone. MAP: $199.99. On sale August 2019.
STIR IT UP WIRELESS: Designed and engineered to bring the natural in-home vinyl feel to multiple devices, the upgraded Stir It Up Wireless turntable is a Bluetooth version of its original. Crafted using bamboo, REWIND™ fabric and recyclable aluminum, the turntable is Bluetooth 5.0 capable with built in pre-amp and belt drive with auto start/stop for power conservation. MAP: $249.99. On sale September 2019.
NO BOUNDS XL: The CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree portable Bluetooth™ speaker is designed using naturally sustainable cork making it lightweight, durable, naturally antimicrobial and impermeable to water, allowing it to sustain wear and tear, offer vibration dampening, and even float. Released in October 2018, the latest navy colorway will be debuting at CES 2019. MAP: $149.99.
WIRELESS EARBUDS AND HEADPHONES
LIBERATE AIR: Embodying the Marley materialization around sustainability, the brand-first eco-conscious true wireless Bluetooth® earbuds are designed using bamboo, natural wood fiber composite and REWIND™ fabric composed of 100% recycled PET. Offering leading battery life with 7 hours on-board playtime, the earbuds are IPX4 rated for rain and sweat resistance. The compact case is designed with an auto on/off feature for seamless Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and tap controls on the earbuds allow for a simplified unchained listening experience. MAP: $149.99. On sale July 2019.
EXODUS: The all-new Exodus over-ear wireless headphones feature a 30-hour battery life and 50mm hi-definition drivers, offering the acoustic performance you expect with the natural style you know to love. The new flagship headphones are crafted from sustainable FSC® certified wood, stainless steel, recyclable aluminum and natural leather. Memory Foam ear cushions provide premium comfort while the foldable hinge design, on-board mic and remote functionality offer portability and convenience. MAP: $199.99. On sale March 2019.
EXODUS ANC: Expanding the flagship wireless headphone line, the true over-ear style of Exodus ANC focuses on superior active noise cancellation, acoustic performance and premium comfort. With familiar features and materials of the Exodus, the Exodus ANC's 24+ hour battery life (with ANC and BT, 40-hour with BT only), foldable design and protective carrying case make them a durable travel companion. MAP: $249.99. On sale September 2019.
REDEMPTION: Enhancing the wireless headphone line-up, the Redemption provide Marley signature sound and premium comfort for a day's worth of listening with a 24-hour battery life. Similar foldable design, Memory Foam ear cushions and 50 hi-definition drivers make up the sustainably crafted construction along with FSC® certified wood, stainless steel REWIND™ Fabric and recyclable aluminum. MAP: $99.99. On sale July 2019.
Looking forward in 2019, The House of Marley is continuing to bring awareness to their Project Marley platform, a charitable initiative contributing to the planting of trees through non-profit organization One Tree Planted to support global reforestation. The House of Marley recognizes the responsibility to reduce their corporate footprint by contributing to positive environmental, social and economic impact through carbon offsets, cleaner air, water filtration and greater biodiversity within the world's forests. Since 2017, The House of Marley has contributed to the planting of 146,000 trees in areas including Indonesia, the Amazon rainforest, British Columbia, Florida and California.
The House of Marley is exhibiting at CES 2019 from January 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #14041.
Product images and assets available at The House of Marley CES 2019 Newsroom: http://www.thehouseofmarley.com/ces2019
About The House of Marley:
The House of Marley was born from the passion of the Marley Family to bring Bob's vision of universal love, music and respect for nature, to life. The brand reflects this philosophy by embodying core values rooted in materials and sustainability, craftsmanship, superior sound and charitable mission. By combining high quality materials and innovative design The House of Marley creates state of the art audio products - made better for the Earth and for the music. As the first FSC® Certified consumer electronics brand within the United States, their products are consciously crafted from socially responsible materials including REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone and plastics, solid bamboo, cork, FSC certified woods and 100% recyclable packaging. As part of their Project Marley platform, each year House of Marley makes a meaningful contribution to non-profit organization One Tree Planted. Sustainably crafted. Superior sound. www.thehouseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley #CES2019
Media Contacts:
Marcy Fitzpatrick
OKAY!!OKAY!!
[email protected]
310.927.8548
Miki Barr
The House of Marley
CE Marketing Director
[email protected]
424.290.7490
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-house-of-marley-unveils-sustainably-designed-smart-home-audio-speaker-optimized-for-the-google-assistant-300773132.html
SOURCE House of Marley
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170