SOL REPUBLIC Debuts Anticipated Headphone Releases Including Shadow Fusion With Tile Integration At CES 2019

|
January 7, 2019 09:02 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOL REPUBLIC, the lifestyle audio maker driven by innovation and crafted by industry-leading designers, will offer a first look at their five new headphone releases at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. The debuts mark the revival of the audio brand as they unveil the first all-new products in three years including a partnership with Tile, the world's leading smart location company. Looking ahead, SOL REPUBLIC will also be designing and partnering with performing artists for limited run, custom collaboration series.
Starting with the release of the Shadow Fusion wireless headphones, the Tile integration will incorporate their lost-item technology using Bluetooth® LE, letting users track the headphones via Tile's mobile app, waking up the device with flashing LEDs and playing a tune from the headphones until found. It will also indicate within the Tile app, the last location Bluetooth pairing was activated on the headphones to help retrace the user's steps.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tile for 2019. Integrating Tile technology into our products, starting with the Shadow Fusion, is another way we are taking the brand to the forefront of quality and performance," explains SOL REPUBLIC Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. "SOL will continue pushing boundaries through 2019 with a full line-up of stylish, wireless audio products loaded with technologies and brand firsts such as ANC within both our over-ear and true wireless earbud models."
Taking time to ensure the anticipated collection was designed using the most up to date wireless technology including Tile integration, highest Bluetooth capability and best battery life possible, SOL REPUBLIC is hitting the market in 2019 with their five new releases after previewing select products at last year's CES.
SHADOW FUSION WITH TILE
The reinvented Shadow Fusion in-ear wireless earphones combine innovative comfort with the most up to date technology through their Tile integration. An upgrade to the brand's popular Shadow Wireless headphones, the integrated flexible knit-tech fabric enhances an ultra light, foldable collar, designed to keep a low profile while providing a SOL REPUBLIC signature high-performance audio experience. Premium materials and thoughtful details including magnetic earbuds and a flexible design allow for ultimate portability. MAP: $129.99. On sale February 2019.
SOUNDTRACK
Foldable, portability redesigned. Embodying the popular SOL REPUBLIC Tracks HD headphones, the Soundtrack on-ear wireless headphones provide high-quality sound with extended deep base and a 30-hour battery life for prolonged listening. Complete with microphone and on-board controls, the Soundtrack Wireless are a solid, sleek listening companion. MAP $149.99. On sale July 2019.
SOUNDTRACK PRO ANC
An extension of the Soundtrack Wireless headphones, the Soundtrack Pro ANC over-ear wireless offers 24+ hour battery life (with ANC and Bluetooth or AUX line in, 48 hours with Bluetooth only) for a day's worth of noise cancellation and high-performance listening through 40mm drivers. The memory foam Sonicsoft™ ear cushions provide long-wearing comfort for the user whose life is music. MAP $199.99. On sale October 2019.
AMPS AIR +
The next level of true wireless earbuds, without sacrificing awareness of the world you work and play in. Following the 1.0 and 2.0, the Amps Air + are a brand-first ANC true wireless earbud offering digital ANC with ambient environment awareness, improved fit, stability and technology. The sweat and element proof design (IPX5) allows for active listening with a 5-hour playtime and slim case providing 4x charges. MAP $199.99. On sale October 2019.
FREESTYLE WIRELESS
An evolution on the popular active in-ear wireless models, the Freestyle Wireless offers improved stability, comfort and tech. Elliptical fins are crafted from silicone with multiple fitting options for a universal, comfortable fit that's easy to put in, and won't fall out. The Freestyle Wireless offers an 8-hour battery life, rain and sweat resistance (IPX5) and a microphone well suited for communications so users can take them from the gym to the office. MAP $79.99. On sale July 2019.
SOL REPUBLIC is exhibiting at CES 2019 from January 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #14041.
Product images and assets available at the SOL REPUBLIC CES 2019 Newsroom: http://www.solrepublic.com/ces2019
ABOUT SOL REPUBLIC:
SOL REPUBLIC is a global consumer electronics and music lifestyle brand driven by innovation and dedicated to enhancing music experiences through sound, design and technology. Comprised of an industry-leading team, engaging top design houses and developing advanced materials, SOL REPUBLIC delivers products that offer unmatched sound, style and durability. For every great moment, there's a song to go with it. We believe this is the Soundtrack Of Life. SOLREPUBLIC.com @solrepublic #CES2019
ABOUT TILE:
Tile gives everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its vast community that spans 230 countries and territories, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. The global Tile community locates more than four million unique items every day. The company is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital and Khosla Ventures. For more information, please visit Tile.com.
