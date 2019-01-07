EarlySense Completes $39 Million Financing Round to Accelerate Global Expansion of Contact-Free Sensing and Analytics Solution

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 09:02 AM EST
RAMAT GAN, Israel, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
EarlySense, the market leader in contact-free continuous monitoring solutions across the care continuum, today announced that it has completed a $39 million financing round, with the majority of the funding coming from Hill-Rom (NYSE: HRC), a global provider of medical technologies and the world's leading hospital bed manufacturer, and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, the venture capital and growth equity investment arm of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC).
Other new investors include BlueRed Capital, Israel Innovation Fund, Argos Capital and Hotung Capital. Existing investors, including Pitango Venture Capital and JK&B Venture Capital, participated as well.
"Millions of beds worldwide require our continuous sensing and predictive analytics. As we continue our exciting journey to make our solution the standard of care, we are looking for the best strategic and financial partners to bring our solution to every bed," said Avner Halperin, CEO of EarlySense. "We are honored to have Hill-Rom and Wells Fargo as our partners - each a unique leader and a globally revered brand in its field. Their commitment to enhancing patient care and safety empowers us to help healthcare professionals treat hundreds of thousands of patients. In 2018 alone, our technology helped providers save over $100 million, and played the pivotal role in preventing 3,000 deaths, 5,000 patient falls and 4,000 cardiac arrests… and this is only the beginning."
Hill-Rom's investment comes on the heels of the hospital bed manufacturer's launch of the Centrella® Smart+ Bed, the world's first hospital bed with integrated continuous contact-free heart rate and respiratory rate sensing and analytics technology.
"Hill-Rom is committed to enhancing patient safety through cutting-edge technologies. Our Centrella bed is transforming inpatient care with integrated advanced sensing and analytics, offering a complete patient safety platform to assist clinicians in providing the highest level of care," said John Groetelaars, president and CEO of Hill-Rom. "Our decision to change the standard of care by integrating EarlySense into our Centrella platform, and now our move to deepen our exclusive relationship with EarlySense through a significant equity investment, are key steps in that direction."
EarlySense's FDA-cleared and CE-approved solutions are used by healthcare facilities around the world. EarlySense technology leverages Big Data and advanced machine learning algorithms to generate highly accurate health information, empowering clinicians to achieve early detection of adverse events and improved patient outcomes. The combination of accurate identification and prediction enables proactive intervention by health teams and enhanced patient safety. The company's contact-free, under-the-mattress sensing platform improves the patient experience, and provides 24/7 (100 times per minute) monitoring for patients who were previously monitored manually only every few hours.
"As a global financial leader, Wells Fargo helps enable companies to become market leaders in their respective areas of focus. Wells Fargo Strategic Capital seeks to invest in companies that deliver a positive impact on patients and those who treat them," said John Ryan, Managing Director of Wells Fargo Strategic Capital. "We look forward to working with EarlySense's management and valuable partners such as Hill-Rom to improve how care is provided globally."
"These are exciting times for EarlySense. The company has transitioned to a SaaS-like business model, and has since more than tripled its installed base in hospitals and nursing homes within the last year alone. The partnership with Hill-Rom is a natural fit to fuel the company's vision of 'an EarlySense sensor in every bed,'" said Ittai Harel, Managing Partner of Pitango Venture Capital and Chairman of EarlySense's Board of Directors. "With the growth financing completed, we expect accelerating sales growth in the U.S. and globally, the adding of new AI-based analytics, and further expanding the company's patient and health monitoring solutions offering, from hospitals to nursing homes and to the home."
About EarlySense®
EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals, post-acute care facilities, and homes, EarlySense assists clinicians in early detection of patient deterioration. The solution has been proven to help prevent adverse events, including code blue events which are a result of cardiac or respiratory arrest, preventable ICU transfers, patient falls, pressure ulcers, and hospital readmissions. EarlySense's FDA-cleared solutions leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to provide actionable health insights and improve clinical outcomes. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hill-Rom, Philips, Welch Allyn, Mitsui and Beurer. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.earlysense.com.
Follow EarlySense on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Media Relations Contact:
Goel Jasper
Finn Partners
+1-929-222-8002
[email protected]
Company Contact:
Hila Peleg
+972-54-527-3117
[email protected]
SOURCE EarlySense
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170