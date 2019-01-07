Geoswift, UnionPay International and Western Union Extend Global Tuition Payment Promotion for International Chinese Students

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019 09:03 AM EST
SYDNEY, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoswift, UnionPay International and Western Union Business Solutions, a subsidiary of The Western Union Company, have recently offered a joint tuition payment promotion available to Chinese students studying at more than 600 academic institutions in 11 countries.
This alliance demonstrates the continued commitment in providing convenient and trusted payments which deliver an efficient experience for Chinese students and their families when making international tuition payments. The promotion is available only for Chinese students studying in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan, Czech Republic and Austria who choose to pay a qualifying tuition payment.
Eligible Chinese students studying abroad who pay their tuition in RMB will receive a complimentary Amazon gift card worth RMB 100, while supplies last. To be eligible, students will need to make a qualifying RMB payment by selecting UnionPay on their institution's WU® GlobalPay for Students platform and complete payment via Geoswift's PayTuitionNow portal. The offer is available until March 31, 2019 and is subject to the following:
- The promotion is available to UnionPay cardholders (card number starting with '62') who make a student payment of RMB 10,000 or more
- Users select UnionPay from their institution's WU® GlobalPay for Students platform and complete payment via Geoswift's PayTuitionNow portal
- Users who make a qualifying transaction are eligible to receive an RMB 100 Amazon gift card redeemable on Amazon.cn (the gift card can be used for products listed for sale on Amazon.cn, they cannot be used to purchase additional gift cards or merchandise from abroad. The card is valid for three years)
- The promotion is valid while supplies last
Raymond Qu, founder and CEO, Geoswift added, "The number of Chinese students studying abroad continues to rise and exceeded 600,000 in 2017[1]. Coupled with positive economic growth, cultural expectation and future employment prospects for Chinese international students, we believe that China will remain the world's leading source of international students for the foreseeable future."
"Chinese students who study abroad and their families are a customer group to whom we attach great importance," said June Chen, General Manager of UnionPay International America. "And based on the UnionPay global acceptance network and service system, the UnionPay payment service system for these students is improving constantly: On the one hand, we are making education payments a feature service of UnionPay cross-border online payments, providing solutions to the biggest pain point of tuition fee payments. On the other, we are expanding our acceptance network in and near renowned schools, further enriching the card using channels by promoting innovative products like mobile QuickPass QR code payment. We are committed to offering better payment services to Chinese students studying abroad."
"With a long history serving the education sector with more than 650 education institutions globally and providing payments to more than 200 countries and territories, we remain dedicated to providing innovative payment solutions that reinvent the way individuals send and receive money around the world," said Adam Tiberi, senior vice president, strategy and product, Western Union Business Solutions. "We are proud of our continued alliance with Geoswift and UnionPay, and support this current promotion designed to help students as they continue their education journey in global markets."
For more information about the 'Tuition Payment Promotion,' please visit the UnionPay International site.
[1] 2017 sees increase in number of Chinese students studying abroad and returning after overseas studies, Ministry of Education of The People's Republic of China. 2018.
About Geoswift
Geoswift is an innovative payment technology company connecting China and the rest of the world. The company comprises the world's leading payment technology experts that have a deep understanding of the industry, technology, and global and China monetary policy. Geoswift provides clients with customised one-stop cross-border payment solutions to and from China. Geoswift is relied upon by the world's leading e-commerce companies, most prestigious universities and the largest brands in the travel industry to grow their businesses.
Geoswift is an acquirer of UnionPay International in North America, and a long-term partner of many other leading financial institutions. It also runs numbers of currency exchange stores throughout China. Geoswift is headquartered in Hong Kong with operating offices in Shanghai, Singapore, London, Vancouver, Seattle and San Francisco for strategic and regulatory functions. For more information visit, please visit www.geoswift.com or send in your queries to [email protected].
About UnionPay International
UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 1800 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 171 countries and regions with issuance in 50 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of September 30, 2018, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in more than 50 countries and territories to move money around the world. In 2017, we moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and processed 32 transactions every second across all our services. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geoswift-unionpay-international-and-western-union-extend-global-tuition-payment-promotion-for-international-chinese-students-300773314.html
SOURCE Geoswift
