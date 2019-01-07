Optoma NuForce and Massdrop Unveil Massdrop x NuForce STRIDE Bluetooth IEMs, Premium Wireless Earphones for Audiophiles

|By PR Newswire
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma NuForce, a world-leading manufacturer of audio products, today unveiled the new Massdrop x NuForce STRIDE Bluetooth® In-ear Monitors (IEMs), the latest product innovation stemming from the company's collaboration with Massdrop, the popular community-driven commerce platform. The versatile lifestyle earphones mark Massdrop's entry into the Bluetooth wireless earphone market and are exclusively available for purchase on massdrop.com beginning January 9 for $74.99.
While most Bluetooth IEMs use the standard thin, long battery design, STRIDE features a new battery that brings the earphones closer to the users' ears for a more comfortable and secure fit - with additional space for acoustic tuning. STRIDE leverages customized 8mm dynamic drivers that are 30 percent larger than standard drivers, in a housing made of denser and less resonant materials than other products in the category. Custom-made for the audiophile, STRIDE produces warm and balanced sound while delivering deep and powerful bass.
Features include:
- Audiophile Sound Quality: Customized 8mm drivers deliver warm and balanced sound with deep and powerful bass, and the earphones support both AAC and aptX Bluetooth codecs for both Apple and Android devices
- Built for all Lifestyles: With a lighter form factor, the earphones are the perfect companion for the gym, travel, chores, work or studying
- Better Battery, Better Fit: STRIDE needs just one and a half hours of charging for eight hours of listening. The earphones also leverage a new battery design, which brings the earphone closer to users' ears with an optimized weight balance for greater sound and fit
- Water Resistance: With an IPX5 water resistance rating, the earphones are sweatproof and protected from rain and moisture – ideal for an active lifestyle
- Easy-to-Use Controls: STRIDE excels at blocking out noise, and with the in-line mic and control, you'll be able to activate Siri or Google Assistant, pick up calls, skip and pause tracks, activate Bluetooth pairing mode and adjust volume
- On-the-Go Convenience: Complete with a hard-shell carrying case, STRIDE is the perfect on-the-go earphones
"We're excited to partner with Massdrop to bring their first wireless earphones to the Massdrop community," said Jyri Jokirinta, senior manager of NuForce audio at Optoma Technology. "Our combined expertise delivers a custom sound signature with a comfortable fit to produce wireless earphones for the audiophile."
"Massdrop is thrilled to debut our first Bluetooth wireless earphone product, the Massdrop x NuForce STRIDE Bluetooth IEMs," said Will Bright, head of collaborations at Massdrop. "It was important for us to find the right partner in creating a wireless earphone that delivered in functionality and price while featuring high sound quality. NuForce was the perfect collaborator and we're proud to offer fantastic accessibility to this earphone category with the STRIDE."
The Massdrop x NuForce STRIDE Bluetooth IEMs come with a hard-shell carrying case and silicon and foam ear tips. They are available for purchase beginning January 9 for $74.99 on Massdrop. For more information and images, please visit: https://www.massdrop.com/buy/massdrop-x-nuforce-stride-bluetooth-iems.
About Optoma Technology
Optoma Technology is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning video and audio products for home entertainment and theater, ProAV and business. With a focus on premium quality and functional style, products are designed with the end-user experience in mind. Optoma and its audio brand NuForce deliver stunning crystal-clear images and exceptional sound with ultimate reliability. Optoma Technology is part of The Optoma Group, which has continental headquarters in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit: www.optomausa.com.
About Massdrop
Massdrop is a destination for the best products designed with and curated by trusted enthusiasts. A community-driven commerce platform, Massdrop makes products with input from its members, and is a place to connect, learn, and shop with people who share their interests, including tech, audio, apparel, outdoor gear, and home goods. Along with Massdrop Made products, Massdrop carries coveted products from other brands. Founded in 2012, Massdrop is home to more than six million members. For more information, please visit: www.massdrop.com, and follow @massdrop on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optoma-nuforce-and-massdrop-unveil-massdrop-x-nuforce-stride-bluetooth-iems-premium-wireless-earphones-for-audiophiles-300773083.html
SOURCE Optoma Technology
