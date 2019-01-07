VIZIO Announces 2019 Audio Collection at CES 2019, Highlighted by Additional Dolby Atmos® Offerings Along With New Sound Bar and Subwoofer Designs

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019 09:03 AM EST
IRVINE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc. announced today its 2019 audio lineup, highlighted by the VIZIO 36" 5.1.4 and 36" 3.1.2 Home Theater Sound Systems with Dolby Atmos. Designed to infuse cinematic audio into a variety of entertainment setups, the all-new 36" systems deploy sound from every angle, even overhead. Both the 5.1.4 and 3.1.2 configurations feature discreet upward-firing speakers that deliver up to 10 channels of incredibly immersive sound. The 2019 collection also features a 20" 2.0 Sound Bar which is ideal for a bedroom or den, and 36" 5.1 and 2.1 Sound Bar Systems that both feature a uniquely-designed slim subwoofer that can easily disappear underneath or behind a couch to preserve TV room aesthetics. The VIZIO 36" 5.1.4 and 36" 3.1.2 Home Theater Sound Systems with Dolby Atmos, as well as the VIZIO 20" 2.0 Sound Bar and 36" 5.1 and 2.1 Sound Bar Systems will be available in Spring 2019.
"Identifying the right home audio solution isn't a one-size-fits-all approach, which is why VIZIO is continuously adding new configurations that allow users to tailor their sound experience to match their listening environment," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "From versatile sound bars that widen the soundstage and improve audio quality in smaller rooms, to our premium home theater sound systems with Dolby Atmos which deliver immersive, multidimensional sound at a great value, we're providing consumers with even more audio options to complement a variety of home entertainment spaces and budgets."
The VIZIO 36" 5.1.4 and 36" 3.1.2 Home Theater Sound Systems with Dolby Atmos build on VIZIO's value promise and heritage of award-winning audio performance. Designed to pair with a variety of televisions and room sizes, the two new configurations boast up to four upward-firing speakers designed to reflect sound off the ceiling, providing enhanced sound depth. From birds fluttering overhead to helicopters swirling above and around, the new VIZIO systems feature Dolby Atmos audio technology to further draw viewers into their entertainment. Engineered with cinephiles and gamers in mind, each system pushes rich sound from the bar's front left and right channels, expanding the soundstage. A separate center channel enables crystal-clear dialogue, while powerful wireless subwoofers produce room-shaking bass. The 36" 5.1.4 features rear surround sound and is complete with a six-inch subwoofer. The 36" 3.1.2 features a newly designed, powerful slim subwoofer that provides consumers another configuration option to suit a variety of entertainment setups. The slim subwoofer conveniently tucks underneath a sofa, or can easily be hidden in a corner for an overall clean aesthetic while still providing deep bass. Highlighted by a simple, plug-and-play installation process – eliminating the need for additional components such as receivers, amplifiers or other cables – the offerings yield cinematic sound within minutes and are packaged in a sleek, industrial form-factor.
VIZIO's latest sound bar systems with Dolby Atmos feature Chromecast built-in, allowing users to stream music from favorite audio apps like Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music1. By tapping the Cast button, or by downloading the free SmartCast Mobile™ app, users can transform any mobile device into a powerful touchscreen remote to stream music directly to their VIZIO home theater sound system.
The 36" 5.1.4 and 36" 3.1.2 solutions also offer voice-control support for Google Assistant, allowing users to control their sound bars using only their voice. While Bluetooth® is integrated into all VIZIO audio products, streaming over a Wi-Fi connection allows listeners to control playback over a greater range compared to Bluetooth, in addition to experiencing higher quality audio without interruptions from texts or phone calls.
For consumers looking to add room-filling sound to a bedroom, kid's playroom or den, the all-new VIZIO 20" 2.0 Sound Bar and 36" 5.1 and 2.1 Sound Bar Systems are great options. The 20" 2.0 configuration packs incredible sound quality into a compact aesthetic. By widening the soundstage beyond what TV speakers are capable of, the 20" 2.0 Sound Bar packs amazing sound into a small package. The compact bar features two powerful full-range stereo speakers to boost audio performance and integrated deep bass modules that provide room-filling bass. VIZIO's 36" 5.1 and 2.1 Sound Bar Systems for 2019 are another great solution for more intimate viewing environments, or larger home theater rooms. These new sound bar systems pump out up to 100 dB of amazing sound and feature a new wireless slim subwoofer that adds deep bass as low as 50 Hz without taking up too much space. Each features integrated DTS Virtual:X technology to simulate height for a true surround sound experience.
More information surrounding VIZIO's all-new 2019 audio collection will be available closer to launch.
1The third party applications and content described herein may only be available in certain countries and languages, may require additional fees or subscription charges, and may be subject to future updates, modifications, interruption and/or discontinuation of service without notice, and VIZIO has no control over such content.
About VIZIO
VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience through our community of connected consumers, advertisers, and media content providers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience media content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand of products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV and sound bar brand in America. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards, making the 2018 collection the most awarded in company history. The 2018 VIZIO SmartCast E-, P-, and P-Series Quantum TVs have earned Reviewed.com's Editors' Choice awards1. VIZIO 2018 P-Series earned Wirecutter's Best LCD/LED TV and the P-Series Quantum earned their Upgrade Pick2. VIZIO's SB3651 was named "Best Budget Pick" by Wirecutter3, a New York Times company. The SB3621n-E8 sound bar received a 9.1 score and an Editor's Choice from CNET4.
For more information, please call 888-VIZIOCE or visit www.VIZIO.com.
© 2019 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Google, Google Play, and Chromecast built- in are trademarks of Google LLC.
