VIZIO 2019 TV Collection Infuses Quantum Color Technology Into More TVs Than Ever, Delivering Stunning Picture Regardless of Price Point

IRVINE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc. announced today its 2019 4K HDR smart TV collection, featuring its most captivating assortment of premium picture quality technologies ever. The all-new lineup offers an ideal package of expansive colors, deep blacks and luminescent whites, all enabled through an unmatched combination of Quantum Color, Active Full Array™ backlight performance and up to 2,900 nits of peak brightness in the flagship P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR line. Quantum Color – VIZIO's next-gen quantum dot technology – also extends to the 2019 M-Series™ Quantum 4K HDR Smart TVs, offering consumers unprecedented value as the first in its class to provide consumers with cutting-edge quantum dot technology. The 2019 offerings will also be equipped with VIZIO's intuitive smart TV experience, SmartCast™ 3.0, highlighted by support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. The value-packed lineup will begin rolling out nationwide in Spring 2019.

VIZIO's P-Series offerings are available in 65- and 75-inch class sizes and split into two collections – the P-Series Quantum X and P-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TVs. Setting a new standard for discerning videophiles and home theater enthusiasts alike, both lines offer VIZIO's unique implementation of quantum dot technology – Quantum Color. With up to 480 local dimming zones – more than double any previous P-Series model – the P-Series Quantum X dynamically adjusts the powerful Active Full Array backlight to precisely mimic on-screen content, delivering black levels that rival OLED. As VIZIO's brightest TV yet, the P-Series Quantum X features UltraBright 2900, allowing up to 2,900 nits of peak brightness to deliver explosive brightness and highlights, elevating the realism of Dolby Vision™ HDR1. Combined, these technologies utilize more than one billion colors to impeccably match every hue and tone with impressive cinematic intensity. The P-Series Quantum models feature up to 240 local dimming zones and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Clear Action™ 960 and a 240Hz effective refresh rate, achieved with backlight scanning, stabilizes imagery across both lineups, reducing motion blur for a smoother, more natural picture in action scenes.

"VIZIO has always been synonymous with value and our 2019 smart TV collection is no exception," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "We've combined an ideal blend of brightness, contrast and color to create a best-in-class picture across all price points. Layer on our intuitive, feature-rich smart TV platform, VIZIO SmartCast 3.0, and customers receive an entertainment experience that is unmatched in the marketplace."

In true VIZIO fashion, the 2019 M-Series collection is value-packed. Quantum Color technology will trickle down to enable a wider spectrum of colors that gives consumers a great reason to step-up to 4K HDR. Viewers will appreciate a broad range of more distinguishable hues and tones that allow details in movies and TV shows to pop. Ranging from the 43- to 65-inch class size, M-Series offers an Active Full Array backlight with up to 90 zones of local dimming, nearly double that of the 2018 M-Series collection, for precise contrast control. The M-Series also features Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid picture quality. UltraBright 600 enables up to 600 nits of peak brightness for brighter scenes with whiter whites2. Clear Action 360 works to steady on-screen imagery, reducing motion blur with powerful image processing and a 120Hz effective refresh rate, achieved with backlight scanning, enabling a smoother, more natural picture.

Rounding out VIZIO's all-new 2019 offerings is the V-Series™ 4K HDR Smart TV lineup. VIZIO's former E-Series collection reimagined, the V-Series is perfect for anyone seeking exceptional entry-level picture quality, Dolby Vision support and a robust smart TV experience at a great value. Providing a wide selection of sizes, ranging from the 40-inch, all the way up to 75-inch class size, the V-Series offers an Active Full Array backlight with up to 16 zones of local dimming and UltraBright 400 for up to 400 nits of entry-level peak brightness. Viewers who love action movies will appreciate on-screen image stability with Clear Action and image processing with a 120Hz effective refresh rate, achieved with backlight scanning, for smoother imagery.

VIZIO's entire 2019 lineup comes equipped with SmartCast 3.0, VIZIO's next-generation smart TV experience. Ideal for everyone from TV regulars, to cord-cutters and smart home enthusiasts alike, SmartCast 3.0 provides access to popular favorites like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu, iHeartRadio, CBS All Access, NBC and more3. With support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, VIZIO SmartCast 3.0 will enable users to stream, control, and share content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac or Android device to SmartCast TVs, all without extra hardware or products. VIZIO SmartCast 3.0 will be the first in the marketplace to work with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing for seamless smart-home integration.

From a design perspective, the 2019 smart TVs offer stylings that will complement any living room. With a minimalist four-sided bezel-less design, the flagship P-Series Quantum X boasts precision-crafted aluminum with elegant diamond cut accents that further draws viewers in to its striking picture. The P-Series Quantum models also offer a modern aesthetic, framed by a three-sided, bezel-less design that is tooled from precision-crafted aluminum. M-Series models feature a modern design complete with elegant aluminum finishing, making the collection an ideal entertainment centerpiece.

Information surrounding VIZIO's all-new 2019 smart TV collection will be available closer to launch.

1Other HDR content formats such as HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

2UltraBright 600 available on select M-Series Quantum 55- and 65-inch class models, UltraBright 400 available on M-Series Quantum 43- and 50-inch class models and select 55- and 65-inch class models.

3The third party applications and content described herein may only be available in certain countries and languages, may require additional fees or subscription charges, and may be subject to future updates, modifications, interruption and/or discontinuation of service without notice, and VIZIO has no control over such content.

About VIZIO

VIZIO's mission is to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience through our community of connected consumers, advertisers, and media content providers. Through our connected entertainment platform, VIZIO is transforming the way consumers discover and experience media content. Since our founding in California in 2002, VIZIO has built an industry-leading brand of products, including televisions, sound bars and other devices. VIZIO is a leading HDTV and sound bar brand in America. VIZIO product leadership is highlighted by a number of industry reviews and awards, making the 2018 collection the most awarded in company history. The 2018 VIZIO SmartCast E-, P-, and P-Series Quantum TVs have earned Reviewed.com's Editors' Choice awards1. VIZIO 2018 P-Series earned Wirecutter's Best LCD/LED TV and the P-Series Quantum earned their Upgrade Pick2. VIZIO's SB3651 was named "Best Budget Pick" by Wirecutter3, a New York Times company. The SB3621n-E8 sound bar received a 9.1 score and an Editor's Choice from CNET4.

