MES to Launch the First YO Home Sperm Test for PCs With Personalized YO SCORE

|
|January 7, 2019 09:03 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Electronic Systems (MES), a global leader in automated semen analysis and an established manufacturer of commercial-grade automated semen analyzers for the past 20 years, announces both the availability of their YO Home Sperm test for PC platforms and the new YO SCORE feature evaluated by the Cleveland Clinic and published in the Journal of Fertility and Sterility (December 2018).
YO®, the first FDA cleared, home male fertility test kit powered by a smartphone platform and supported by an interactive app experience complete with sperm education, animations and sperm trivia, provides consumers the ability - within 10 minutes - to both view and measure the number of motile (moving) sperm in their sample – a key to male fertility potential.
Now enter the latest feature, the YO SCORE. Many couples are looking to improve their health and fertility potential by changing poor lifestyle habits. With sperm counts falling by over 50% in the last 40 years coupled with the knowledge that men contribute equally to infertility, YO offers a way to track sperm improvement over time by following your individual YO SCORE. Proven accurate by a recent study conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, the YO SCORE is captured and graphed with each sperm test run on YO, providing a score of 10 to 90+ based on the World Health Organization (WHO) table of sperm counts of thousands of men who have fathered children.
To validate the accuracy and performance of YO and the YO SCORE, a comprehensive study was performed by the Cleveland Clinic and published in the professional journal Fertility and Sterility in December 2018. The YO Cleveland Clinic study showed that "The results demonstrate accuracy above 97% for both the YO iPhone and YO Galaxy. The overall accuracy of both devices was 97.8%," they concluded, "The reporting of normal/abnormal test results provides men with an early warning of a potential underlying fertility issue. This can serve as a motivation for men seeking medical intervention at an earlier stage and therefore greatly improve patient satisfaction, clinical efficiency, and management. Wide usage of such home sperm testing may be of potential interest for clinicians/physicians to engage reluctant men in the fertility assessment process."
"The YO team is very concerned about global infertility. We hear from YO users that YO has successfully helped them to identify potential male problems and seek professional intervention and we're sincerely happy about this outcome. We are committed to accurately educating consumers about reproductive health and the availability of solutions. But the first step is identification. Couples believe that if the man can 'perform' he is fertile, but sadly, this is not always true. With YO results, a sperm video and a YO SCORE in hand, couples who have male issues can provide physicians with relevant information at the first consultation" said Marcia Deutsch, CEO of Medical Electronic Systems.
MES will present the new YO "Universal" device and YO SCORE at the CES conference in Las Vegas, January 8-11th at booth# 43457 @ Sands, Halls A-D (Health and Wellness).
See the latest How YO Works video
YO is a home sperm test that uses smartphone/PC technology and company knowhow to report motile sperm concentration (the number of moving sperm), a YO SCORE and provide a live sperm video - all from the comfort of your home. At a consumer-accessible price point of just $59.95, two YO fertility tests are supplied with each kit, saving the consumer time and money by offering an affordable, reliable and >97% accurate home test.
The YO Home Sperm Test is the first consumer product offered by Medical Electronic Systems (MES), an established developer and manufacturer of commercial-grade automated semen analyzers serving the needs of laboratories for the past 20 years. YO home sperm test kits are currently available in the U.S., Canada, UK, India and Israel and can be purchased online at www.YOspermTEST.com, on AMAZON or eBAY.
About Medical Electronic Systems
Medical Electronic Systems (MES) has 20 years of experience developing automated sperm analysis devices for over 4000 hospital labs, IVF centers and reference labs globally. MES's R&D center is in the start-up nation's Caesarea Industrial Park, Israel, with sales and support offices in the U.S., Europe, China and India. MES operates worldwide through a network of local distributors.
Gil Kraiem
[email protected]
+972-50-5703090
U.S. General Manager:
Eric Carver
[email protected]
+1-818-917-1074
