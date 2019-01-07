Saucon Technologies Announces Availability of Cummins Remote Monitoring and Over-the-Air Programming Suite

|By PR Newswire
BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucon Technologies today announced the delivery of a remote, telematics-based connectivity suite designed to maximize uptime and improve the reliability and performance of compatible Cummins engines. The two companies have been working collaboratively to integrate and deliver Saucon's innovative telematics infrastructure with Cummins' Connected Advisor and Connected Software Updates, to introduce a new approach to predictive fleet management.
Cummins' Connected Advisor can provide prioritized, time-based recommendations to help fleet managers distinguish between immediate repair needs and those that can be scheduled a few days out. Fault reports, including suggested root causes and recommended actions, are sent to fleet managers daily to help initiate the repair process. For faults requiring prompt attention, immediate notifications are provided instantly so fleet managers can make informed decisions when their equipment is in the field.
Cummins' Connected Software Updates installs a key technical requirement to enable Cummins upcoming over-the-air programming (OTAP) suite, including the current feature to update engine control modules through cellular or WiFi connectivity within a matter of minutes. Fleet managers are notified of software updates available for their compatible engines via a web-based portal. The online interface empowers fleet managers to update an individual engine or scale update deployments across multiple vehicles, with the option to pre-approve updates to automatically install upon release from Cummins.
"Connected software updates keep Cummins equipment in the field longer," said Director of Digital Solutions at Cummins, Todd Mysak. "Our new wireless solution takes about five minutes to calibrate a vehicle's ECM remotely, enabling customers to keep their engines running at peak performance while reducing service costs and downtime. The collaboration between Saucon Technologies and Cummins has been beneficial on many levels."
"Saucon Technologies continuously strives to provide additional value for our customers," said CEO of Saucon Technologies, Bill French. "Through our work with Cummins, we can now jointly deliver actionable information, predictive maintenance and remote software updates that can optimize uptime and performance for their engines."
About Saucon Technologies
Saucon Technologies is a leading telematics provider for the passenger transportation industry. Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (U.S.A.), Saucon Technologies serves over 500 transportation clients in North America and the United Kingdom. With over 10,000 buses on the road utilizing the Saucon TDS solution, Saucon is committed to developing and delivering cost-effective and efficient solutions that dramatically improve asset management, and the overall customer experience. For more information, please visit saucontds.com. Follow Saucon on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SauconTech/, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/saucon-technologies/, and Twitter at www.twitter.com/SauconIoT .
About Cummins Inc.
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins currently employs approximately 58,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world. Cummins serves customers in about 190 countries and territories through a network of some 500 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,500 dealer locations. Cummins earned $1 billion on sales of $20.4 billion in 2017. Press releases can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.
