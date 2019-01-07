RaceTrac Fast-tracks Results with JDA with Recent Upgrade to System

Highlighting its 20+ year track record with JDA Software, Inc., RaceTrac is set to showcase its success targeting customers on-the-go with JDA’s Category Management solutions. The retailer is sharing results at the NRF BIG Show, January 13-15, 2019 in New York City at the JDA booth, #3037.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, RaceTrac operates more than 500 company-owned stores in four states. Whether running errands, commuting or just out having fun, RaceTrac is the place to refuel and recharge. All RaceTrac locations are fully stocked with thousands of items for guests on-the-go, including fresh foods, snacks and more.

RaceTrac has been a JDA customer for more than 20 years deploying the JDA Category Management portfolio, including JDA Space Planning, JDA Floor Planning, JDA Category Knowledge Base and JDA Space Automation Pro. RaceTrac selected JDA to take the guesswork out of space and floor planning and automate and streamline the planogramming process.

Since deploying JDA decades ago, RaceTrac recently realized its most significant savings and benefits. After working with JDA Services and conducting a health assessment in 2015, RaceTrac leveraged the best practices and suggested improvement areas, upgrading their entire footprint to bring a new level of sophistication and innovation to their space management and merchandising strategy. And the results are undeniable.

“We revamped our entire retail merchandising strategy to create more successful and effective planograms and track and manage inventory more accurately,” said Kent Bailey, senior space manager at RaceTrac. “We worked very closely with JDA to upgrade to the latest version of the software and it is now a fully-integrated category management solution. Now, we can ensure that we are delivering the most effective shelf and floor plans that will help us meet the needs of our on-the-go guests.”

Since rolling out the new system to its stores, RaceTrac has seen a huge gain in efficiency. The retailer now boasts more control with a deeper view into what inventory stores are expected to have, and can use that information to create the most accurate planograms and eliminate the guesswork. By conducting merchandise and space analytics at a granular level, RaceTrac has built the foundation for replenishment-based allocations, also boosting store profitability and right-sized inventory levels. RaceTrac now has a significantly more collaborative approach to creating planograms and floor plans by eliminating the communications gap between stores and suppliers. Since implementing, store teams can more efficiently set planograms with a higher degree of accuracy, which translate to a better experience for the guest.

“Our store execution is more efficient since the upgrade, and we have essentially reset communication between stores across the business, which has netted us some near immediate benefits,” noted Bailey.

“RaceTrac has a phenomenal evolution story and has completely transformed their category management processes, garnering some quick wins, and most importantly, increased customer satisfaction as they corner the convenience retail market in the South,” said Terry Turner, president, North American retail, JDA. “We look forward to highlighting this retailer’s success at NRF and giving attendees a hands-on look at their store shelves in action.”

RaceTrac will be highlighted as a Customer Showcase in the JDA booth at NRF 2019, January 13-15, in New York City at the Javits Center. Visit JDA booth #3037 to learn more.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 500 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, many RaceTrac stores feature Swirl World frozen desserts, an expanded coffee bar, seating areas and free Wi-Fi. The company has been named a top workplace across the four states in which it operates, and has been recognized on Forbes list of largest private companies every year since 1998. In 2014, Convenience Store Decisions named RaceTrac as its “Chain of the Year.” In 2018, RaceTrac announced its expansion into Tennessee.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty. More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

