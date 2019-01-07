HUAWEI MateBook 13 Joins Award-Winning Line-Up of Huawei Notebooks

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its flagship HUAWEI MateBook X Pro and the HUAWEI MateBook D notebooks in 2018, Huawei today announces a new addition to its ultra-slim notebook line-up with the HUAWEI MateBook 13. Delivering powerful functions without compromising portability, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 comes equipped with the latest Intel® Whiskey Lake processor, an NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 (25 Watt TDP) option and an industry-leading FullView Touch Screen with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Available in an i5 variant with integrated graphics for $999 and an i7 variant with an NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 discrete graphics for $1,299, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 will begin selling in the U.S. on Jan. 29 at Amazon and Newegg, and at additional top consumer electronics retailers in February.
Featuring the signature HUAWEI MateBook design, FullView Display, Shark Fin 2.0 cooling system and two-in-one power button, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 exemplifies Huawei's commitment to delivering industry-defining innovation and market-leading specs in a high-quality design at an exceptional price point.
Premium and Portable Design
The hand-feel and texture of the HUAWEI MateBook 13 are two key characteristics that contribute to the quality of the notebook. To achieve perfection in these two areas, the edges are smoothly curved with 5,252 aluminum chamfers cut with a precise CNC diamond technique and then put through an advanced sandblasting process. The process produces a soft and glossy finish that is a pleasure to feel and see while also helping to withstand abrasions.
Weighing 2.86 pounds (or less with the integrated graphics) and measuring only 11.26 inches wide x 8.31 inches deep x .59 inches high, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 is thin, light and portable. The HUAWEI MateBook 13 fits a 13-inch FullView Touch Screen display in its small body by continuing the minimal bezel design introduced in the MateBook X Pro. Measuring at only 4.4 millimeters, the bezels are engineered to achieve an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio for an expansive viewing experience. It also includes a large clickpad for gesture controls, and a full-sized, spill-resistant keyboard with 1.2 millimeter travel for a comfortable typing experience.
As with the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 also has a 3:2 aspect ratio, which displays more content when working in Microsoft Office applications, browsing the web, watching videos and viewing photos. The HUAWEI MateBook 13 features a 2K display (2160x1440 at 200ppi) with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and supports 100 percent of the RGB color gamut. It can display vivid details when viewing HD pictures or videos, and is more than capable of displaying images and videos with speed and accuracy.
The HUAWEI MateBook 13 adopts an eye comfort technology found in Huawei smartphones and tablets, which filters excessive blue light and alleviates eye fatigue. It also features a brightness adjustment component so that individuals can view information clearly, even under direct sunlight.
Powerful Performance
Engineered to have a minimalist design, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 delivers a smaller footprint without sacrificing the specs. The HUAWEI MateBook 13 comes equipped with the 8th Generation Intel® Core™ Whiskey Lake processor in two configurations:
- i7 8565U processor, NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 Graphics (TDP 25W) with 2GB GDDR5, 8GB memory, 512GB PCIe SSD. Available in Space Gray.
- i5 8265U processor with integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 620, 8GB memory, 256GB PCIe SSD. Available in Mystic Silver.
Because cooling plays an essential role in maintaining device performance, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 features the innovative HUAWEI Shark Fin Design 2.0 cooling solution. Reaching up to 8,000 revolutions per minute and increasing airflow approximately 25 percent more than conventional laptop fans, the dual-fan design is center-positioned to separate heat from the CPU and GPU. At the software layer, the Intelligent Filtering solution works in concert with the seven internal thermal sensors to monitor and manage temperature change in real-time and ensure stable performance. The smart solution not only links the two fans together for maximum cooling, but it also lowers the noise by 3dB (decibels) when playing videos and audio compared to the traditional fan design.
The HUAWEI MateBook 13 packs a large 41.7Wh (typical value) battery to ensure the notebook stays powered even on extended trips. It also features Huawei's proprietary battery and process management system, which identifies usage behaviors and automatically allocates resources to enhance the battery life. The HUAWEI MateBook 13 with integrated graphics can play local FHD videos for 10 hours, support productivity workloads for 9.1 hours, or be used for 7.3 hours of continuous Internet browsing.* The model with the discrete GPU is only slightly less with 9.6 hours for FHD videos, 8.6 hours for productivity work and 7.2 hours of continuous Internet browsing.*
Intelligent Experience
Today, consumers can quickly unlock their smartphones with the touch of a finger. As one of the first manufacturers to bring the fingerprint sensor to Android smartphones, Huawei integrated its cutting-edge fingerprint sensors into the power button of the HUAWEI MateBook 13. The One Touch power button integrates power, fingerprint verification and system sign-in into one button. By optimizing the BIOS, Huawei makes it possible to quickly start and wake up the computer and to authenticate an individual's identity. Additionally, fingerprint information is saved on the device as opposed to in the cloud, ensuring greater security.
Carrying several devices, such as smartphones and laptops, typically requires having multiple chargers on hand as well. To reduce the load, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 comes with a portable 65W power adapter that works with a range of outputs – including 20V/3.25A, 15V/3A, 12V/2A, 9V/2A and 5V/2A – and USB-C powered devices. It is not only light and thin – it is equipped with overheat protection and Quick Charge technology that can provide approximately 2.5 hours of everyday office use with a 15-minute charge.
Featuring Dolby Atmos®, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 provides an immersive entertainment experience. With a headset, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 produces a clear, powerful and moving cinematic experience with its surround sound and powerful sound effects.
The HUAWEI MateBook 13 comes with one year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal edition and the HUAWEI MateDock 2 included.
* Testing data from Huawei Lab. Results may vary with use and setting.
Display
Size: 13 inches
Screen-to-body ratio: 88%
Resolution: 2160 x 1440, 200 PPI
Aspect ratio: 3:2
Viewing angle: 178 degrees
Color: sRGB 100% color gamut
Contrast: 1000:1
Maximum Brightness: 300 nits（Typical）
Touch Screen
Appearance
Dimensions (H × W × D): 8.31" × 11.26" × 0.59''
Weight: 2.82 lb. w/ Integrated Graphics; 2.87 lbs. w/ Discrete GPU
Color: Mystic Silver, Space Gray
Processor/GPU/
8th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-8265U processor Intel® UHD Graphics 620
256GB NVMe PCIe SSD
8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8565U processor
NVIDIA® GeForce® MX 150 (TDP 25 Watt) with 2GB GDDR5
512GB NVMe PCIe SSD
Memory
8GB LPDDR3 2133MHz
Buttons and Ports
One touch power button
3.5 mm headset and microphone 2-in-1 jack
USB-C X2 (the left port supporting data transfer and charging, the right port supporting data transfer and DisplayPort )
WiFi
IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth
BT 5.0 (compatible with 4.0, 4.1, 4.2)
Camera
Front camera: 1MP
Audio
DOLBY ATMOS®. Not supporting audio mixing feature.
Keyboard
Full-Sized / 1.2mm Travel / Backlit
Battery
Material: Lithium polymer
41.7 Wh (Typical Capacity)
Local FHD video playback: 9.6 hours(with discrete GPU)
Local FHD video playback: 10 hours (with integrated GPU)
*Testing conducted by Huawei in Huawei's laboratory environment.
Power adapter
HUAWEI MateBook Charger 65W
Support multiple output modes, and quick charge for different devices.
Featured
HUAWEI PC Manager
Microsoft Translator
Monitor Manager
Factory Reset
Eye-comfort Mode
Inbox
HUAWEI USB-C Power Adapter 65W
HUAWEI MateDock 2
One Year Microsoft Office Personal
About Huawei Consumer Business Group
Huawei smartphones, PCs, tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, and device cloud services are available in more than 170 countries and used by a third of the world's population. Huawei ranks 72 among the Global Fortune 500 list and is one of the top three smartphone and tablet makers globally. With 30 years of telecommunications experience and 15 R&D centers located across the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China, Huawei is delivering the latest in technology and user experiences. For more information, please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com/us.
For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/huaweimobile/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuaweiMobile
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huaweimobile/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/HuaweiDeviceCo
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/10617746/
Media Contact: [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huawei-matebook-13-joins-award-winning-line-up-of-huawei-notebooks-300773620.html
SOURCE Huawei
