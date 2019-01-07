Huawei Adds Affordable, Family-Friendly HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Lite To Its Tablet Line-Up

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 09:03 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2019, Huawei adds the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite to its award-winning portfolio of flagship tablets. Built with families in mind, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite delivers family-friendly features such as Kid's Corner, advanced Eye-comfort Mode and a built-in fingerprint sensor to enable parental controls. Featuring the premium design, display, audio and performance qualities found in its flagship tablets, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite is exceptionally priced at $299 and comes with the latest HUAWEI M-Pen lite stylus. The tablet comes in Space Gray and will be available late January at U.S. retailers including Amazon and Newegg.
Sleek Design
Light and thin, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite features a metal unibody design with diamond-cut edges and is refined with sandblasting technology. With 2.5D curved glass on the front and quad-curved edges on the back, it has a comfortable in-hand feel.
The HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite display is 10.1-inches with a Full HD IPS screen supporting 1920 x 1200 pixels. It also has ClariVu 5.0, Huawei's industry-leading display enhancement technology that employs intelligent algorithms to adjust the contrast and color saturation for video and image viewing.
Family-Friendly
As children are frequent tablet users, Huawei created Kid's Corner to provide a customized environment for children while enabling parents to set time limits and control access to content. The built-in fingerprint sensor allows parents to create unique user profiles and set access parameters in advance to make it easy and convenient to share a tablet among the family.
To protect the eyesight of young tablet users, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite has a Distance sensor, Posture Detect sensor, Ambient Light sensor and Blue Ray Filter. When the tablet is less than 9.8 inches away from the face, it will automatically detect and provide audio and visual guidance to keep a child's eyesight at an optimal distance from the display. Posture Detect sensor automatically identifies when the tablet is viewed at a lying angle and provides posture guidance. The Blue Ray Filter mitigates eye strain by blocking out blue light, and the Ambient Light sensor automatically adapts the color and brightness of the display according to the environment for the best setting to prevent eye strain.
Powerful Performance
The HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite is powered by the HUAWEI Kirin 659 octa-core chipset, runs on Android 8.0 with EMUI 8.0, and has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM with expandable memory capacity of up to 256GB. Outfitted with HUAWEI QuickCharge technology that delivers a full charge in less than three hours, the long-lasting 7,500 mAh battery provides 13 hours of video playback, 8.5 hours of gaming and an impressive 55 hours of music.*
While most tablets only offer one or two speakers, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite is equipped with quad speakers co-engineered with the world-renowned Harman Kardon elite Golden Ear acoustic engineering team. Combined with the dedicated smart power amplifier chipset and Huawei's Histen 5.0 audio enhancement technology, the HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite delivers a rich and powerful 3D surround sound effect.
The HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite comes with the HUAWEI M-Pen lite stylus for a complete out-of-the-box experience. The stylus was thoughtfully designed for style, use and practicality. It is light and slim with a balanced weight, while the gray metal body has a texture that enhances the in-hand feel. With 2,048 layers of pressure sensitivity, consumers can take notes, make edits or sketch illustrations easily. The stylus also features a clip for easy storage.
* Testing data from Huawei Lab. Results may vary with use and setting.
Size
6.39 x 9.58 x 0.30 in
Weight
16.76 oz
Display
10.1 inches
Full HD IPS screen
1920 x 1200 resolution, 224 PPI
ClariVu 5.0 display enhancement technology
CPU
Huawei Kirin 659, Octa-core
OS
Android ™ 8.0 + EMUI 8.0
Memory
ROM: 32GB
RAM: 3GB
Expansion
Micro SD card with up to 256GB capacity
Wireless
Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; 2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz
Bluetooth: 4.2
Sensors
Fingerprint sensor
Gravity sensor
Ambient Light sensor
Distance sensor
Hall effect sensor
Status indicator
Compass
Port
Power key
Volume key
3.5 headset jack
USB Type-C, quick charge, USB OTG, USB tethering and MTP/PTP
Micro SD slot
Audio
Built-in microphone
Quad speakers
Harman Kardon certification
HUAWEI Histen stereo sound effect
Camera
Front camera: 8MP, fixed focus
Rear camera: 8MP, auto focus
Battery
Capacity: 3.82V, 7,500 mAh Lithium polymer
Standby: 40 days
Video playback: about 13 hours
Music playback: about 55 hours
Quick charge: about 2.9 hours
Colors
Space Gray
Special Features
Kid's Corner
Enhanced Eye-comfort Mode
Fingerprint-enabled user profile
M-Pen lite stylus
In Box
M-Pen lite stylus
9V/2A charger
USB Type-C charging cable
Eject pin
About Huawei Consumer Business Group
Huawei smartphones, PCs, tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, and device cloud services are available in more than 170 countries and used by a third of the world's population. Huawei ranks 72 among the Global Fortune 500 list and is one of the top three smartphone and tablet makers globally. With 30 years of telecommunications experience and 15 R&D centers located across the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China, Huawei is delivering the latest in technology and user experiences. For more information, please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com/us.
For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/huaweimobile/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuaweiMobile
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huaweimobile/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/HuaweiDeviceCo
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/10617746/
Media Contacts: [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huawei-adds-affordable-family-friendly-huawei-mediapad-m5-lite-to-its-tablet-line-up-300773623.html
SOURCE Huawei
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170