Innoviz and HARMAN Partner to Deliver Industry-Leading LiDAR to Automakers

January 7, 2019
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel and STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies and HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced today a newfound strategic partnership to make Innoviz's high-performing, solid-state and mass-producible LiDAR solutions available to OEMs globally.
HARMAN will leverage Innoviz's LiDAR offerings to further reinforce its position as a leading provider of products and technologies to automakers that help improve vehicle safety, perception, connectivity and experience. Specifically, Innoviz's LiDAR will enhance HARMAN's existing ADAS and Automated Driving initiatives, helping deliver superior driver assist features today and Levels 3-5 automation tomorrow.
"HARMAN's partnership with Innoviz reflects the company's leadership in providing high-quality perception solutions now, and dedication to collaboratively pushing the automotive industry forward in the short-term, meeting automakers' ambitious goals of autonomous vehicles in the next few years," said Mike Peters, President, Connected Car, HARMAN International. "Together, we'll be able to affect change on a global scale, benefitting our customers and supporting the industry's unstoppable move towards semi- to fully-autonomous vehicles."
InnovizOne, which HARMAN will make available to OEMs through this partnership, is a solid-state LiDAR sensor that is designed specifically for automotive deployments and automakers' mass-production needs. Innoviz LiDAR sensors create dense 3D point clouds. Innoviz's perception software enables outstanding object detection, classification and tracking at long distances. The solution delivers on all of the automotive industry's needs for performance, reliability, cost, compact size and product maturity, and is a sensor for next generation autonomous vehicles.
"Partnering with HARMAN marks a significant milestone for Innoviz," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz. "HARMAN serves as a strategic gateway to OEMs pursuing ADAS and autonomous driving technologies that are in desperate need of a sensing solution that delivers unrivaled performance in a low-cost device that is available now. Innoviz has long served as a lighthouse in the LiDAR space, leading the pack with OEM design wins and Tier 1 supplier partnerships – and HARMAN helps strengthen that lead by offering Innoviz's LiDAR solutions."
CES 2019: Innoviz is exhibiting at CES in Tech East at the Westgate, Booth #1415. The InnovizOne automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR is prominently featured in this year's program as a winner of the 2019 CES® "Best of Innovation" award. The InnovizPro, a commercially-available, high-performance solid-state LiDAR will be on display at the show. To schedule a meeting, receive a demo, or learn more about this announcement, Innoviz's products, and more, visit: https://live.vcita.com/site/CES2019
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass -production of autonomous vehicles. InnovizPro is a solid-state LiDAR that offers outstanding performance and value for automotive and other applications. InnovizOne is a cutting-edge, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that provides superior 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including Aptiv, Magna International, Samsung, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Korea, 360 Capital Partners, Glory Ventures, Naver and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.
About HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
