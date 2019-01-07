Interaxon Inc. Is Expanding the Frontiers of Neuroscience Through Evoked Potentials

|By PR Newswire
TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Interaxon Inc., a leading consumer neurotech company and the creator of Muse®: the brain sensing headband, today announced the ability to detect and measure evoked potentials using their newest product, Muse® 2. This new ability will enable the collection of an even richer brain dataset than competitors in the electroencephalography (EEG) space, regarding brain function and neuroplasticity.
The Muse® system, which took the consumer and mobile neurotechnology markets by storm in 2014, is now used in hundreds of neuroscience research labs worldwide - including Partners Healthcare, UTDallas, and NASA. With the world's largest EEG install base, Interaxon's neuroinformatics platform offers unprecedented insights and flexibility in the measurement of brain health and neuroplasticity, for research inside and outside the laboratory.
Muse® 2, Interaxon's newest product release, launched commercially on October 30, 2018. This evolution of the original brain sensing headband features synchronized measurement of EEG and photoplethysmography, enabling new research and end-user applications in heart-brain interaction.
"Muse® 2 enables unprecedented ease in deploying brain physiology measurement at scale," said Dr. Graeme Moffat, Chief Scientist at Interaxon. "Combined with the MuseDirect Cloud system and third-party applications including Suva's PEER iOS-based fatigue measurement, we will now have the ability to perform automated EEG analysis pipelines, longitudinal and cross-sectional comparisons, and more."
Muse® CEO, Derek Luke, and Chief Scientist, Dr. Graeme Moffat, will be available for interviews and meetings at the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference together with industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators, and members of the investment community.
About Interaxon Inc.:
At Interaxon, our team of neuroscientists, meditation teachers, and engineers develop state-of-the-art experiences using research-grade EEG technology. Muse® is the world's most-widely used sparse-EEG device, currently boasting 60+ million minutes of EEG data, the largest sparse-EEG data flow globally. Our products include Muse® and Muse® 2, brain sensing headbands that are designed to help users meditate by providing real-time audio and visual feedback on their meditative state through the Muse® companion app.
More information about Interaxon is available at www.choosemuse.com.
