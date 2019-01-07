3Diligent’s New 2019 State of Metal 3D Printing Report Documents Growth of Metal 3D Printing and New Processes

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 09:03 AM EST
3Diligent announced today it has released its 2019 State of Metal 3D Printing Report, which provides a comprehensive source of information on current trends in metal 3D Printing and existing and emerging metal printing processes for the product designer or business that is considering a metal 3D Printing project.
The report documents the enthusiasm and growth of metal 3D Printing as evidenced by several high-profile projects from Fortune 500 companies. However, the report notes that metal 3D Printing has not yet fully experienced a transformative speed breakthrough in the same way as polymer printers. The report highlights a number of technologies that may represent candidates for this breakthrough in metal printing efficiency.
The report also presents data from 3Diligent projects to provide additional context for the advancement of metal 3D Printing. According to research conducted by 3Diligent of 3D Printing project requests in 2018, 45 percent requested metal printing processes, while 45 percent specified polymer, and the balance left the decision to 3Diligent and its network of fabricators to suggest an optimal process. This represents dramatic growth in metal printing demand since 2015, when just 14 percent of 3D Printing project requests were for metal processes.
The 24-page report also provides a summary of the various existing and emerging metal 3D Printing processes, including tradeoffs and applications for each, including:
- Powder Bed Fusion – Laser Melting and Electron Beam Melting
- Binder Jetting – Sand Print-to-Cast, Full Sinter and Infiltrated
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Sheet Lamination
- Material Jetting
- Extrusion
- Cold Spray
- Stir Welding
- Print-to-Plating
- Hybrid Systems – Additive with Milling
“Metal 3D Printing is continuing to experience rapid growth, both in volume and variety. Understanding the various technologies available can be overwhelming,” said Cullen Hilkene, 3Diligent CEO. “We’ve published this report in hopes that it can help readers make better informed decisions with their metal 3D Printing projects, whether it be making capital investments or identifying manufacturing partners.”
For more information on 3Diligent, its capabilities, and to download the 2019 State of Metal 3D Printing Report, visit https://www.3diligent.com/resources/white-papers/metal-3d-printing-review-2019/.
About 3Diligent
3Diligent is an innovative rapid manufacturing services provider offering CAD/CAM-based fabrication services such as 3D Printing, CNC machining, casting, and injection molding. 3Diligent launched in 2014 to provide businesses deterred by the cost and obsolescence risk of 3D printer ownership a single source for faster, more convenient, and more affordable additive manufacturing services. It has since evolved to offer additional digital manufacturing services to support its customers from prototype through production stages. 3Diligent uses data science to analyze customer requests for quote (RFQs) and identify optimal solutions across its network of qualified providers. 3Diligent’s next-generation approach to rapid manufacturing allows customers to simplify their procurement and service providers to get more out of their capital investments. 3Diligent counts companies from Fortune 500 enterprises to startups among its customers. For more information, visit http://www.3Diligent.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005180/en/
